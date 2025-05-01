Unmissable deals on premium smartwatches from Samsung, Apple and more: Up to 60% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has officially arrived, bringing with it an array of unbeatable deals. It includes jaw-dropping discounts of up to 60% on premium smartwatches from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Amazfit. This is the perfect opportunity to score high-quality wearables at remarkably low prices.

Beyond the massive markdowns, the sale also includes a host of exciting additional offers. Shoppers can take advantage of a 10% instant discount on HDFC credit cards, flexible EMI options, generous cashback deals, and more. With added savings and convenient payment plans, getting your hands on your dream smartwatch has never been easier or more affordable. Don’t miss out on this limited-time event—upgrade your lifestyle with the latest in wearable technology today!

Banks offers and discounts on premium smartwatches during the Amazon Sale 2025: Unlimited 5% back on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

Up to 10% instant discount on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions

SBI Bank: 10% Instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions

Up to ₹ 3500 instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions

3500 instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions No Cost EMI option is available on selected credit and debit cards Samsung smartwatches on Amazon Sale 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic in Black blends style with advanced health features, including blood pressure and ECG tracking, sleep monitoring, and fall detection. Designed with premium materials like sapphire crystal glass, it supports contactless payments via Samsung Wallet. With Wear OS 4.0, it offers gesture control, personalised heart rate zones, and robust fitness tracking for Android users.

Specifications Operating System Wear OS 4.0 Storage Capacity 16 GB Battery Capacity 300 mAh Special Features BP & ECG, Sleep Monitor, Contactless Payments, Gesture Control Water & Dust Resistance IP68 / 5ATM

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Grey) is a premium, ultra-durable smartwatch built for extreme environments. Crafted with aerospace-grade titanium and sapphire glass, it boasts 10ATM and IP68 water resistance. Equipped with a powerful 3nm processor, it delivers up to 100 hours of battery life, dual-frequency GPS, Galaxy AI health tracking (including BP, ECG, and Energy Score), gesture controls, and a customisable Quick Button with an emergency siren. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this rugged and intelligent smartwatch is available at an unbeatable price—perfect for those seeking performance and resilience.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 100 hours Processor 3nm chip (3× faster performance) Health Features BP & ECG Monitor, SpO₂, Energy Score, 2nd-gen BioActive Sensor Build Quality Titanium & Sapphire Glass, MIL-STD-810H, 10ATM & IP68 Smart Features Dual GPS, Gesture Controls, Quick Button, Night Mode, Contactless Payments

Check out more Samsung smartwatch deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Apple watch deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Apple Watch Series 9 in red is a premium smartwatch available at a discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. It features a bright Always-On Retina display, advanced health tracking (ECG, blood oxygen, sleep), and powerful fitness tools. With the new S9 chip and touch-free gesture control, it offers enhanced interaction. It's water-resistant, carbon-neutral (with Sport Loop), and supports cellular connectivity for calls and music without an iPhone.

Specifications Operating System watchOS Storage Capacity 64 GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3, Cellular Battery Type Lithium-ion Special Features GPS, ECG, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Temperature Sensing

The Apple Watch SE in Midnight Aluminium with Ink Sport Loop offers essential features for fitness, sleep tracking, and safety. Powered by watchOS 11, it includes heart rate monitoring, Crash and Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and seamless integration with Apple devices. It's swimproof (50m), stylish, and a great value for health and connectivity on the go. Take advantage of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to grab this fantastic deal on the Apple Watch SE and enjoy premium features at a more accessible price.

Specifications Operating System watchOS 11 Storage Capacity 32 GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3 Special Features Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, Fall & Crash Detection Water Resistance Up to 50 metres (swimproof)

Check out more Apple watch deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazfit smartwatches on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a rugged outdoor smartwatch built for extreme environments, featuring military-grade durability, 10ATM water resistance, and a bright 2,000-nit AMOLED display. It offers 27-day battery life, offline maps, dual-band GPS, and 170+ workout modes. Powered by Zepp OS, it supports AI coaching and voice control via Zepp Flow with GPT-4o, and is compatible with iOS and Android.

Specifications Operating System Zepp OS Battery Capacity 700 mAh (Up to 27 days use) Water Resistance 10ATM (up to 100m) Display Brightness 2,000 nits AMOLED with Always-On Navigation & Tracking Dual-band GPS, Offline Maps, 170+ Workout Modes

The Amazfit Active 2 is a stylish and durable smartwatch featuring a bright 1.32" AMOLED display (2,000 nits), 10-day battery life, and built-in GPS. With over 160 sports modes, 5ATM water resistance, accurate heart rate and sleep tracking via BioTracker, and Zepp Flow voice control, it's perfect for active lifestyles. Compatible with both iOS and Android, it also offers subscription-free access to fitness data via the Zepp App. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can grab this versatile smartwatch at an unbeatable price, making it an excellent time to invest in your fitness journey.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 10 days (Lithium Polymer) Display 1.32" AMOLED, 2,000 nits brightness Water Resistance 5ATM (50m) GPS Built-in with 5-satellite positioning systems Sports Modes 160+ including HYROX, yoga, swimming, skiing

The Amazfit GTR 4 combines advanced features with a stylish design. It offers a 1.45" AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and music control. With over 150 sports modes, GPS, and 5 ATM water resistance, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts. The watch includes health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep monitoring, and it boasts a 12-day battery life. Alexa integration and offline voice commands enhance its usability.

Specifications Display 1.45" AMOLED, 331 PPI, Ultra HD clarity Battery Life Up to 12 days with typical use Sports Modes 150+ sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance Health Monitoring Heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep, Zepp Aura guidance Connectivity & Features Bluetooth calls, music control, Alexa built-in, offline voice assistant

Check out more Amazfit smartwatches on Amazon Sale 2025

OnePlus smartwatches on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a premium smartwatch with Wear OS 4, powered by Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 dual chipsets. It offers up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with sapphire crystal and stainless steel durability. With dual-frequency GPS, 100+ sports modes, BT calling, and comprehensive health tracking, it’s ideal for fitness and daily convenience. As part of the Amazon Sale 2025, this high-performance smartwatch is now available at an exceptional price, making it the perfect time to make your upgrade.

Specifications Operating System Wear OS 4 Chipset & Memory Snapdragon W5 + BES2700, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage Display 1.43" AMOLED, up to 1000 nits, 466×466 resolution Battery Life Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode (12 days in Power Saver) Durability & GPS Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel, Dual-Frequency GPS, MIL-STD-810H, 5ATM & IP68

The OnePlus Watch 2R blends classic and modern design with a lightweight aluminium chassis and robust performance. Running Wear OS 4 with a Snapdragon W5 chipset, it features a 1.43" AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, and over 100 sports modes. With up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and comprehensive health tracking, it's a versatile smartwatch for Android users. Now available at a compelling price during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your wearable tech with this feature-packed smartwatch.

Specifications Operating System Wear OS 4 + RTOS Chipset & Memory Snapdragon W5 + BES2700, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage Battery Life Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode), 12 days (Power Saver) Display 1.43" AMOLED, 1000 nits, 466×466 resolution Build & GPS Aluminium chassis (25% lighter than Watch 2), Dual-Frequency GPS, 5ATM & IP68

The OnePlus Nord Watch is a sleek and affordable smartwatch with a 1.78 inch AMOLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, and 105 fitness modes. It offers heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and women’s health tracking. With up to 10 days of battery life and IP68 water and dust resistance, it's a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts. It integrates seamlessly with the OnePlus Health App and supports both Android and iOS.

Specifications Display 1.78" AMOLED, 500 nits, 368×448 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate Battery Life Up to 10 days with 30 days standby Health Monitoring SpO2, heart rate, stress, sleep tracking, women's health Fitness Modes 105 fitness modes with auto-detection Water Resistance IP68 (waterproof & dustproof)

