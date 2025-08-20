Up to 40% off on best-selling printers with high-speed printing and easy setup: Top 10 picks from HP, Canon and others

A printer is no longer just an office machine tucked away in a corner. It has become an important part of everyday routines at home, in small businesses, and in workplaces of all sizes. The best-selling printers are those that combine reliability, ease of use, and affordability. People increasingly prefer wireless printers because they make printing as simple as tapping a button on your smartphone or laptop. No tangled wires, no complicated setup. At the same time, many models today are designed to handle multiple tasks like scanning and copying along with printing.

For those looking for printers for home and office use, the choices are plenty, but knowing what features truly matter can make all the difference. This article takes a closer look at what sets these printers apart and why they continue to top the charts among users everywhere.

BEST OVERALL

The best-selling printers list includes the Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000, designed for high-volume printing at ultra-low costs. Perfect for both home and office use, this all-in-one printer offers print, scan, and copy functions with WiFi connectivity. With an impressive yield of up to 6,000 black and 7,000 colour prints, it ensures efficiency, convenience, and reliability while keeping printing costs minimal. Ideal for users who want performance and affordability in one device.

Specifications Printer Type InkTank All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Mobile Printing Support Input Capacity 100 sheets

This compact monochrome laser printer is one of the best-selling printers from HP. It brings together print, copy, and scan functions in one reliable device. It is designed for small offices and workspaces where efficiency is a priority. Equipped with a 40-sheet automatic document feeder, it lets you handle multiple pages in one go without manual effort. Its fast printing speed of up to 21 pages per minute ensures smooth productivity, while the flatbed scanner makes scanning documents straightforward. Connectivity is simple with Hi-Speed USB 2.0 and Ethernet, and the included HP 110A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge ensures crisp prints with a yield of up to 1500 pages.

Specifications Functions Print, Copy, Scan Printer Output Monochrome Printing Technology Laser Connectivity Wireless, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Maximum Print Speed Up to 21 ppm

The Brother HL-L2321D is built for speed and efficiency, making it a great choice for heavy-duty printing needs. With automatic duplex printing, a fast 30 ppm output, and a large 250-sheet paper tray, it reduces downtime and enhances productivity. The printer supports sharp monochrome prints with resolutions up to 2400 x 600 dpi. Its compact design, USB connectivity, and low running cost make it ideal for home offices and businesses seeking reliable, single-function printing.

Specifications Connectivity USB Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome) 30 ppm Weight 6.8 kg Colour Black

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK is one of the best-selling printers designed for home and small office users who need high-quality prints at low running costs. Its refillable ink tank system ensures exceptional page yields and economical printing, making it ideal for heavy usage. Equipped with Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile printing options like AirPrint and Mopria, it allows seamless connectivity across devices. The printer supports functions such as print, scan, and copy with borderless printing and a 1.3-inch display for easy navigation.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Direct Wireless, Air Print, Mopria, Canon Print App Printer Output Colour Print Speed Up to 11 ppm (Mono), 6 ppm (Colour) Weight 6 kg

The HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer is built for both home and office use, delivering efficiency and quality in one device. It supports print, copy, and scan functions while offering wireless connectivity through WiFi and Hi-Speed USB. The high-capacity ink tank system ensures uninterrupted printing with sensors that alert you when ink levels are low. Designed for sharp and professional outputs, it delivers speeds of up to 30 ppm in black and 24 ppm in colour. A 100-sheet input tray, 30-sheet output tray, and a user-friendly LCD display with guided buttons make it highly practical for everyday use.

Specifications Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Printing Technology Inkjet Printer Output Colour Item Weight 5 Kg

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer offers cost-effective printing with its advanced Heat-Free Technology. Designed for everyday needs, it supports print, scan, and copy functions in one compact unit. Its eco-friendly ink tank system ensures low running costs and spill-free refilling. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows easy wireless printing through smart devices and apps. With impressive print speeds, reliable performance, and a space-saving design, this printer is a practical choice for both home and office use.

Specifications Colour Black Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Printer Output Colour Item Weight 5.6 kg

Designed for speed and reliability, the Xerox Phaser 3020_BI is a compact and efficient monochrome printer. It delivers rapid results for everyday tasks, with printing speeds reaching 20 pages per minute. The included wireless connectivity and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 offer flexible printing options, while a 150-sheet input tray minimises the need to reload paper. This printer home and office is among the best-selling printers.

Specifications Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Printing Technology Laser Colour White Item Weight 4.1 kg

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw is a powerful all-in-one printer designed for home offices and small businesses. It combines print, scan, and copy functions with wireless connectivity, delivering professional-quality monochrome prints at speeds of up to 22 ppm. The auto-duplex feature and 40-sheet ADF boost productivity, while its high-yield toner system supports up to 5,000 pages from the start.This printer ensures seamless connectivity and dependable performance, making it one of the best-selling printers.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi Printing Technology Laser Product Dimensions 34.5D x 41.8W x 31.1H cm Weight 8 kg

The Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One Printer brings together printing, scanning, copying, and faxing in one compact machine designed for both home and office needs. It supports WiFi and USB connectivity, giving you flexible printing options, including mobile printing through Canon apps and cloud services. With auto duplex printing and an automatic document feeder, it saves time and reduces paper usage. Borderless printing adds to its versatility, while its efficient ink system helps keep print costs manageable.

Specifications Weight 5.8 Kg Printer Output Monochrome , Colour Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Technology USB

The HP Laser 1008W is a compact and reliable monochrome laser printer built for home and small office needs. It delivers sharp black-and-white prints at speeds up to 21 ppm, ensuring efficiency for daily tasks. With wireless and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it allows smooth and flexible printing. Equipped with a 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray, and a 10,000-page monthly duty cycle, this printer ensures hassle-free performance.

Specifications Printing Technology Laser Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Item Weight 4.2 kg Dimensions 33.1D x 17.8W x 21.5H cm

