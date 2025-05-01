Unmissable deals on premium smartwatches from Samsung, Apple and more: Up to 60% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

|Product
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has officially arrived, bringing with it an array of unbeatable deals. It includes jaw-dropping discounts of up to 60% on premium smartwatches from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Amazfit. This is the perfect opportunity to score high-quality wearables at remarkably low prices.
Beyond the massive markdowns, the sale also includes a host of exciting additional offers. Shoppers can take advantage of a 10% instant discount on HDFC credit cards, flexible EMI options, generous cashback deals, and more. With added savings and convenient payment plans, getting your hands on your dream smartwatch has never been easier or more affordable. Don’t miss out on this limited-time event—upgrade your lifestyle with the latest in wearable technology today!
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic in Black blends style with advanced health features, including blood pressure and ECG tracking, sleep monitoring, and fall detection. Designed with premium materials like sapphire crystal glass, it supports contactless payments via Samsung Wallet. With Wear OS 4.0, it offers gesture control, personalised heart rate zones, and robust fitness tracking for Android users.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Grey) is a premium, ultra-durable smartwatch built for extreme environments. Crafted with aerospace-grade titanium and sapphire glass, it boasts 10ATM and IP68 water resistance. Equipped with a powerful 3nm processor, it delivers up to 100 hours of battery life, dual-frequency GPS, Galaxy AI health tracking (including BP, ECG, and Energy Score), gesture controls, and a customisable Quick Button with an emergency siren. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this rugged and intelligent smartwatch is available at an unbeatable price—perfect for those seeking performance and resilience.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages
The Apple Watch Series 9 in red is a premium smartwatch available at a discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. It features a bright Always-On Retina display, advanced health tracking (ECG, blood oxygen, sleep), and powerful fitness tools. With the new S9 chip and touch-free gesture control, it offers enhanced interaction. It's water-resistant, carbon-neutral (with Sport Loop), and supports cellular connectivity for calls and music without an iPhone.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
The Apple Watch SE in Midnight Aluminium with Ink Sport Loop offers essential features for fitness, sleep tracking, and safety. Powered by watchOS 11, it includes heart rate monitoring, Crash and Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and seamless integration with Apple devices. It's swimproof (50m), stylish, and a great value for health and connectivity on the go. Take advantage of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to grab this fantastic deal on the Apple Watch SE and enjoy premium features at a more accessible price.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a rugged outdoor smartwatch built for extreme environments, featuring military-grade durability, 10ATM water resistance, and a bright 2,000-nit AMOLED display. It offers 27-day battery life, offline maps, dual-band GPS, and 170+ workout modes. Powered by Zepp OS, it supports AI coaching and voice control via Zepp Flow with GPT-4o, and is compatible with iOS and Android.
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
The Amazfit Active 2 is a stylish and durable smartwatch featuring a bright 1.32" AMOLED display (2,000 nits), 10-day battery life, and built-in GPS. With over 160 sports modes, 5ATM water resistance, accurate heart rate and sleep tracking via BioTracker, and Zepp Flow voice control, it's perfect for active lifestyles. Compatible with both iOS and Android, it also offers subscription-free access to fitness data via the Zepp App. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can grab this versatile smartwatch at an unbeatable price, making it an excellent time to invest in your fitness journey.
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone
The Amazfit GTR 4 combines advanced features with a stylish design. It offers a 1.45" AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and music control. With over 150 sports modes, GPS, and 5 ATM water resistance, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts. The watch includes health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep monitoring, and it boasts a 12-day battery life. Alexa integration and offline voice commands enhance its usability.
Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, Heart Rate, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Watch with 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in(Galaxy Black)
The OnePlus Watch 2 is a premium smartwatch with Wear OS 4, powered by Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 dual chipsets. It offers up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with sapphire crystal and stainless steel durability. With dual-frequency GPS, 100+ sports modes, BT calling, and comprehensive health tracking, it’s ideal for fitness and daily convenience. As part of the Amazon Sale 2025, this high-performance smartwatch is now available at an exceptional price, making it the perfect time to make your upgrade.
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Mint Green)
The OnePlus Watch 2R blends classic and modern design with a lightweight aluminium chassis and robust performance. Running Wear OS 4 with a Snapdragon W5 chipset, it features a 1.43" AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, and over 100 sports modes. With up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and comprehensive health tracking, it's a versatile smartwatch for Android users. Now available at a compelling price during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your wearable tech with this feature-packed smartwatch.
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green]
The OnePlus Nord Watch is a sleek and affordable smartwatch with a 1.78 inch AMOLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, and 105 fitness modes. It offers heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and women’s health tracking. With up to 10 days of battery life and IP68 water and dust resistance, it's a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts. It integrates seamlessly with the OnePlus Health App and supports both Android and iOS.
OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black]
