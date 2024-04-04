Are you ready to take your personal entertainment to the next level? If you’re looking for a new 32-inch LED TV, we’ve got you covered with our top 10 picks from the biggest brands. For this purpose, we’ve curated a list for movie buffs, gamers, and those who are simply seeking a new experience to meet their casual entertainment needs.

With our top 10 picks, users can enjoy unparalleled entertainment right at their fingertips. What can you expect? Vivid displays, crisp sound quality, and beautiful designs - all at a reasonable price. We’ve added the best 32-inch LED TVs to this list so that you find the perfect TV that complements your lifestyle and quietly upgrades your entertainment quotient - whether it is in your living room or your bedroom.

With 32-inch LED TVs, users get several advantages. For starters, they are space-savers and make the best companion for smaller rooms or flats where space might be limited. In addition, their compact size allows them to fit comfortably in virtually any space. Our picks are specifically versatile and can cater to various needs.

Furthermore, LED technology means energy-efficiency and these TVs also consume less power than LCD TVs. Despite their smaller size, modern 32-inch LED TVs feature high-definition displays and are generally more affordable compared to larger size TVs. Without further delay, let’s explore the top 10 32-inch LED TVs!

1. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC in stylish Dark Iron Grey is the ideal entertainment companion. What is this product ideal for? Take your cosy movie nights to the next level or catch up on your favourite shows with this TV set that promises vivid visuals and smart features. Bonus features of this TV include a slim design and compact size, making it a sort of mini-theatre for your home. What are you waiting for? Binge-watch your top series in style and add a touch of smartness to your living space with this LG TV.

Specifications of LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Smart Features : Yes

: Yes Colour: Dark Iron Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design and compact size Limited resolution (HD Ready) may not satisfy all users Smart features for convenient access to streaming May lack advanced features found in higher-end smart TVs

2. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Entertainment bliss is within reach with the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA in black. Your viewing experiences will feel better owing to the stylish build of this TV and its small design. This particular TV isn't just a device; it's your gateway to a universe of visual delight and smart convenience. With its design, you’ll notice that this TV effortlessly blends into any space. Simply plug it in and jump right into your favourite shows and films with vibrant visuals and explore endless streaming possibilities with its smart features. Are you ready for the home entertainment experience of your lifetime?

Specifications of LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Smart Features : Yes

: Yes Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design adds elegance to any space Limited resolution (HD Ready) may not offer optimal clarity Smart features provide convenient access to streaming May lack advanced features found in higher-end smart TVs

3. Samsung 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Step into a new world with the Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL in glossy black. This TV is crafted to enrich your viewing pleasure for the long run and seamlessly blends chic aesthetics with smart features. Do you wish to delight in vivid visuals and effortless streaming? We’ve covered you with this Samsung TV that can transform your living space into a centre of cinematic indulgence, whether you’re watching a binge-worthy series or discovering new content - an escapade is just a few clicks away.

Specifications of Samsung 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Smart Features : Yes

: Yes Colour: Glossy Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek glossy design elevates room aesthetics HD Ready resolution may not meet high-definition expectations Smart features provide seamless streaming and convenience Advanced features found in pricier models may be lacking

4. Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Series LED Smart TV

Wondertainment is here! The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL in the gorgeous Glossy Black is a beautiful addition to your living space as this TV transcends mere technology. Besides being a tech powerhouse, it's your passport to an engaging world of mind-blowing content and boundless opportunities. Aesthetics and intelligent features make this TV a centrepiece for your living space. Whether you're watching your favourite binge-worthy shows or exploring new ones, this TV turns every viewing session into an enchanting voyage filled with wonder, joy, and lots of entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Series LED Smart TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Smart Features : Yes

: Yes Colour: Glossy Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elevates room aesthetics with sleek, glossy design HD Ready resolution may not satisfy high-definition needs Seamless streaming and convenience with smart features Lacks premium features found in higher-end smart TVs

5. Redmi 32 inches F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN in black is a tech marvel. This particular device is a gateway to a universe of endless content and seamless streaming, all thanks to its host of features that can deliver vivid visuals with ease, all supported by smart features. Make a statement in your personal space with this stunning piece of technology that shows the potential of all that televisions can do in the modern age. With the Redmi Fire TV, users can expect an unforgettable viewing experience that bridges the gap between reality and imagination. Bring some joy to your home with this Redmi TV.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inches F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Smart Features : Yes

: Yes Operating System: Fire TV

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless streaming with Fire TV OS HD Ready resolution may not deliver the sharpest clarity Sleek design enhances room aesthetics Some advanced features found in pricier models may be absent

6. VW 32 inches Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV

A visual feast is made possible with the VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A in black. This TV is more than just a screen, it's your portal to a new universe where there’s a never-ending supply of content and boundless entertainment. What else do you get with this TV? A slim frameless design and vibrant visuals that make it more than a mere device, no matter what you’re using it for - your favourite shows or movies. This VW LED TV turns every viewing session into an unforgettable experience

Specifications of VW 32 inches Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Frame : Frameless

: Frameless Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek frameless design enhances aesthetics HD Ready resolution may not offer the best clarity Vibrant visuals for an immersive experience Lacks premium features of higher-end models

7. Samsung 32 Inches HD Ready LED TV

Are you ready for visual immersion unlike anything you’ve seen before? Check out the Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV UA32T4010ARXXL in black. This TV isn't a performance powerhouse and may be considered your gateway into the world of endless entertainment. Why should you consider it? This TV comes with a vibrant display, a slim design, and is capable of transforming your living space into a centre of everyday viewing pleasure. You can catch up on your favourite shows or stream the biggest films with ease on this TV. Go ahead, indulge in endless hours of visual delight with this Samsung TV.

Specifications of Samsung 32 Inches HD Ready LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 Inches)

: 80 cm (32 Inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Colour : Black

: Black Model: UA32T4010ARXXL

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant HD display for immersive viewing experience Limited features compared to higher-end models Sleek design complements any living room decor Basic HD Ready resolution may not satisfy all users

8. Kodak 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Cinematic wonders are within your reach with the Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL, currently available in black. This TV is your ticket to an entertainment experience with unparalleled quality. What do you get with this TV? A beautiful and crystal-clear display, smart features, and more that can turn your living room watching experience into a theatrical one. You can catch your favourite shows, films, and even play games that require grit on this Kodak LED TV that promises an unforgettable viewing journey.

Specifications of Kodak 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Smart Features : Yes

: Yes Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Accessible Smart features offer tailored entertainment options Basic HD Ready resolution might not deliver the sharpness expected for high-quality viewing Sleek, modern design enhances the aesthetic appeal of any living space Potential lack of advanced functionalities, limiting versatility and customisation

9. Westinghouse 32 inches W2 Series Android LED TV

Great power meets visual clarity with the Westinghouse 80 cm (32 inches) W2 Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV WH32HX41, currently available in a sophisticated black colour. This TV is the epitome of the latest technology and a stylish design. In addition, this TV is powered by Android, making it the perfect companion to access content across various apps, which means that you always get a personalised viewing experience. Users can enjoy crisp visuals on this Westinghouse television set that will also add more personality to your living space with its impressive looks.

Specifications of Westinghouse 32 inches W2 Series Android LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Operating System : Android

: Android Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Android OS Basic HD resolution Sleek design, sophisticated Black color Potential feature limitations

10. Acer 32 inches Advanced N Series HD LED TV

Advanced television viewing is made possible with the Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL in black. With this TV, you wouldn’t get just a piece of technology, but also epic entertainment with each session. It comes in a futuristic design and a bright display that delivers lifelike details and immersive audio. What kind of experience can you expect with this TV? Think of it as a mini home theatre that is powered by Acer’s innovative features, a gorgeous display, and high definition visuals that make this an ideal companion for your weekend binge sessions. Add some excitement and wonder to your life with this Acer TV.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches Advanced N Series HD LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD

: HD Series : Advanced N

: Advanced N Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced N series promises innovative features Basic HD resolution may not meet high-definition standards Sleek black design enhances room aesthetics Potential limitations in advanced features

Best 3 features for you

Product name Screen size Display details Colour LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Dark Iron Grey LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Black Samsung HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Glossy Black Samsung HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL 80 cm (32 inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV Glossy Black Redmi F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Black VW Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV Black Samsung HD Ready LED TV UA32T4010ARXXL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV Black Kodak Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Black Westinghouse W2 Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV WH32HX41 80 cm (32 inches) W2 Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV Black Acer Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV Black

Best value for money

Looking for the best value without breaking your bank? Check out the Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL in Glossy Black. This TV has a host of future-ready features, like smart functionality and a bright display so that each buyer gets a viewing experience that surpasses their expectations. What do you get? A range of entertainment options at an affordable price, making it the best value-for-money product.

Best overall product

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC in Dark Iron Grey stands out as the best overall product in this list. Why, you wonder? This TV comes in a sleek design and is loaded with a host of smart features that offer a premium viewing experience at a reasonable price. In addition, users can enjoy bright visuals and seamless streaming, making it the perfect choice for those seeking top-notch performance and style in their home entertainment setup.

How to find the best 32-inch LED TV

Discovering the ideal 32-inch LED TV involves considering factors like resolution, smart features, and brand reliability. It’s prudent to look for models with Full HD or higher resolution for bright visuals, smart functionalities for well-rounded entertainment, and trusted brands renowned for quality and durability. In addition, it’s also a good idea to compare specifications and customer reviews to make an informed decision and find the perfect TV to suit your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal screen size for a 32-inch LED TV?

Ans : The screen size refers to the diagonal measurement of the display area. For a 32-inch LED TV, the ideal screen size would be around 32 inches measured diagonally from corner to corner.

Question : What resolution should I look for in a 32-inch LED TV?

Ans : Look for a resolution of at least HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) for crisp and clear picture quality. However, if you want higher resolution and sharper images, consider models with Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) or higher.

Question : Does a 32-inch LED TV support smart features?

Ans : Many 32-inch LED TVs come with smart features, including built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, streaming apps, and voice control. Make sure to check the product specifications to see if the TV offers smart functionality.

Question : What are the connectivity options available in a 32-inch LED TV?

Ans : Common connectivity options include HDMI ports for connecting external devices like Blu-ray players and gaming consoles, USB ports for media playback, and audio/video input/output ports for connecting other devices.

Question : Is wall-mounting possible with a 32-inch LED TV?

Ans : Yes, most 32-inch LED TVs are compatible with VESA wall-mount standards, allowing you to easily mount the TV on a wall for a sleek and space-saving installation. Make sure to check the VESA compatibility and weight capacity of the wall mount before installation.

