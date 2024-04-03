Looking for the best laptops under ₹40,000? This buying guide is your go-to resource for finding the perfect laptop within your budget. In this price range, you can expect to find laptops that offer a balance of performance, features, and affordability. Whether you need a laptop for work, school, or entertainment, there are plenty of options available to suit your needs. These laptops offer a range of features, including fast processors, ample RAM, and spacious storage options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some models also come with dedicated graphics cards, making them suitable for light gaming and multimedia tasks. Additionally, many of these laptops feature sleek and lightweight designs, making them easy to carry around. When choosing the best laptop under ₹40,000, consider factors such as processor performance, display quality, battery life, and build quality. By weighing these factors against your specific needs, you can find a laptop that offers the best value for your budget.

1. HP Laptop 15

The HP Laptop 15 is a reliable and efficient device powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, offering seamless multitasking and performance. With 8 GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512 GB SSD, it ensures smooth operation for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display provides crisp visuals, while the anti-glare feature reduces eye strain. Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes with Microsoft Office preinstalled for productivity. With a lightweight design of 1.69 kg and dual speakers for immersive audio, it's perfect for work or entertainment on the go.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15

Brand: HP

Model Name: HP Laptop

Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres

Colour: Silver

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor Limited graphics performance 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display No dedicated GPU

2. Chuwi HeroBook Pro

The Chuwi HeroBook Pro is an entry-level laptop packed with features for efficient multitasking and decent processing. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 600, it offers smooth 4K video decoding. With 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage which is expandable via available SSD slot, it provides ample space for your files. Its compact design includes a 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS screen, lasting over 9 hours on a single charge. The laptop features a full-size keyboard, various ports and Bluetooth 4.2, making it ideal for school or home use.

Specifications of Chuwi HeroBook Pro

Brand: Chuwi

Model Name: HeroBook Pro

Screen Size: 14.1 Inches

CPU Model: Celeron N4020

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Value for money Limited storage without additional SSD Expandable RAM and storage options Entry level processor

3. Dell 14 Laptop

The Dell 14 Laptop is a versatile computing solution equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. With a vibrant 14-inch Full HD display, it offers immersive visuals while maintaining portability at just 1.48kg. Featuring Windows 11 and MS Office 21, it ensures seamless productivity. Security is enhanced with a fingerprint reader and spill-resistant keyboard. Connectivity is ample with USB-C, USB 3.2, HDMI, and more. Enjoy enhanced audio with Waves Maxx Audio. This laptop caters to both work and entertainment needs with efficiency and style.

Specifications of Dell 14 Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Generation

RAM: 8 GB DDR4, 2666 MHz

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Display: 14 FHD

Special Features: Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor Limited RAM expandability to 16GB Ample 512GB SSD storage

4. ASUS Vivobook 15

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a sleek and lightweight laptop that offers reliable performance for everyday tasks. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P processor and 8GB of RAM, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and responsiveness. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers crisp visuals, while the integrated Intel UHD Graphics provide decent graphical performance. With a 512GB SSD, you get ample storage space and fast boot times. The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021 for productivity. It also features a fingerprint sensor for secure login and has a durable design that meets military-grade standards.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15

Brand: ASUS

Model Name: Vivobook 15

Screen Size: 39.62 Centimetres

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i3

RAM: 8 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and lightweight design Integrated graphics may struggle 15.6-inch Full HD display Limited connectivity options

5. Acer Aspire Lite

The Acer Aspire Lite is a powerful and sleek laptop designed to enhance your productivity and entertainment experience. With its 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor and Turbo Boost Technology, you can enjoy fast performance for demanding tasks. The 15.6 inch Full HD display delivers stunning visuals, while the thin and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around. With 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, you'll have ample storage and smooth multitasking capabilities. Plus, the variety of ports ensures convenient connectivity options for your peripherals.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Brand: Acer

Model Name: Aspire Lite

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour: Steel Gray

CPU Model: Core i3

RAM: 8 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU Integrated graphics Slim and lightweight design Limited storage capacity

6. ASUS Vivobook 14

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a sleek and lightweight laptop that offers excellent performance for everyday tasks. Powered by the IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen processor and 8GB RAM, it provides smooth multitasking and speedy computing. The 14-inch Full HD display delivers vibrant visuals, while the fingerprint reader adds a layer of security. With Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, you can start working right away. The laptop also features a 512GB SSD for ample storage and a long-lasting battery life of up to 6 hours. Overall, the ASUS Vivobook 14 is a reliable and stylish choice for work and play.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14

Brand: ASUS

Model Name: Vivobook

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Colour: Blue

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and lightweight design Limited graphics performance IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen processor Limited storage for heavy multimedia files

7. Lenovo IdeaPad 1

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a slim and lightweight laptop that combines powerful performance with portability. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology, ideal for work or entertainment. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, providing smooth multitasking and fast storage. It comes with Windows 11 Home and Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed, along with a 3-month subscription to Xbox GamePass Ultimate. The IdeaPad 1 also offers a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, making it a versatile choice for users on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 1

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display: 15.6-inch FHD display

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Slim and lightweight design Non-backlit keyboard Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor Limited port selection

8. Dell 15 laptop

The Dell 15 laptop offers a powerful computing experience with its Intel 12th Gen Core i3 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It features a spill-resistant keyboard and a 15.6-inch Full HD display, making it ideal for work and entertainment. You're ready to go out of the box with Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, and McAfee Multi-Device Security pre-installed. This thin and lightweight laptop weighs only 1.69kg, making it easy to carry around. Whether you working on documents, watching videos or browsing the web, the Dell 15 provides a smooth and efficient experience.

Specifications of Dell 15 laptop

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Generation

RAM & Storage: 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Special Feature: Thin and Light Design

Graphics Card: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Thin and light design Limited graphics performance Spill-resistant keyboard No dedicated graphics card

Top 3 features

Product Name Display Processor RAM and Storage Chuwi HeroBook Pro 14.1 inches, FHD Intel Celeron N4020 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD HP Laptop 15 15.6 inches, FHD Intel Core i3-1215U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Dell 14 Laptop 14 inches, FHD Intel Core i3-1215U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6 inches, FHD Intel Core i3-1220P 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Acer Aspire Lite 15.6 inches, FHD Intel Core i3-1215U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook 14 14 inches, FHD Intel Core i3-1215U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6 inches, FHD AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Dell 15 Laptop 15.6 inches, FHD Intel Core i3-1215U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Best value for money The Dell 14 Laptop offers a great balance of performance and features at an affordable price. With its 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it provides smooth multitasking and ample storage for everyday use. The 14-inch FHD display and Windows 11 operating system further enhance the user experience, making it a solid choice for those looking for a reliable laptop without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The HP Laptop 15 stands out as the best overall product in its category, thanks to its reliable performance powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor. With 8 GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512 GB SSD, it ensures seamless multitasking and smooth operation for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display provides crisp visuals, complemented by the anti-glare feature that reduces eye strain. Running on Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office preinstalled, it enhances productivity.

How to find the best laptop under ₹ 40000? To find the best laptop under ₹40000, start by considering the key specifications that match your needs. Look for laptops with at least an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 processor for decent performance. Aim for a minimum of 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD to ensure smooth multitasking and sufficient storage capacity. Opt for a display size of at least 14 inches with a resolution of 1920x1080 (FHD) for a better viewing experience. Additionally, consider the brand reputation, warranty, and after-sales service for a reliable purchase. Compare prices and features of different models to find the best value for your budget

FAQs Question : Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on these laptops? Ans : Some laptops may allow RAM and storage upgrades, but it's best to check the specific model's specifications and user manual for compatibility and instructions. Question : Do these laptops come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most laptops come with a standard manufacturer's warranty. The duration and coverage may vary, so it's advisable to check with the retailer or manufacturer. Question : Are these laptops suitable for gaming? Ans : These laptops are more suited for everyday tasks and light gaming. For intensive gaming, consider laptops with dedicated graphics cards and higher specifications. Question : Do these laptops come with pre-installed software? Ans : Yes, most laptops come with pre-installed operating systems like Windows 11 and may include other software like Microsoft Office, which is usually mentioned in the product description. Question : What is the average battery life of these laptops? Ans : The average battery life varies depending on usage, but most laptops offer around 6-8 hours of battery life under normal usage conditions.

