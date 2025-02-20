Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Have you already bought Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, only to find low frame rates ruining the experience? Don’t worry, you don’t need to rush out and buy a new laptop just yet. There are plenty of tricks you can try to significantly enhance your gaming experience. From quick and easy software tweaks to a few advanced optimisations, you can boost performance without spending a fortune. Whether it’s updating drivers, adjusting in-game settings, or improving cooling, these methods can make a noticeable difference. Follow these steps to ensure smoother gameplay and get the most out of the latest modern games.
Your graphics driver is one of the most crucial components affecting game performance. GPU brands often release updated drivers for new games. These new updates ensure the best performance for the hardware your laptop is rocking. So, keep the GPU drivers updated whenever they are released.
Additionally, updating your motherboard chipset and audio drivers can improve overall system stability.
Check ou these gaming laptops with RTX GPU
Many modern games, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, support upscaling technologies like DLSS (for NVIDIA GPUs) and FSR (for AMD GPUs). Enabling these features allows the game to render at a lower resolution while using AI to upscale the visuals, this significantly increases the frame rates in the game making the experience better.
To enable DLSS or FSR:
This is especially useful for laptops with mid-range GPUs struggling to maintain high frame rates.
Gaming laptops tend to run hot, which can lead to thermal throttling and reduced performance. Excess heat can cause FPS drops and system slowdowns, making cooling solutions essential.
Use software to monitor temperatures: Applications like HWMonitor or MSI Afterburner can help track CPU and GPU temperatures, allowing you to take action before throttling occurs.
Check out these laptop coolers
Over time, the thermal paste on your laptop’s CPU and GPU can dry out, reducing its ability to transfer heat effectively. If you notice high temperatures even after cleaning your vents and fans, repasting the heatsink with a high-quality thermal compound can significantly lower temperatures and prevent performance drops.
Regular repasting every 1-2 years can help maintain optimal thermal performance.
Following these steps can greatly improve your gaming laptop’s performance, allowing you to enjoy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without frustrating lags or stutters. Keeping your system well-maintained, tweaking settings, and investing in upgrades where possible will ensure the best gaming experience.
Check out premium gaming laptops
