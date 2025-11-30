Up to 45% off on laptops during Amazon Black Friday Sale! Save big on HP, Lenovo and more

Amazon Black Friday Sale has brought strong deals on laptops, giving buyers a chance to save up to 45% on top models from HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer and other trusted brands. The sale covers a wide range of options, including thin and light laptops for students, powerful machines for office work, and high-performance devices for gaming. Many of these laptops come with fast processors, better battery life, sharp displays and reliable build quality that support daily tasks with ease.

This sale is helpful for people planning to switch to a new laptop for work from home, online classes or travel. With multiple choices across different budgets, Amazon Black Friday Sale makes it easier to pick a device that matches your needs without spending too much. If you have been waiting for the right time to buy a laptop, this limited-time offer can help you save a good amount.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

Lenovo V15 is a thin and light 15.6 inch laptop designed for smooth everyday performance. It comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 1315U processor, 6 cores, 8 threads and speeds up to 4.5 GHz. You get 16 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD for faster booting and quick file access. The FHD antiglare display offers 250 nits brightness for comfortable viewing. It runs on Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft Office Home 2024.

With Intel UHD Graphics, multiple ports, spill-resistant keyboard and a 1.65 kg body, the laptop is available at a 49% discount on Black Friday Sale.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3 RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD Weight 1.65 kg

BEST OVERALL LAPTOP

Now at 43% off on Amazon Black Friday Sale, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is a premium 2 in 1 laptop built for users who need performance and flexibility. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 1355U processor with speeds up to 5.0 GHz, paired with 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.

The 13.3 inch Super AMOLED touchscreen delivers 500 nits HDR brightness and works with the S Pen for smooth note taking. You get Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021 and Galaxy ecosystem apps.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM 16 GB LPDDR4x Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Display 13.3 inch Super AMOLED Weight 1.16 kg

BEST GAMING LAPTOP

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is built for gamers who want strong performance at a solid price. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor with speeds up to 4.5 GHz, paired with 16 GB DDR5 RAM for smooth multitasking. The 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD loads games quickly, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4 GB VRAM handles modern titles with good frame rates.

You also get Windows 11 Home, a backlit RGB keyboard, multiple ports, AI noise-cancelling, DTS audio and a 48 Wh battery that charges to 50% in 30 minutes.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 4 GB RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD 144 Hz

MSI Modern 15 is a sleek and lightweight 15.6 inch laptop designed for daily work, study and entertainment. It features a 7th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor with speeds up to 4.5 GHz, paired with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD for fast boot times and smooth multitasking. The FHD IPS display with 60 Hz refresh rate delivers clear visuals, while AMD Radeon integrated graphics support light gaming and creative tasks.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7530U RAM 8 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD 60 Hz Graphics AMD Radeon Integrated

ASUS Zenbook 14 is a thin and light 2-in-1 laptop designed for professionals and creators who need performance and portability. It features the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with 16 cores, 16 threads, and speeds up to 5.4 GHz, paired with 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB NVMe SSD for fast multitasking and storage.

The 14 inch 3K OLED touchscreen supports 120 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness and backlit keyboard for a smooth experience. With Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, 75 WHr battery and a 1.28 kg lightweight aluminium body, this laptop is perfect for work, study, and travel.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H RAM 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Display 14 inch 3K OLED Touchscreen 120 Hz Weight 1.28 kg

Lenovo LOQ is a 15.6 inch gaming laptop designed for performance and durability. It runs on AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS with 4 cores, 8 threads and speeds up to 4.2 GHz. The laptop has 12 GB DDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD, with support for up to 32 GB RAM and dual M.2 SSDs. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A 4 GB GPU with G-Sync ensures smooth gaming.

Other features include Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, backlit keyboard, HD stereo speakers with Nahimic audio, Wi-Fi 6, Rapid Charge Pro, and a military-grade build. Cooling is handled by Hyperchamber thermal design for better performance and noise control.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050A 4 GB RAM 12 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD 144 Hz

The HP 15 Laptop is a reliable 15.6 inch device suitable for work, study, and everyday use. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and speeds up to 4.5 GHz. It comes with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD for fast performance and storage.

The FHD micro-edge anti-glare display offers 250 nits brightness and smooth visuals. Integrated AMD Radeon graphics support casual gaming and multimedia. Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, and Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year) come pre-installed.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD Anti-Glare Graphics AMD Radeon Integrated

Lenovo V14 is a compact and lightweight 14-inch laptop ideal for students and professionals on the go. It features the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with 8 cores and 12 threads, reaching speeds up to 4.6 GHz. The FHD 14-inch antiglare display with 250 nits brightness delivers sharp visuals, supported by Intel Integrated Graphics.

It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home 2024. Other features include HD audio, multiple connectivity ports including USB-C and HDMI, a spill-resistant keyboard, and Precision TouchPad. Grab it at a 48% discount during Amazon Black Friday Sale.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB SSD Display 14 inch FHD Antiglare Graphics Intel Integrated

You can now get the ASUS Vivobook S16 at a 30% discount on Amazon Black Friday Sale. It runs on the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores and 16 threads, boosting up to 4.9 GHz, paired with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD storage for fast performance and smooth multitasking.

The FHD+ 16:10 display offers 1920x1200 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and 45% NTSC colour gamut for clear visuals. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year), and Office Home 2024, it is ready for work and study.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD Display 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz Graphics Intel UHD Integrated

The Acer Aspire Lite is a lightweight and efficient 15.6-inch laptop ideal for work, study, and everyday tasks. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with 8 cores, boosting up to 4.4 GHz, paired with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB Gen 4 PCIe SSD for fast performance and smooth multitasking. The FHD IPS display (1920x1080) with Acer ComfyView LED-backlit technology ensures clear and comfortable visuals.

Additional features include Intel UHD integrated graphics, backlit keyboard, multiple USB ports, HD webcam, dual microphones, and expandable storage up to 1TB. Enjoy a 33% discount on this laptop on Black Friday Sale on Amazon.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450H RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB) Display 15.6" FHD IPS Graphics Intel UHD Integrated

