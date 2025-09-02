Up to 53% off on best selling gaming laptops under 80000 in India – Grab high performance models at lowest prices today

Right now is a good time to pick up best selling gaming laptops under ₹80,000. Many popular models are down by as much as 53%, making them easier to consider if you’ve been holding off. These laptops can handle everyday tasks and gaming without asking for too much in return.
You’ll see deals on machines with decent graphics cards, strong cooling, and displays built for smoother gameplay. For students, casual gamers, or anyone needing a laptop that can manage heavier tasks, the current offers bring several worthwhile picks to the table. Keep an eye on what fits your needs.
Built for action, the HP Victus packs serious power with its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3050 4GB GPU. This model is currently at 53% off, making it a top pick among the best selling gaming laptop options right now.
Its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD combo handles heavy games and multitasking without stutter. The 75W TGP RTX 3050 ensures stable frame rates, while the thermal design keeps things cool even during extended gaming hours.
Acer’s ALG laptop hits a sweet spot for casual gamers who value build quality and steady performance. The metal body gives it a premium touch, while the 12th Gen Intel i5 and RTX 2050 GPU keep things running smoothly at 144Hz.
With 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, it's well equipped for everyday play. Sitting at 39% off, it comfortably ranks as a best selling gaming laptop right now.
The Dell G15 5530 brings serious heat with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-HX and RTX 3050 graphics. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, load times are snappy and gameplay stays responsive. At 27% off, it’s currently rising fast as a best selling gaming laptop.
A 15.6 inch FHD screen and 120Hz refresh rate give smooth visuals. Orange backlighting and a dedicated G key add flair and function, making this one a sharp mid range pick to buy it from Amazon.
At a flat 38% discount, the HP Victus fb0158AX is one of the smartest buys this season. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and RX 6500M graphics, it delivers smooth 1080p gaming with style.
This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 comes with a 144Hz FHD screen, 512GB SSD, and backlit keyboard. A dependable pick for gamers who want power without crossing the 80K mark.
At a steep 33% discount, the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 now delivers flagship level power at a price rarely seen. It brings Intel’s i7 12700H and RTX 3050 (95W TGP) into the under 80K zone, an easy pick if you're looking for serious performance without spending six figures.
This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 features 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RGB keyboard, 144Hz display and a massive 90WHr battery built to take on demanding games and long sessions alike.
At a flat 27% discount, the Dell G15 5530 makes a strong case for gamers on a budget. With this price drop, it now sits comfortably in the under 80K segment, rare for a machine carrying RTX 3050 graphics and Intel’s latest i5 processor.
This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80 000 comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, and MS Office 2021. A solid value pick if you want brand power without overpaying.
With a generous 28% discount, the ASUS Vivobook 14X OLED brings premium visuals and creator grade power into the sub 80K range. It’s a rare find with 2.8K OLED display and RTX graphics at this price point.
This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 is lightweight, packs a 12th Gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 4GB RTX 2050 GPU. Great for creators who game and gamers who create.
Lenovo’s LOQ series just got a price cut that puts it firmly in the spotlight. With 25% off, this machine offers a solid mix of raw power and smart pricing. If you’ve been holding out for a gaming laptop that doesn’t overpromise or overspend, this is worth a look.
This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 includes RTX 3050 graphics, fast memory, a 144Hz screen and everything you’d expect from a daily driver that can also game hard.
The Lenovo LOQ laptop now comes with a 26% discount, placing it right where value meets performance. With savings like this, it’s become a go to option for gamers looking to make every rupee count without compromising on build or essentials.
This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80 000 also includes 3 months of Game Pass, making it a ready out of the box deal for casual and serious gamers alike who prefer smart picks over hype.
The Acer Nitro V gaming laptop is now available at a 27% off, making it one of the rare laptops with RTX 4050 graphics in this price band. For gamers who want next gen visuals without crossing the 80K line, this offer hits the mark.
This best selling gaming laptop under ₹80,000 packs just the right specs to handle everyday gaming and graphics heavy tasks without burning through your savings.
Top 10 best gaming laptops in 2025 for smooth, high-performance gameplay
Price Drop on gaming laptops in Mega Electronics Days with up to 53% off on HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, and more top brands
Bestselling laptops under ₹55,000: Discover the top 10 choices for performance, reliability, and value for money
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Are these laptops good for AAA gaming titles?
Yes, most feature RTX 3050 or higher, suitable for smooth 1080p gaming.
How does an RTX 3050 or RTX 4050 GPU at this price point impact real-world gaming performance?
These GPUs offer smooth 1080p gaming in modern AAA titles with medium to high settings, making them ideal for value-focused gamers who still want ray tracing and DLSS support.
Is it better to choose a laptop with 16GB RAM and RTX 3050 or one with 8GB RAM and RTX 4050 under ₹80,000?
If you game casually and plan to upgrade RAM later, go for RTX 4050 for future-ready graphics. If multitasking and current performance matter more, 16GB with RTX 3050 is a safer pick.
How do these discounted best selling laptops compare to full-priced models around ₹1 lakh?
Many of the under-80K models offer similar GPUs and storage but may cut corners on display quality, battery capacity, or RGB features compared to premium models above 90K.
Can these laptops handle creative workloads like video editing and 3D rendering in addition to gaming?
Yes, especially models like the ASUS Vivobook 14X OLED or HP Victus with RTX 3050 or 4050 can handle creative workloads fairly well, though cooling and screen size may limit pro level work.