Up to 53% off on split ACs with an additional ₹6500 exchange discount on Samsung, LG, Daikin, Blue Star on Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 53% off on split ACs with an extra 6500 exchange discount on top brands like Samsung, LG, Daikin, and more during the Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale. Hurry, this offer lasts till 22nd April. Don’t miss out on the best AC deals for summer!

Kanika Budhiraja
Published21 Apr 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Up to 53% off on split ACs with an additional ₹6500 exchange discount on top brands, available on Amazon till 22nd April.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)View Details...

₹45,990

...
Get This

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)View Details...

₹35,990

...
Get This

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)View Details...

₹31,990

...
Get This

Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, Voice Command, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, ID512ZNURS, White)View Details...

₹39,990

...
Get This

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White)View Details...

₹43,990

...
Get This
Say goodbye to the heat with Amazon’s Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale, live till 22nd April 2025. Get up to 53% off on split ACs along with an additional 6500 exchange discount on leading brands like Samsung, LG, Daikin, Voltas and more. This limited time offer is your chance to grab top rated models at impressive prices.

From small spaces to larger rooms, Amazon has a wide range of split ACs including 1 ton, 1.5 ton and 2 ton units to match your cooling needs and brand preference. You can also choose between 3 star and 5 star rated ACs depending on your daily usage and power concerns. The added exchange benefit makes it even more rewarding to switch to a new AC just in time for peak summer, so head to Amazon today and bring home one that suits your space before the sale ends tomorrow.

Top deals on best selling split ACs:

Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale: Up to 52% off + additional 6500 discount on 1 ton split ACs

Say goodbye to the scorching heat with Amazon's Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale! Enjoy up to 52% off on 1 ton split ACs, plus an extra 6500 exchange discount. It's the ideal time to grab a brand-new AC and chill through the summer.

Top brands like Samsung, LG, and Daikin bring you the best models for smaller rooms, offering you unbeatable cooling at fantastic prices. Don't wait—this sale ends soon, so beat the rush and bring home your ideal AC before it's too late!

Top deals on 1 ton split ACs:

Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale: Up to 53% off + additional 6500 extra discount on 1.5 ton split ACs

Amazon’s Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale offers up to 53% off on split ACs, with an additional 6500 exchange discount on 1.5 ton models. Leading brands like Samsung, LG, Daikin, Voltas, and more are available at competitive prices.

Looking to buy a new AC? This limited time offer ends on 22nd April 2025. Hurry, grab the best deals and enjoy powerful cooling this summer!

Top deals on 1.5 ton split ACs:

Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale: Get up to 42% off + 6500 extra off on 2 ton split ACs

Amazon’s Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale offers great savings on 2 ton split ACs. Get up to 42% off along with an additional 6500 exchange discount on top brands like Samsung, LG, Daikin, Voltas, and more. Upgrade to a high performance AC and enjoy cooler summers.

This limited time offer is live until 22nd April 2025. Don’t miss out on these amazing discounts and grab a powerful AC to cool your larger spaces before the sale ends.

Top deals on 2 ton split ACs:

Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale: Up to 48% off on split ACs + extra 6500 exchange discount

Amazon’s Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale offers up to 48% off on split ACs, with an additional 6500 exchange discount. This limited time offer includes 0.8 to 1.4 ton models, ensuring you find the right size for your space. Top brands like Samsung, LG, Daikin, and Voltas are featured at impressive prices.

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab high-rated models with great exchange deals before 22nd April. Get your perfect cooling solution now!

Top deals on split ACs less than 1 ton:

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Up to 53% off on split ACs with an additional ₹6500 exchange discount on Samsung, LG, Daikin, Blue Star on Amazon
FAQs
Amazon is offering up to 53% off on split ACs along with an extra ₹6500 exchange discount.
Yes, ACs ranging from 0.8 to 2 ton capacity are available under the offer.
The ₹6500 exchange discount is available on select split AC models.
Yes, you can get an additional discount by exchanging your old air conditioner.
Yes, you can choose from 3-star and 5-star energy-rated models.

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 12:45 PM IST
