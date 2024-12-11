|Product
Green Soul Raptor 2.0 Racing Edition Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Heavy Duty Nylon Base (Black & Red) Installation ProvidedView Details
₹10,999
GTPLAYER #1USA Gaming Chair with Massageable Cushion and Footrest, Office Chair for Study Table, Adjustable Swivel Chair with Lumbar Support, Headrest, Ergonomic Design for Office or Gaming (White)View Details
ASE GAMING Gold Series Ergonomic Gaming Chair Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 180 Degree Recline with Black Metal Base (Grey)View Details
₹8,999
Green Soul | Xtreme | Multifunctional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair|Premium PU Leather Upholstery|4D Armrests|Adjustable Neck,Lumbar Pillow|180° Back Recline (Black & Blue) Installation ProvidedView Details
₹15,299
Dr luxur Weavemonster Ergonomic Gaming Chair for Office Work at Home with Breathable Honeycombed Fabric, Magnetic Neck & Lumbar Pillow, Footrest, 4-D Armrest with 180 Degree Recline (Grey)View Details
₹17,990
Dowinx Premium Leather Gaming Chair with Massage Cushion and Footrest, Office Chair, Adjustable Swivel Chair with Lumbar Support, Headrest, Ergonomic Design for Office or Gaming (Maroon 4D)View Details
₹17,999
Nintendo Switch OLED model With Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-ConView Details
₹28,540
ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7")/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001WView Details
₹39,990
Abxylute Handheld Gaming Console Streaming 1080P 7-Inch Portable Console, Compatible with PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo Remote Play and Long Battery Life, Cloud Gaming, Google Play (64G, Black)View Details
₹21,999
Valve Steam Deck 1TB Handheld Gaming ConsoleView Details
₹76,990
Nintendo Switch Lite - TurquoiseView Details
₹16,230
ASUS ROG Ally X Handheld Gaming Console, 7" FHD 16:9 120Hz 500 nits, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (24GB RAM/1TB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Black/678 g), RC72LA-NH021WView Details
₹89,990
In winter, the nights get longer and there is nothing better than a longer gaming night session. To game for the whole night, you need the right combination of comfort and fun. This guide covers some of the best gaming accessories to keep you warm and comfortable so you can fully immerse yourself in the games.
From ergonomic gaming chairs for all-night comfort to heated cushions that keep you warm during the winter chill, there are plenty of gadgets to consider. Handheld consoles let you play games all night from the comfort of your bed and controllers with longer battery life. Keep your drinks hot using coffee mug warmers and check if the coffee is hot by looking at the mug itself. We are listing some of the best gaming accessories and gadgets for a game-changing winter night.
When it comes to winter gaming, a comfortable chair is a must. A good gaming chair not only supports your posture but also ensures you stay comfortable during extended sessions. For winter, chairs with added padding are an excellent choice.
Look for chairs with adjustable lumbar support, reclining options, and built-in neck pillows. Some premium chairs even come with heating and massage functions to keep you warm and relaxed. The layer of faux leather gives you a snug fit while it is also easy to clean, perfect for those late-night snacks.
Check out best gaming chairs
Winter nights can be chilly, but heated cushions are a perfect solution to keep you warm while you play. These cushions can be easily added to your existing chair to enhance comfort and provide an extra layer of warmth. Most heated cushions feature adjustable temperature settings, so you can find the perfect warmth for your needs.
USB-powered options are particularly handy as they can be plugged directly into your gaming PC or console. Cushions are often made from soft, plush fabrics that not only feel premium but also add a cosy touch to your gaming environment. Heated cushions are an energy-efficient way to stay comfortable without cranking up the heat in your room.
Check out heated cushions for chairs
Also read: Best tablets to play Zenless Zone Zero: Choose from top 8 gaming tablet options for maximum performance and mobility
Winter nights are perfect for wrapping yourself in a blanket and diving into an immersive game. For that, handheld consoles are a must-have accessory. They allow you to enjoy your favourite games from the comfort of your bed, sofa, or any cosy spot in your home.
Devices like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck offer powerful gaming experiences that rival traditional setups. These consoles are also great for holiday gatherings, letting you share the fun with friends and family through multiplayer games.
Handheld consoles now boast impressive graphics and performance, along with a vast library of games to choose from. Pair your device with your favourite headphones for an immersive experience, and you’ll be ready for endless hours of gaming comfort.
Check out best handheld gaming consoles on Amazon
Also read: Should you invest in a gaming controller? A buying guide with our selection of the best gaming controllers
If you are into smartphone games then gaming tablets are an excellent choice for you. These gaming tablets combine the convenience of portable gaming with a larger screen. This makes them perfect for both casual and competitive gaming sessions.
Tablets like the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab are powerful enough to handle demanding games, offering stunning graphics and responsive touch controls. For added precision, pair your tablet with a gaming controller or stylus.
Winter gaming nights become even better when you can move freely with your gaming tablet, whether you’re curled up on the couch or propped up in bed. They’re also great for multitasking, letting you watch gaming walkthroughs or chat with friends while playing your favourite games.
Check out these gaming tablets on Amazon
Having a reliable controller is essential for precise gameplay, especially during winter nights when cold hands might slow you down. The best controllers combine comfort, responsiveness, and durability to ensure you stay in control.
Look for controllers with ergonomic designs, textured grips, and customisable features. Brands like Xbox and PlayStation deliver excellent options that fit most hand sizes comfortably. If you’re looking for something extra, third-party controllers from Razer or SCUF offer enhanced customisation and performance.
Some controllers even feature built-in hand-warming grips, perfect for keeping your hands warm on frosty nights. Wireless controllers give you the freedom to game from a distance, letting you snuggle under a blanket while you play.
Best gaming controllers on Amazon
Also read: Best gaming remotes for PC: Get ultimate precision and control in games with top 8 options
No gaming night is complete without a warm drink by your side, and coffee mug warmers ensure that your beverage stays hot. These handy gadgets are simple yet incredibly effective, keeping your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate warm for hours. With a coffee mug warmer on your desk, you can keep your favourite drink hot and ready for those moments when you need a quick energy boost.
Many models come with adjustable heat settings and automatic shut-off features for safety and convenience. Sleek designs make them a seamless addition to any gaming desk. They’re perfect for gamers who want to enjoy their drinks without frequent trips to the kitchen.
Check out coffee mug warmers on Amazon
Similar articles for you
Portable gaming consoles buying guide: Game anywhere, anytime with our top recommendations and expert picks
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
