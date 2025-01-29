Get ready to upgrade your car essentials with amazing deals in the Amazon sale! Whether you’re looking to improve air quality, enhance vehicle security, or tackle emergencies on the road, this sale has it all. From advanced car air purifiers to high-quality dash cams, GPS trackers, and tyre inflators, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 55% on these must-have products. Don't miss the opportunity to grab these limited-time offers and make your driving experience safer, more comfortable, and tech-savvy. Shop now and take advantage of the incredible savings in the Amazon sale!

The Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro ensures cleaner air in your car by using Negative Ion Technology and a 3-layer filtration system that includes a pre-filter, HEPA13 filter, and an activated carbon filter. This purifier emits up to 50 million negative ions that kill viruses and bacteria while removing pollutants like PM 2.5 and PM 10. It’s designed to be USB-powered, making it a safe and efficient option for improving air quality during your drives, with three purification modes based on the air quality. Don’t miss out on the incredible savings during the Amazon sale, grab yours today!

Specifications Filtration 3-layer (Pre-filter, HEPA13, Activated Carbon) Negative Ion Technology 50 million ions Purification Modes 3 (Silent, Active, Turbo) Compatibility USB-powered (No battery) Material Aluminum Alloy

The Qubo Wired Bike GPS Tracker offers bike owners peace of mind with real-time tracking and a wide range of alerts. It features live GPS tracking and motion tracking even when the bike’s engine is off. This device sends instant alerts for events like theft, towing, and accidents. You can set geo-fences around specific areas and receive alerts if the bike enters or exits these zones. It also provides detailed ride history and driving behaviour reports through the Qubo Go app.

Specifications Battery Pre-recharged SIM card Tracking Live GPS, motion, and ride history Alerts Anti-theft, Geo-fence, Accident App Qubo Go (Live tracking and AI alerts) Power Requires installation support

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X provides crystal-clear 1296p footage with a 3MP CMOS image sensor and infrared filter for improved low-light video. Its wide-angle lens covers 4-6 lanes of traffic, ensuring you capture all the details on the road. With loop recording, it supports up to a 1TB SD card and automatically overwrites old footage. It also offers superior night vision and real-time streaming via Wi-Fi. The dash cam is designed to handle extreme temperatures, making it durable for everyday use. Take advantage of the amazing discounts available during the Amazon sale and grab yours now!

Specifications Resolution 1296p@30FPS Sensor 3MP CMOS Image Sensor Lens Infra-Red Filter Storage Supports up to 1TB SD card Wi-Fi Yes (2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Hotspot)

The Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator Max offers dual power options, giving you flexibility whether you prefer using a battery or your car’s 12V port. It features super-fast inflation with a max pressure of 150 PSI, making it ideal for quickly filling up your tyres. The device includes preset pressure modes and an automatic cut-off feature to prevent over-inflation. The built-in LED light makes it perfect for use at night or in emergencies and doubles as a power bank for charging devices.

Specifications Display Digital Inflation Speed Super Fast Max Pressure 150 PSI Power Battery & 12V Car Port (Dual Mode) Additional Features Pre-set pressure & Auto cut-off

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro 2K offers stunning Quad HD video resolution, capturing every detail of your journey. Powered by a supercapacitor, it is more durable and better suited for extreme weather conditions compared to traditional lithium-ion battery dash cams. With a G-sensor for emergency recordings, it automatically saves footage of sudden impacts. The camera is also compatible with both iOS and Android, and you can live-stream or download your footage through the Qubo Pro app, making it a great choice for enhanced driving security. Don’t miss the incredible offers available during the Amazon sale, grab yours today!

Specifications Resolution 2K QHD G-Sensor Yes (Emergency Recording) App Qubo Pro (iOS/Android) Power Super Capacitor (No Lithium Ion) Temperature Range -20°C to 85°C

The Qubo Smart 2-in-1 device combines a jump starter and tyre inflator, making it a versatile tool for emergencies. It is capable of jump-starting a 4L petrol or diesel engine and inflating tyres up to 160 PSI. With its 8000mAh battery, this device can also serve as an emergency power bank to charge your mobile devices. Additionally, it comes with preset pressure modes and auto cut-off to prevent over-inflation, as well as an LED torch for night-time use or emergencies.

Specifications Display Digital Battery 8000mAh Max Pressure 160 PSI Functionality 2-in-1 Jump Starter & Tyre Inflator LED Torch Yes

The Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator Pro is designed for fast and precise inflation, with a maximum pressure of 150 PSI. It features a 3-meter-long power cord, making it easy to reach all four tyres. This device comes with preset pressure modes and automatically stops inflating once the desired pressure is reached. It also includes a built-in LED light for night-time use and an SOS flashing feature for emergencies. The digital display ensures accurate pressure readings, and the inflator is designed for portability and convenience. Take advantage of the great discounts during the Amazon sale and grab this must-have tool now!

Specifications Display Digital Max Pressure 150 PSI Power Cord 3 meters (10 feet) Pre-set Pressure Yes (Auto shut-off) LED Light Yes (SOS flashing feature)

This combo package includes both the Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X and the Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro. The dashcam provides 1296p resolution with excellent night vision and a wide-angle lens to capture the entire road. The air purifier features Negative Ion Technology and a 3-layer filtration system to eliminate pollutants and improve air quality. Together, these products ensure a safer and more comfortable driving experience by capturing footage and providing cleaner air on the road.

Specifications Resolution 1296p@30FPS (Dashcam) Filtration 3-layer (Pre-filter, HEPA13, Activated Carbon) (Air Purifier) Special Features Night Vision (Dashcam), Negative Ion Technology (Air Purifier) Wi-Fi Yes (Dashcam) Purification Modes 3 (Air Purifier)

