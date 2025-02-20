Hello User
Try these tweaks to improve Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's performance on your gaming laptop

Try these tweaks to improve Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's performance on your gaming laptop

Amit Rahi

Struggling with lag in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle? This guide covers essential tweaks to optimise your gaming laptop, boosting FPS, reducing stutter, and ensuring smooth gameplay so you can enjoy Indy’s latest adventure at peak performance.

Boost your gaming laptop’s performance and enjoy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without lag.
Have you already bought Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, only to find low frame rates ruining the experience? Don’t worry, you don’t need to rush out and buy a new laptop just yet. There are plenty of tricks you can try to significantly enhance your gaming experience. From quick and easy software tweaks to a few advanced optimisations, you can boost performance without spending a fortune. Whether it’s updating drivers, adjusting in-game settings, or improving cooling, these methods can make a noticeable difference. Follow these steps to ensure smoother gameplay and get the most out of the latest modern games.

Update drivers

Your graphics driver is one of the most crucial components affecting game performance. GPU brands often release updated drivers for new games. These new updates ensure the best performance for the hardware your laptop is rocking. So, keep the GPU drivers updated whenever they are released.

  • NVIDIA users: Update via GeForce Experience, which automatically detects and installs the latest drivers.
  • AMD users: Use the Adrenalin software to access the latest updates and performance enhancements.
  • Intel users: Check the Intel Driver & Support Assistant to ensure optimal graphics processing.

Additionally, updating your motherboard chipset and audio drivers can improve overall system stability.

Check ou these gaming laptops with RTX GPU

Enable DLSS or FSR

Many modern games, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, support upscaling technologies like DLSS (for NVIDIA GPUs) and FSR (for AMD GPUs). Enabling these features allows the game to render at a lower resolution while using AI to upscale the visuals, this significantly increases the frame rates in the game making the experience better.

To enable DLSS or FSR:

  • Navigate to the game’s settings menu.
  • Locate the Graphics or Display options.
  • Enable DLSS or FSR under upscaling options and choose an appropriate mode (Quality, Balanced, or Performance).

This is especially useful for laptops with mid-range GPUs struggling to maintain high frame rates.

Use a laptop cooler

Gaming laptops tend to run hot, which can lead to thermal throttling and reduced performance. Excess heat can cause FPS drops and system slowdowns, making cooling solutions essential.

  • Invest in a quality cooling pad: Look for models with adjustable fan speeds to optimise cooling performance.
  • Elevate your laptop: Using a stand can improve ventilation and reduce internal heat buildup.
  • Clean vents and fans regularly: Dust accumulation can block airflow, leading to overheating.

Use software to monitor temperatures: Applications like HWMonitor or MSI Afterburner can help track CPU and GPU temperatures, allowing you to take action before throttling occurs.

Check out these laptop coolers

Repaste the heatsink in laptop

Over time, the thermal paste on your laptop’s CPU and GPU can dry out, reducing its ability to transfer heat effectively. If you notice high temperatures even after cleaning your vents and fans, repasting the heatsink with a high-quality thermal compound can significantly lower temperatures and prevent performance drops.

  • Use high-quality thermal paste
  • Be cautious during the application
  • Seek professional help if needed

Regular repasting every 1-2 years can help maintain optimal thermal performance.

Additional performance tweaks

  • Disable unnecessary background applications: Close non-essential programs running in the background to free up system resources.
  • Adjust Windows power settings: In the Windows Control Panel, set your laptop’s power plan to ‘High Performance’ to ensure maximum CPU and GPU efficiency.
  • Optimise in-game settings: Lowering texture, shadow, and anti-aliasing settings can provide a noticeable FPS boost.
  • Keep your operating system updated: Windows updates often include performance improvements and security patches that help optimise system efficiency.

Following these steps can greatly improve your gaming laptop’s performance, allowing you to enjoy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without frustrating lags or stutters. Keeping your system well-maintained, tweaking settings, and investing in upgrades where possible will ensure the best gaming experience.

Check out premium gaming laptops

FAQs

Question : Why is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle lagging on my gaming laptop?

Ans : Lag can be caused by outdated drivers, high in-game settings, overheating, or background apps consuming system resources.

Question : How can I improve FPS without upgrading hardware?

Ans : Optimise in-game settings, enable DLSS or FSR, update drivers, close unnecessary background applications, and adjust Windows power settings to 'High Performance'.

Question : Does a cooling pad help with gaming performance?

Ans : Yes, a cooling pad improves airflow and reduces overheating, which can prevent thermal throttling and improve overall performance.

Question : How often should I repaste my laptop’s heatsink?

Ans : Repasting every 1-2 years helps maintain optimal thermal performance, especially if temperatures are consistently high.

Question : Will disabling Xbox Game Bar improve gaming performance?

Ans : Yes, disabling Xbox Game Bar and background recording can free up system resources, leading to better FPS in games.

Amit Rahi

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
