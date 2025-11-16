Unbelievable discounts up to 40% on Dell laptops: Grab your pick, perfect for work, study and gaming

Dell laptops are now available at unbelievable discounts, making it the perfect time for anyone who needs a reliable machine for work, study or gaming. These deals are ideal for students who want smooth performance for classes and projects, working professionals who handle everyday tasks or heavy files, and gamers who need fast processing power without paying a huge amount.

Dell is known for solid build quality, long lasting performance and dependable customer support, so getting one at a reduced price adds even more value. From thin and light models for everyday use to performance heavy laptops for design and gaming, there is something for every need and budget. If you want a laptop that can keep up with your daily routine and offer consistent performance, these discounted Dell laptops are definitely worth investing in right now.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

The Dell 15 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U is a solid everyday laptop with a flat 30 percent discount, now priced at ₹28,990. It handles study tasks, office work, browsing, video calls and light productivity with ease. The 512GB SSD offers quick boot times, and the 15.6 inch FHD display gives clear visuals for movies and classes. It is a great pick for students, professionals and anyone needing a reliable, lightweight laptop for daily use.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD Weight 1.63kg

The Dell SmartChoice G15-5530 comes with a flat 25% discount, now priced at ₹75,990, making it a strong gaming laptop for serious players and creators on a budget. The 13th Gen Intel i5 processor and RTX 3050 with 6GB VRAM handle modern games, graphic-heavy projects, editing and multitasking smoothly.

The 120Hz FHD display offers fluid visuals, while 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD give ample speed and storage. It is a great pick for gamers, students in design fields and working professionals who need high performance.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13450HX Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz

The new Dell 15 Laptop with Intel Core i3 100U processor is now available at 23% off, priced at ₹37,990. Lightweight at 1.63kg, it is perfect for students and professionals who need a reliable machine for multitasking, office work, online classes, and streaming.

The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure fast performance and storage, while the 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display delivers clear visuals. Preloaded Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 make it ready for productivity straight out of the box.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 100U (6 cores, up to 4.7GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Display 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz IPS

The new Dell 15 Laptop with 14th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is available at 25% off, now priced at ₹36,890. Weighing just 1.63kg, it is ideal for students, professionals, and daily users who need a lightweight, reliable laptop for office work, online classes, and media streaming. W

ith 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and fast storage access. The 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz IPS display delivers crisp visuals, and Windows 11 with Office Home & Student 2024 ensures productivity right out of the box.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 100U (6 cores, up to 4.7GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Display 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz IPS

The Dell 15 with AMD Ryzen 7-7730U is available at ₹49,990 after a great discount. Lightweight at 1.63kg, this thin and light laptop is ideal for professionals, students, and creators who need powerful performance for multitasking, office work, content creation, and casual gaming. The 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure fast operations and ample storage.

Its 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display with AMD Radeon graphics delivers sharp visuals, while Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 make it ready for productivity from day one.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7-7730U (8 cores, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Display 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz IPS

The Dell 15 DC15250 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U is available at ₹59,990. Weighing just 1.62kg, this thin and light laptop is ideal for students, professionals, and frequent travellers who need a portable yet powerful device. With 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, and file storage effortlessly.

The 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz IPS display ensures smooth visuals, and the backlit keyboard and preloaded Windows 11 with Office 2024 make it productivity-ready.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Display 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz IPS

The Dell Vostro 3530 with 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U laptop is perfect for students, professionals, and office users who need a reliable, portable device for multitasking, office work, and online classes. The 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth performance and ample storage, while the 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display with Intel UHD Graphics delivers clear visuals.

Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 are preloaded, making it ready for productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen, 5 cores, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Display 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz IPS Narrow Border

The Dell 15 with AMD Ryzen 5-7530U is available at 24% off, now priced at ₹42,990. Weighing just 1.67kg, this thin and light laptop is ideal for students, professionals, and creators who need strong performance for multitasking, office work, and multimedia use. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures fast processing and ample storage.

The 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz IPS display with AMD Radeon graphics delivers smooth, clear visuals. Preloaded Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 make it productivity-ready.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5-7530U (10 cores, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Display 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz IPS

The Dell DB16255 with AMD R5-340 AI processor is a 16-inch AI-powered laptop that is perfect for students, professionals, and creators who need high performance for multitasking, content creation, and business tasks. With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers lightning-fast performance and ample storage.

The FHD+ 16:10 IPS 300 nits display with AMD Radeon graphics delivers bright, crisp visuals. Features like a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and preloaded Windows 11 with Office Home & Student 2024 make it productivity-ready.

Specifications Processor AMD R5-340 AI (6 cores, up to 4.8GHz) RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Display 16 inch FHD+ IPS 300 nits

