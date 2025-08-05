Unbelievable price drop on Android tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Up to 60% off on Samsung, Lenovo

Android tablet prices have dropped, and you won’t believe how low they’ve gone! During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, you can score up to 60% off on the most popular Android tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus, Redmi and more.

These aren’t old models, these are tablets with fast processors, stunning displays, long battery life, and sleek designs, all at jaw-dropping prices. With exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and extra bank discounts, the savings stack up fast. This is your best shot at upgrading to a feature-packed tablet without draining your wallet.

The Amazon Freedom Festival Sale won’t last forever, and neither will these prices. If you've been holding off on buying a tablet, now's the time to click Buy Now before these deals disappear. The Amazon Sale 2025 is live, and these tablets are flying off the shelves.

Take your productivity and entertainment to the next level with the Lenovo Tab M11, now at a massive 55% discount during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Packed with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, this Android tablet features a stunning 11-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 72% NTSC colour coverage.

The included Lenovo Pen makes it perfect for note-taking, drawing, or multitasking. Enjoy immersive sound from quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and smooth performance from an Octa-Core processor. It’s stylish, powerful, and one of the coolest Amazon Deals right now.

Enjoy smooth performance and immersive visuals with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, now at 36% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025. It features an 11-inch WQXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant clarity for entertainment, work, or study.

Backed by 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and a Snapdragon SM6375 processor, this Wi-Fi tablet handles multitasking with ease. With quad speakers, a 7040 mAh battery, and sleek design, it’s built for all-day use. Don’t miss out, grab this deal now on the Amazon Sale 2025.

Power through tasks or stream in style with the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, now at a massive 43% off during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2025. Featuring a 12.7" 3K anti-glare display with a 144Hz refresh rate, this tablet delivers ultra-smooth visuals. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, with support for 1TB microSD expansion.

The quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos and a massive 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensure premium performance. Ideal for creators, students, and pros. Comes with Pen Plus and Wi-Fi 6E for seamless connectivity.

Xiaomi Pad 7 packs power and performance in a sleek design. It features a stunning 11.16-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with 144Hz refresh rate and over 68 billion colors, perfect for immersive visuals. Powered by the advanced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it handles multitasking and gaming with ease. Enjoy cinematic sound with quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, and 200% boosted volume.

Its 8850mAh battery ensures up to 16 hours of use, paired with 45W fast charging. Now available at 24% off during Amazon Freedom Sale 2025. No Cost EMI & bank offers also available.

Top deals on Android tablets Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 redefines premium tablet performance. Its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers stunning visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and WQXGA resolution. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it’s perfect for gaming, content creation, and productivity. The S Pen (included) features bi-directional charging and seamless precision. Enjoy immersive sound with quad AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos.

Backed by an 8400mAh battery, IP68-rated durability, and expandable 128GB storage, it's built for all-day performance. Grab it now at 28% off during Amazon Freedom Sale 2025.

Lenovo Tab Plus delivers an immersive audio-visual experience like no other. Featuring 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers (4 tweeters + 4 bass units) tuned with Dolby Atmos, this tablet turns every beat into a delight. Its 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers sharp, fluid visuals, while the MediaTek Helio G99 processor ensures smooth performance.

Android 14 (upgradable to 16), a built-in kickstand, IP52 durability, TÜV Rheinland certification, and a 45W fast charger make it ideal for work and play.

Power-packed for entertainment and productivity, the Redmi Pad Pro features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor for lag-free performance. It boasts quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, and HyperOS for a premium tablet experience. A massive 10,000mAh battery offers up to 33+ days of standby and 33W fast charging.

You can grab it at a 20% discount during Amazon Freedom Sale 2025, with No Cost EMI, SBI bank discounts up to ₹2,000, and cashback offers. Ideal for students, binge-watchers, and multitaskers alike

Experience next-level performance with the Redmi Pad 2, featuring a stunning 2.5K display. With 90Hz refresh rate, this 11-inch tablet is perfect for streaming, reading, and sketching. It supports active stylus input (sold separately) and runs on HyperOS 2 with AI-powered features like Gemini AI and Circle to Search.

Powered by a massive 9000mAh battery, it offers all-day use with 18W fast charging. Dolby Atmos support enhances your viewing experience. Available in Graphite Grey and Sky Blue with no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and bank discounts on Amazon.

Grab the OnePlus Pad 2 at 21% off during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2025. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB RAM, it delivers ultra-fast performance with a vivid 12.1" 3K Dolby Vision display and 144Hz refresh rate. Enjoy immersive sound with 6 speakers, Wi-Fi with cellular data sharing, and next-gen features like AI Eraser 2.0, Smart Cutout, and Open Canvas.

Its 9510mAh battery supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Comes with a free Stylo 2 and no-cost EMI options. Available in Nimbus Gray with a 1-year warranty and 10-day service centre replacement.

