Up to 48% off on washing machines from LG, Whirlpool, Godrej and more on Amazon across top and front load models

Washing clothes by hand every day can take a lot of time, especially for families with busy schedules. A washing machine can ease that load, making daily chores quicker and less tiring while also giving better wash results.

Today, you’ll find plenty of options in the market, from semi-automatic machines for basic use to fully automatic ones that handle everything on their own. Brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more offer different models that suit various needs and budgets. If you’re planning to bring one home, here are some washing machines worth considering this season.

If you're looking for a washing machine that works well even with low water pressure, this 7 kg fully automatic top load model from Godrej is a great pick. Its zero pressure technology helps fill the tub faster, saving you time.

It comes with a stainless steel drum for durability and an auto balance system that keeps your laundry stable during wash cycles. It's now available at a discounted price, making it a smart buy for your home. This model is 48% off right now on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Water Fill Zero Pressure Tech Drum Material Stainless Steel Energy Rating 5 Star Special Features Child Lock, Delay Start

You get more than just clean clothes with this LG 9 kg front load machine. It brings in features like AI Direct Drive for smarter washing, steam for added hygiene, and Wi-Fi support to manage cycles with your phone. The 6 motion DD helps it move the drum in multiple ways so each fabric gets the care it needs.

It’s a good pick for large households, especially with allergy care for sensitive skin. Right now, this model is available with a good discount; so it might be a good time to consider it if you’ve been holding off.

Specifications Drum Capacity 9 Kg Type Fully Automatic Front Load Key Features AI Direct Drive, Steam, Wi-Fi, 6 Motion DD Star Rating 5 Star Cycle Options Active Steam, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen

Samsung’s 10 kg top load machine is built for larger households and people who want a bit of tech help with their laundry. It’s got useful additions like AI Wash, Wi-Fi support, and a soft closing lid that’s easy on the ears.

With a 24% discount running now, this is a good pick if you're after quiet washing, better fabric care, and less guesswork in wash settings. So, buy it before it gets out of stock.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Motor Digital Inverter Design Soft-close door Energy Rating 5 Star Special Features Child Lock, High Efficiency, Drum Clean, Smart Connectivity, Delay Start

This 8 kg front load washer from Haier is built with a wide 525 mm drum and AI powered smart wash settings that adjust to your laundry needs. It also includes Puri Steam tech for a gentler clean and better hygiene.

It’s a solid option for families looking for a quiet machine with built-in heat and modern features. Right now, it’s also up for grabs with a great discount offer on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Technology AI-DBT with PuriSteam Drum Size 525 mm Super Drum Heater In-built Motor Inverter Energy Rating 5 Star

Voltas Beko 6.5 kg washing machine comes with a built-in heater and simple controls that suit everyday laundry needs. It’s a handy choice for small households that want something reliable without extra frills. It is available with a discount offer of up to 45% off with no cost EMI options.

It carries a 5 star energy rating and includes basic wash modes that cover most fabric types. A good fit if you want clean clothes with minimal effort.

Specifications Capacity 6.5 kg Star Rating 5 Star Heater In-Built Drum Type Stainless Steel Wash Modes Multiple Pre-set Programs

If you’re looking for a large top load washer that can take the guesswork out of washing, this LG model could be a helpful pick. With AI direct drive tech, it senses the fabric and load to adjust the wash accordingly.

It also connects to Wi-Fi, letting you manage washes from your phone, which comes in handy when you're juggling a busy routine. It is currently available at a discounted price, adding value to its already solid feature set.

Specifications Capacity 10.0 kg Star Rating 5 Star Technology AI Direct Drive, ThinQ Wi-Fi Special Features Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity

This model from Samsung handles heavy laundry loads while keeping things gentle on clothes. Its AI Eco Bubble feature mixes detergent with air and water to clean deeply even at low temperatures. With Wi-Fi support, you can keep track of your laundry from your phone, while Hygiene Steam takes care of allergens and dirt.

For households needing reliable daily washing and smarter controls, this unit packs in a digital inverter motor and built-in heater. Right now it's on a 25% off discount on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Star Rating 5 Star Special Features AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Technology Digital Inverter, Built-in Heater, Wi-Fi

Whirlpool 7.5 kg stain wash washing machine is meant for everyday stains that need a little extra help. It comes with an in-built heater that can heat water in three levels to tackle stubborn marks, even in hard water areas.

The 12 wash programs make it easy to clean different types of clothes without having to think too much about settings. It also uses Whirlpool’s stain wash tech for thorough cleaning. If you're after a machine that takes care of common laundry concerns, this one offers a solid mix of features.

Specifications Capacity 7.5 Kg Type Fully Automatic Top Load Heater In-built with 3 water heating levels Wash Programs 12 Special Feature Inbuilt Heater Cycle Options Delicates, Drain

LG 9 kg top load washing machine suits homes that want a no-fuss, effective wash. With jet spray and turbo drum, it removes dirt without being harsh on fabric.

The smart inverter motor adjusts power use depending on the load, and an auto tub clean keeps things fresh after each cycle. If you’ve been considering a smart top load washer, this one’s now at 26% off, making it a good time to buy.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Type Fully Automatic Top Load Motor Smart Inverter Wash Technology Jet Spray+, TurboDrum, TurboWash Cycle Options Tub Clean, Quick Wash, Strong (Jeans), Prewash + Normal, Aqua Reserve, Normal, Wool

This 8 kg model from Godrej is made for homes where water pressure is often an issue. With its zero pressure technology, it can fill the drum even with low water pressure, helping you get clean laundry without waiting longer.

If you're looking for something simple that works well with Indian water conditions, this could be a practical choice. It’s also currently available at 45% off, adding more value for the price.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Technology Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Build Stainless Steel Drum Special Features Special Sari Wash, Water Protected Rear Control Panel, Acu Wash Drum

