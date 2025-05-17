Up to 50% off on washing machines with front and top load, washer dryers, high capacity from LG, Samsung, Bosch, Godrej

|Product
Voltas beko, A Tata Product 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Double Water Fall technology (WTT85DBLG/FLRB5, Blue, Special Pulsator & 5 Knob Control Method)View Details
₹16,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details
₹39,990
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details
₹49,990
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White)View Details
₹28,990
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)View Details
₹29,990
A big sale is live on Amazon right now on washing machines. You can get up to 50% off on models from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, Godrej and other brands. The offers include many options like front load, top load, semi automatic and fully automatic machines. You’ll also see washer dryers and machines with different capacities from 6 kg to 10 kg and more.
This is a good time to buy if you’ve been planning to bring home a new washing machine. These deals are for a limited period and cover some of the most trusted names in home appliances. You can also get extra discounts using bank cards, coupons and no cost EMI for up to 18 months.
Amazon is offering up to 47% off on front load washing machines from well-known brands. These machines are easy to use and help you clean clothes quickly and neatly.
The sale includes different sizes and features to suit your home. These deals are available for a short time only, so it’s a good chance to get one at a lower price.
Top deals on front load washing machines:
Amazon is giving great deals on top load washing machines for a short time. You can pick from a wide range of trusted brands at up to 46% off.
These top load washing machines are easy to use and fit well in most homes. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new washing machine, this is a good time to check out the sale.
Top deals on top load washing machines:
Amazon’s summer sale is offering up to 30% off on high capacity washing machines from popular brands. These machines are ideal for larger families and heavy laundry loads.
With multiple features and different sizes available, it’s a good time to pick one that fits your needs. The offers are only for a limited period, so don’t wait too long to check them out.
Top deals on high capacity washing machines:
Amazon is offering limited-time deals on washing machines with built-in dryers, with prices starting from ₹49,990. These machines are useful for saving time and space, especially during the monsoon season.
You’ll find options from well known brands with helpful features for daily use. If you're looking for a smart laundry solution, now’s a good time to explore the offers before they end.
Top deals on washer with built in dryers:
Amazon is offering up to 44% off on semi automatic washing machines for a limited time. These machines are easy to use, use less water, and work well in areas with limited water supply.
They’re also light to move and cost less than fully automatic ones. If you want a budget-friendly machine that gets the job done, now is a good time to buy one.
Top deals on semi automatic washing machines:
Inverter technology adjusts the motor speed based on the load. It doesn’t run at full power all the time, which helps save electricity and reduces noise.
Machines with a heater use hot water to break down tough stains better, especially on whites and oily clothes. Cold water machines may not clean as deeply.
Smart controls and displays make it easier to set wash cycles and track time, but if you prefer simple functions, a basic model still does the job well.
