Trending now: Apple Watch Series 10! Why everyone wants it and where to buy smart

The Apple Watch Series 10 is redefining the smartwatch experience with a larger, always-on Retina display that offers 30% more screen area, a thinner and lighter design, and cutting-edge health and fitness features. Equipped with an ECG app, irregular heart rhythm alerts, and advanced workout tracking, it’s designed for athletes, health enthusiasts, and tech lovers alike.

With GPS + Cellular connectivity, you can call, text, and stream music without your iPhone nearby. But what makes it stand out from the other Apple Watch Series? Let’s dive in.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 10

Specification Details Model Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular] Band Type Sport Band (S/M - fits 130–180mm wrists) Display Always-On Retina Display, 30% more screen area Size 42mm Operating System iOS Storage 64GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3 Health Features ECG app, high/low heart rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking Fitness Tracking Customisable Activity Rings, advanced workout metrics Water Resistance Suitable for swimming and aquatic activities Battery Life 80% charge in about 30 minutes Smart Features Siri, notifications, calls, texts, and music streaming Cellular Connectivity Allows texting, calling, and streaming without an iPhone Available Sizes 42mm, 46mm

6 reasons to love the Apple Watch Series 10 A bigger and better display

One of the standout Apple Watch 10 features is its larger display, offering up to 30% more screen space than previous models. This makes notifications, fitness tracking, and even basic navigation smoother and more accessible. The increased screen real estate enhances your experience significantly, whether you're checking messages or analysing your workout stats.

Sleek, lightweight, and comfortable design

Apple has designed the Series 10 to be thinner and lighter, making it more comfortable for all-day wear. The new Slate Titanium case not only adds durability but also gives it a premium look and feel. This ensures that even with its larger display, the watch remains easy to wear during workouts or long hours.

Advanced health monitoring

Apple Watch Series 10 comes with cutting-edge health tracking features. It can take an ECG anytime, monitor heart rate fluctuations, and even estimate ovulation retrospectively for menstrual tracking. Additionally, the Vitals app provides overnight health metrics like respiratory rate and heart rate, helping users track their overall well-being.

Cellular connectivity for true freedom

With GPS + Cellular support, the Apple Watch 10 allows users to send texts, make calls, and stream music without having their iPhone nearby. This is perfect for runners, outdoor adventurers, or those who prefer leaving their phone behind but still want to stay connected.

A powerful fitness companion

Fitness lovers appreciate the Apple Watch 10’s ability to track all forms of movement. The Workout app provides advanced metrics, including training load and intensity tracking. Whether you're lifting weights, running, or swimming, this watch ensures that every move counts. It even includes depth and water temperature sensors for aquatic sports enthusiasts.

Fast charging and long battery life

One of the most appreciated Apple Watch 10 features is its faster charging capability. You can get 80% battery in just 30 minutes, making it easy to charge in between workouts or before heading out. While battery life varies based on usage, this feature ensures that you’re always ready to go.

How does the Apple Watch Series 10 compare to Apple Watch Series 9 and SE? Series 9: While the Series 9 introduced the S9 chip for faster processing and a super-bright display, the Series 10 builds on this with a bigger screen, lighter design, and improved fitness tracking.

Apple Watch SE: The SE remains a great budget-friendly option but lacks advanced health tracking features like ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and cycle tracking. The Apple Watch 10, in contrast, is packed with all the latest Apple innovations.

Why should you buy Apple Watch Series 10? If you're looking for a smartwatch that blends technology, fitness, and health tracking seamlessly, the Apple Watch 10 is a perfect choice. With its bigger display, lightweight design, and enhanced connectivity, it’s a worthy upgrade for Apple Watch users and first-time buyers alike. Whether you want it for fitness, work, or staying connected on the go, this smartwatch delivers in every aspect.

With all these impressive features, it’s no wonder that the Apple Watch Series 10 is trending. If you’re looking to buy the best smartwatch in 2025, this could be your ultimate pick!

How to get the best deals on Apple Watch Series 10 on Amazon Bank Offers

Save big with these instant discounts when using select bank cards:

SBI Credit Card: ₹ 2,500 instant discount on transactions above ₹ 45,520.

2,500 instant discount on transactions above 45,520. ICICI Bank Credit Card: ₹ 2,500 instant discount (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI) on purchases above ₹ 45,520.

2,500 instant discount (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI) on purchases above 45,520. HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI: 10% discount up to ₹ 1,000 on 6-month and above EMI transactions (Min. ₹ 5,000).

1,000 on 6-month and above EMI transactions (Min. 5,000). Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: ₹ 1,500 instant discount on purchases above ₹ 45,520.

1,500 instant discount on purchases above 45,520. Kotak Mahindra Bank Cards: Instant discount up to ₹ 2,500 on transactions above ₹ 45,520.

2,500 on transactions above 45,520. UCO Bank Debit Card: 10% instant discount up to ₹ 150 (Min. ₹ 1,000 transaction). How to Avail: Simply select an eligible card at checkout—no promo code required!

No Cost EMI Offers

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Save up to ₹ 2,417.61 on EMI interest.

2,417.61 on EMI interest. Bajaj Finserv EMI: No-cost EMI available. Cashback Offers

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Prime members get 5% back; non-Prime users get 3% (Not valid on EMI & business transactions).

Apply Now: Get 5% cashback on eligible purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. (T&C apply) Please note that offers and discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10 may change, so it's always best to check the latest details on Amazon before making your purchase.

With these exciting deals, owning the Apple Watch Series 10 is now easier than ever!

