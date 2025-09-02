Up to 53% off on best selling gaming laptops under 80000 in India – Grab high performance models at lowest prices today

Right now is a good time to pick up best selling gaming laptops under ₹80,000. Many popular models are down by as much as 53%, making them easier to consider if you’ve been holding off. These laptops can handle everyday tasks and gaming without asking for too much in return.

You’ll see deals on machines with decent graphics cards, strong cooling, and displays built for smoother gameplay. For students, casual gamers, or anyone needing a laptop that can manage heavier tasks, the current offers bring several worthwhile picks to the table. Keep an eye on what fits your needs.

Top 10 best selling gaming laptops under ₹ 80,000

TOP GAMING LAPTOP DEAL

Built for action, the HP Victus packs serious power with its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3050 4GB GPU. This model is currently at 53% off, making it a top pick among the best selling gaming laptop options right now.

Its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD combo handles heavy games and multitasking without stutter. The 75W TGP RTX 3050 ensures stable frame rates, while the thermal design keeps things cool even during extended gaming hours.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB, 75W TGP) Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate Key Features Anti Glare Coating, Backlit Keyboard, FHD, Micro-Edge Display

INTEL CORE I5 12TH GEN

Acer’s ALG laptop hits a sweet spot for casual gamers who value build quality and steady performance. The metal body gives it a premium touch, while the 12th Gen Intel i5 and RTX 2050 GPU keep things running smoothly at 144Hz.

With 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, it's well equipped for everyday play. Sitting at 39% off, it comfortably ranks as a best selling gaming laptop right now.

Specifications Key Feature Memory Card Slot Processor Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB Display 15.6" FHD (39.62 cm), 144Hz refresh rate

GAMING LAPTOP WINDOWS 11

The Dell G15 5530 brings serious heat with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-HX and RTX 3050 graphics. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, load times are snappy and gameplay stays responsive. At 27% off, it’s currently rising fast as a best selling gaming laptop.

A 15.6 inch FHD screen and 120Hz refresh rate give smooth visuals. Orange backlighting and a dedicated G key add flair and function, making this one a sharp mid range pick to buy it from Amazon.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13450HX (13th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Display 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz Keyboard Orange backlit with G-Key

RYZEN5 5600H LAPTOP

At a flat 38% discount, the HP Victus fb0158AX is one of the smartest buys this season. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and RX 6500M graphics, it delivers smooth 1080p gaming with style.

This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 comes with a 144Hz FHD screen, 512GB SSD, and backlit keyboard. A dependable pick for gamers who want power without crossing the 80K mark.

Specifications Special Features Anti Glare Coating, Backlit Keyboard, FHD, Micro-Edge Display Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (Hexa‑core, up to 4.2 GHz, 12 threads) Graphics AMD Radeon RX 6500M with 4 GB GDDR6 Display 15.6‑inch FHD (1920×1080), 144 Hz, IPS, anti‑glare, 250 nits

ASUS TUF F15 I7 DEAL

At a steep 33% discount, the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 now delivers flagship level power at a price rarely seen. It brings Intel’s i7 12700H and RTX 3050 (95W TGP) into the under 80K zone, an easy pick if you're looking for serious performance without spending six figures.

This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 features 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RGB keyboard, 144Hz display and a massive 90WHr battery built to take on demanding games and long sessions alike.

Specifications Features 1-Zone RGB Keyboard, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Anti Glare Coating, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, Type C Thunderbolt 4 Port Processor Intel Core i7-12700H Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB, 95W TGP) Display 15.6 inch FHD, 144Hz

16GB RAM LAPTOP DEAL

At a flat 27% discount, the Dell G15 5530 makes a strong case for gamers on a budget. With this price drop, it now sits comfortably in the under 80K segment, rare for a machine carrying RTX 3050 graphics and Intel’s latest i5 processor.

This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80 000 comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, and MS Office 2021. A solid value pick if you want brand power without overpaying.

Specifications Special Features Backlit Keyboard Processor Intel Core i5 13450HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Display 15.6 inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits

90HZ CREATOR LAPTOP

With a generous 28% discount, the ASUS Vivobook 14X OLED brings premium visuals and creator grade power into the sub 80K range. It’s a rare find with 2.8K OLED display and RTX graphics at this price point.

This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 is lightweight, packs a 12th Gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 4GB RTX 2050 GPU. Great for creators who game and gamers who create.

Specifications Special Features Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader Processor Intel Core i7 12650H (12th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 2050, 4GB Display 14 inch 2.8K OLED, 90Hz

144HZ SCREEN LAPTOP

Lenovo’s LOQ series just got a price cut that puts it firmly in the spotlight. With 25% off, this machine offers a solid mix of raw power and smart pricing. If you’ve been holding out for a gaming laptop that doesn’t overpromise or overspend, this is worth a look.

This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 includes RTX 3050 graphics, fast memory, a 144Hz screen and everything you’d expect from a daily driver that can also game hard.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 12450HX Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB Display 15.6 inch FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits Software MS Office Home and Student 2021

The Lenovo LOQ laptop now comes with a 26% discount, placing it right where value meets performance. With savings like this, it’s become a go to option for gamers looking to make every rupee count without compromising on build or essentials.

This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80 000 also includes 3 months of Game Pass, making it a ready out of the box deal for casual and serious gamers alike who prefer smart picks over hype.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 12450HX (12th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB Display 15.6 inch FHD, 144Hz, IPS, 300 nits Key Feature Anti Glare Coating

UNDER 80K GAMING LAPTOP

The Acer Nitro V gaming laptop is now available at a 27% off, making it one of the rare laptops with RTX 4050 graphics in this price band. For gamers who want next gen visuals without crossing the 80K line, this offer hits the mark.

This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 packs just the right specs to handle everyday gaming and graphics heavy tasks without burning through your savings.

Specifications Key Feature Backlit Keyboard Processor Intel Core i5 13420H (13th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB Display 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz refresh rate

