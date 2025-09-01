Up to 63% off on best selling laptops under ₹50000 on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS — Check top 10 handpicked deals now

This is a rare chance to pick up a solid laptop without spending beyond ₹50,000. Top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer are offering strong lineups at prices that make sense. From quiet classrooms to everyday work calls, these laptops handle the basics with ease and give you enough speed to get through most tasks.

The real reason to look now is the value. With prices dropping across popular models, it's the kind of sale that rarely sticks around. If you've been waiting for something simple that works well, this is one of the better times to buy.

Top 10 best selling laptops under ₹ 50,000

For those who need a no nonsense device that does what it’s supposed to, this Dell 15 from 2025 delivers. With 16GB RAM and an i3 12th Gen chip, it handles work files, tabs, and basic tasks reliably. A massive 63% discount makes it a best selling laptop under ₹50,000.

The HD screen is good for calls or spreadsheets, and the three year warranty gives you some extra peace for future use.

Specifications Special Features Anti Glare Coating, HD Audio, Lightweight, Numeric Keypad Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 15.6 inch HD Graphics Intel UHD

This HP 15 brings solid basics in a clean silver build, offering one of the best selling laptops under ₹50,000 right now with a 37% discount. It balances a large 15.6 inch Full HD display with a micro edge design and a lightweight body for easy use throughout the day.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles daily tasks without lag. The 1080p camera and pre installed Office 21 make it useful for work and online classes.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD, Anti-Glare Camera 1080p FHD

One of the best selling laptops under ₹50,000, the Lenovo V15 with Ryzen 7 7730U is a rare find at 60% off. It brings real world power for college, office, or home without the usual price tag. You get enough muscle to run daily apps smoothly with room to breathe.

The design keeps things light and travel ready. It’s ideal if you want a laptop that works without overthinking specs. Deals like this are not common.

Specifications Display 15.6" FHD, 250 Nits, Antiglare Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Special Features Anti Glare Coating, Lightweight Screen Resolution ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

This Dell 15 is among the best selling laptops under ₹50,000 right now, with a 26% discount. It keeps up with everyday work and study, powered by the latest Intel i3 chip and a 120Hz screen that feels quick while scrolling or streaming.

It’s easy to set up, runs smoothly, and fits into regular routines without overcomplicating things. A clean laptop that does what most people actually need.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen) Special Feature Thin laptop Display 15.6" FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits Security 12-month McAfee

ASUS Vivobook 15 stands out as one of the best selling laptops under ₹50,000, now with a 36% discount. With its 13th Gen Intel Core i3 chip and fast 512GB SSD, it runs daily tasks smoothly without delays, making it a reliable option for everyday work.

The backlit keyboard and lightweight build add comfort without adding weight. A clean pick for school, office or personal work that just gets things done.

Specifications Special Features Anti Glare Coating, Backlit Keyboard Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen) Display 15.6" FHD (39.62 cm) Keyboard Backlit

Acer Aspire Lite offers a clear advantage for buyers keeping to a ₹50,000 limit. With 42% off and part of the best selling laptop under ₹50,000 range, it runs daily tools easily thanks to 16GB RAM and Ryzen 5 processing.

It feels light in hand, has a clean finish, and gives you a full size screen with just enough speed for work, classes, or browsing without stalling.

Specifications Special Features HD Audio, Lightweight, Numeric Keypad Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Display 15.6 inch FHD (39.62 cm) Storage 512GB SSD

If you’re spending most of your day between documents, emails, and calls, this Dell 15 makes daily work smoother. With 16GB RAM, the 13th Gen Intel Core i3 handles multitasking without fuss. The price drop makes it one of the best selling laptops under ₹50,000.

Its 1.5 kg frame is light enough for a backpack. You also get Windows 11 Pro, MS Office 2021, and accidental damage protection. Get it now at 58% off.

Specifications Special Features Anti Glare Coating, HD Audio, Lightweight, Numeric Keypad Screen Resolution ‎1366 x 768 Pixels Graphics Intel UHD Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen)

HP’s 2025 Ryzen 3 model checks all the boxes for daily office or college use. You get 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Graphics in a body that weighs just 1.5 kg. One of the best selling laptops under ₹50,000, now with a 37% discount.

The Full HD screen makes reading, typing, and browsing feel easier. A solid pick if you need fast storage and a clean, distraction free design.

Specifications Special Features Anti Glare Coating, HD Audio, Lightweight, Numeric Keypad OS Windows 11 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Display 15.6 inch Full HD

This Lenovo V15 G4 stands out with DDR5 5500MHz RAM and Ryzen 5 7520U under ₹50,000. It's one of the best selling laptops in this price range with a 36% discount and solid everyday usability for work, study, or browsing.

At 1.6 kg with Arctic Grey finish, it’s quiet, quick, and doesn’t get in your way. The Dolby Audio and FHD screen keep things clean when you need to focus.

Specifications Key Feature HD Audio Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Graphics AMD Integrated Audio Dolby Audio

Acer Aspire 3 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and 16GB RAM comes under ₹50,000, thanks to a 33% discount. Its compact 14 inch IPS screen and LED backlit display work well for those juggling meetings, study, and multitasking.

You get a backlit keyboard, solid SSD storage, and quick boot speeds in a clean steel grey shell. Light and to the point, it handles daily laptop needs without noise.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U Intel Integrated Graphics Keyword Backlit Display 14 inch FHD IPS LED

