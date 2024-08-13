Check out essential travel gadgets in our buying guide, featuring top picks like power banks, noise-cancelling headphones, and more. These gadgets are designed to enhance your adventures, ensuring you're connected, comfortable, and prepared for anything on the road.

Avid travellers understand the importance of the right gadgets, especially if you’re in remote areas where connectivity is scarce. In moments of crisis, the right travel gadget can act as an assistant and a saviour. Essentially, having a passport and a plane ticket is not enough in today’s connected world.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a frequent flyer, a road trip enthusiast, or a weekend getaway specialist, the right gadgets can make your journey smoother, more enjoyable, and far more convenient. From keeping you connected to helping you ensure that your devices stay powered, the latest tech innovations are designed to improve your travel experience in every way possible. In this buying guide, we’ll explore the essential travel gadgets that should be on every traveller’s checklist.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply We’ve curated a list of the best travel gadgets including power banks, smart luggage bags, headphones, and lots more! Keep reading this guide to help with your purchase before you go on your next adventure.

Read Less Read More Smart luggage Gone are the days when a suitcase was just a vessel for carrying clothes. Today’s smart luggage options come with a host of features designed to simplify your journey. Imagine a suitcase that charges your phone, follows you like a loyal pet, and weighs itself to make sure you’re not over the limit.

Key features to look for in smart luggage include built-in power banks, GPS tracking, weight sensors, and durable materials.

Check out our top picks of smart luggage:

Portable power banks Your smartphone, tablet, and laptop are lifelines when you’re travelling, so keeping them powered is non-negotiable. Portable power banks have evolved from simple battery packs to sophisticated devices that can charge multiple gadgets simultaneously and quickly. Look for power banks with at least 10,000mAh for smartphones and tablets, and 20,000mAh or more for laptops.

Check out our top picks of portable power banks:

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

Noise cancelling headphones Travelling often means dealing with noise—crying babies on planes, chatty neighbours in hotel rooms, or the general hustle and bustle of airports. Noise-cancelling headphones are essential for anyone looking to carve out a bit of quiet during their travels. You need noise cancelling headphones for superior noise cancellation, comfortable fit for long wear, and excellent sound quality.

Check out our top picks of noise cancelling headphones:

Universal travel adapter Different countries, different plugs. A universal travel adapter is a small but critical gadget that ensures you can charge your devices no matter where you are in the world. The best models are compact, versatile, and include USB ports for added convenience. Key features of an ideal universal travel adapter include compatibility with multiple plug types, built-in USB ports, surge protection.

Check out our top picks of universal travel adapters:

Smartphone gimbal For travellers who love capturing their journey on video, a smartphone gimbal is essential. These devices stabilise your phone to help you film smooth, professional-looking footage whether you’re hiking up a mountain or wandering through crowded streets.

Check out our top picks of smartphone gimbals:

E-Readers Carrying physical books can be a burden, especially if you’re an avid reader. E-readers offer the perfect solution, allowing you to bring an entire library with you in a device that’s lighter than a single paperback. Features to consider on e-readers include battery life, screen readability in sunlight, and storage capacity.

Check out our top picks of E-Readers:

Compact camera Smartphone cameras are great, but they can’t always compete with a dedicated camera when it comes to image quality. Compact cameras offer the best of both worlds: high-quality images in a portable package. Look out for image quality, zoom capabilities, and ease of use.

Check out our top picks of compact cameras:

Bluetooth speaker Whether you’re relaxing on a beach, camping in the wilderness, or just unwinding in your hotel room, a travel-friendly Bluetooth speaker ensures you can enjoy your favourite music wherever you go. Features to prioritise on a Bluetooth speaker include battery life, sound quality, and durability (waterproofing is a plus).

Check out our top picks of Bluetooth speakers:

GPS tracker Losing your luggage or other valuables can turn a dream trip into a nightmare. GPS trackers allow you to keep tabs on your belongings, providing peace of mind whether you’re checking a suitcase or just want to keep an eye on your backpack. Considerations include battery life, range, and app usability.

Check out our top picks of GPS trackers:

Portable water purifier In many parts of the world, clean drinking water isn’t guaranteed. Portable water purifiers ensure you have access to safe, potable water no matter where you are, making them essential for adventure travellers. Look out for filtration speed, ease of use, and effectiveness against different contaminants.

Check out our top picks of portable water purifiers:

Travel organiser bags Travelling with multiple gadgets and accessories can quickly lead to a tangled mess of cables, chargers, and devices. Travel organiser bags keep everything neatly arranged, making it easy to find what you need when you need it. Key features to look out for include multiple compartments, durable materials, and compact design

Check out our top picks of travel organiser bags:

Investing in the right travel gadgets can significantly improve your journey and turn potential headaches into seamless experiences. From staying connected and powered up to capturing memories and enjoying music, these gadgets are designed to meet the needs of modern travellers. As technology continues to evolve, the line between necessity and luxury blurs, making many of these gadgets must-haves rather than nice-to-haves. So, whether you're preparing for a business trip, a weekend getaway, or a long-term adventure, make sure you’re equipped with the best travel tech available. Safe travels!

Similar stories for you Top 10 speakers under ₹1000: Find quality on a budget

FAQs Question : What are the must-have travel gadgets for international trips? Ans : Must-have gadgets include a universal travel adapter, portable power bank, noise-cancelling headphones, a portable Wi-Fi hotspot, and a compact camera. These ensure you stay connected, powered up, and comfortable during your travels. Question : How do I choose the right portable power bank for travel? Ans : Consider the power bank’s capacity (measured in mAh), the number of USB ports, charging speed, size, and weight. A higher capacity (10,000mAh or more) is ideal for longer trips or charging multiple devices. Question : Are noise-cancelling headphones worth it for travel? Ans : Yes, noise-cancelling headphones are highly recommended for travellers, especially for long flights or noisy environments. They block out ambient noise, providing a more peaceful and enjoyable experience. Question : What’s the difference between a portable Wi-Fi hotspot and using my phone’s hotspot? Ans : A portable Wi-Fi hotspot typically offers better battery life, more data options, and can connect multiple devices simultaneously. It’s also useful in areas where your phone’s carrier may not provide strong coverage. Question : How can I keep my travel gadgets organised? Ans : Use travel organiser bags or pouches designed for electronics. These organisers have compartments for cables, chargers, adapters, and other small gadgets, keeping everything neatly arranged and easily accessible.