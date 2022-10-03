Touch ID on iPhone? Apple may not bring it back with iPhone 15

Several past reports have suggested that Apple may reintroduce Touch ID on iPhones. But these only remain rumours with zero implementation. In his latest edition of Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has no plans of bringing back the Touch ID feature anytime soon. In his newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple has tested under-screen Touch ID in recent years, but he does not expect Touch ID to return with the iPhone 15 or other flagship models in the foreseeable future. For the unversed, Apple removed TouchID with iPhone X.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}