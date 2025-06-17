Subscribe

Up to 48% off on washing machines from LG, Whirlpool, Godrej and more on Amazon across top and front load models

Amazon is offering big discounts on washing machines from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more, with up to 48% off, no cost EMI options, and deals across top and front load models.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published17 Jun 2025, 06:35 PM IST
Washing clothes by hand every day can take a lot of time, especially for families with busy schedules. A washing machine can ease that load, making daily chores quicker and less tiring while also giving better wash results.

Our Picks

Today, you’ll find plenty of options in the market, from semi-automatic machines for basic use to fully automatic ones that handle everything on their own. Brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more offer different models that suit various needs and budgets. If you’re planning to bring one home, here are some washing machines worth considering this season.

If you're looking for a washing machine that works well even with low water pressure, this 7 kg fully automatic top load model from Godrej is a great pick. Its zero pressure technology helps fill the tub faster, saving you time.

It comes with a stainless steel drum for durability and an auto balance system that keeps your laundry stable during wash cycles. It's now available at a discounted price, making it a smart buy for your home. This model is 48% off right now on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Water Fill
Zero Pressure Tech
Drum Material
Stainless Steel
Energy Rating
5 Star
Special Features
Child Lock, Delay Start
Click here to buy

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum)

You get more than just clean clothes with this LG 9 kg front load machine. It brings in features like AI Direct Drive for smarter washing, steam for added hygiene, and Wi-Fi support to manage cycles with your phone. The 6 motion DD helps it move the drum in multiple ways so each fabric gets the care it needs.

It’s a good pick for large households, especially with allergy care for sensitive skin. Right now, this model is available with a good discount; so it might be a good time to consider it if you’ve been holding off.

Specifications

Drum Capacity
9 Kg
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Key Features
AI Direct Drive, Steam, Wi-Fi, 6 Motion DD
Star Rating
5 Star
Cycle Options
Active Steam, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen
Click here to buy

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

Samsung’s 10 kg top load machine is built for larger households and people who want a bit of tech help with their laundry. It’s got useful additions like AI Wash, Wi-Fi support, and a soft closing lid that’s easy on the ears.

With a 24% discount running now, this is a good pick if you're after quiet washing, better fabric care, and less guesswork in wash settings. So, buy it before it gets out of stock.

Specifications

Capacity
10 Kg
Motor
Digital Inverter
Design
Soft-close door
Energy Rating
5 Star
Special Features
Child Lock, High Efficiency, Drum Clean, Smart Connectivity, Delay Start
Click here to buy

Samsung 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray)

This 8 kg front load washer from Haier is built with a wide 525 mm drum and AI powered smart wash settings that adjust to your laundry needs. It also includes Puri Steam tech for a gentler clean and better hygiene.

It’s a solid option for families looking for a quiet machine with built-in heat and modern features. Right now, it’s also up for grabs with a great discount offer on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Technology
AI-DBT with PuriSteam
Drum Size
525 mm Super Drum
Heater
In-built
Motor
Inverter
Energy Rating
5 Star
Click here to buy

Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White)

Voltas Beko 6.5 kg washing machine comes with a built-in heater and simple controls that suit everyday laundry needs. It’s a handy choice for small households that want something reliable without extra frills. It is available with a discount offer of up to 45% off with no cost EMI options.

It carries a 5 star energy rating and includes basic wash modes that cover most fabric types. A good fit if you want clean clothes with minimal effort.

Specifications

Capacity
6.5 kg
Star Rating
5 Star
Heater
In-Built
Drum Type
Stainless Steel
Wash Modes
Multiple Pre-set Programs
Click here to buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WFL6512B7CUSKA/WXV, White, In-Built Heater)

If you’re looking for a large top load washer that can take the guesswork out of washing, this LG model could be a helpful pick. With AI direct drive tech, it senses the fabric and load to adjust the wash accordingly.

It also connects to Wi-Fi, letting you manage washes from your phone, which comes in handy when you're juggling a busy routine. It is currently available at a discounted price, adding value to its already solid feature set.

Specifications

Capacity
10.0 kg
Star Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI Direct Drive, ThinQ Wi-Fi
Special Features
Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity
Click here to buy

LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience)

This model from Samsung handles heavy laundry loads while keeping things gentle on clothes. Its AI Eco Bubble feature mixes detergent with air and water to clean deeply even at low temperatures. With Wi-Fi support, you can keep track of your laundry from your phone, while Hygiene Steam takes care of allergens and dirt.

For households needing reliable daily washing and smarter controls, this unit packs in a digital inverter motor and built-in heater. Right now it's on a 25% off discount on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Star Rating
5 Star
Special Features
AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam
Control
Fully-Automatic Front Load
Technology
Digital Inverter, Built-in Heater, Wi-Fi
Click here to buy

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

Whirlpool 7.5 kg stain wash washing machine is meant for everyday stains that need a little extra help. It comes with an in-built heater that can heat water in three levels to tackle stubborn marks, even in hard water areas.

The 12 wash programs make it easy to clean different types of clothes without having to think too much about settings. It also uses Whirlpool’s stain wash tech for thorough cleaning. If you're after a machine that takes care of common laundry concerns, this one offers a solid mix of features.

Specifications

Capacity
7.5 Kg
Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Heater
In-built with 3 water heating levels
Wash Programs
12
Special Feature
Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Delicates, Drain
Click here to buy

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

LG 9 kg top load washing machine suits homes that want a no-fuss, effective wash. With jet spray and turbo drum, it removes dirt without being harsh on fabric.

The smart inverter motor adjusts power use depending on the load, and an auto tub clean keeps things fresh after each cycle. If you’ve been considering a smart top load washer, this one’s now at 26% off, making it a good time to buy.

Specifications

Capacity
9 Kg
Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Motor
Smart Inverter
Wash Technology
Jet Spray+, TurboDrum, TurboWash
Cycle Options
Tub Clean, Quick Wash, Strong (Jeans), Prewash + Normal, Aqua Reserve, Normal, Wool
Click here to buy

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black)

This 8 kg model from Godrej is made for homes where water pressure is often an issue. With its zero pressure technology, it can fill the drum even with low water pressure, helping you get clean laundry without waiting longer.

If you're looking for something simple that works well with Indian water conditions, this could be a practical choice. It’s also currently available at 45% off, adding more value for the price.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Kg
Technology
Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa)
Build
Stainless Steel Drum
Special Features
Special Sari Wash, Water Protected Rear Control Panel, Acu Wash Drum
Click here to buy

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid)

FAQs

Can I get EMI options on washing machines during the sale?

Yes, most models come with no cost EMI options for up to 18 months.

Do these offers include front load and top load machines?

Yes, both types are usually included across brands like LG, Samsung, and more.

Can I use bank offers along with the sale discounts?

Yes, bank offers usually stack with sale prices for extra savings.

How do I know which washing machine is best for my family size?

Look at the capacity: 6–7 kg suits small families, while 8+ kg is better for larger ones.

Are front-load washing machines better than top-load models?

Front-load machines often use less water and clean clothes more gently, but top-load models are quicker and easier to use.

Read Next Story