Up to 70% off on the best headphones for gaming, music and entertainment: Top 10 options with modern design and features

Audio comes alive with the best headphones, blending style, performance, and freedom. Wireless headphones free you from cords, letting music follow every move while the the best noise cancelling headphones sweep away distractions, letting deep bass, soaring highs, and delicate mids fill the room. Comfort meets convenience with over-ear cushioning or pocket-ready true wireless earbuds. Long battery life keeps playlists going, while fast charging powers you up in minutes.

Our Picks Product Rating Price BEST OVERALL OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in Ear Neckband with 12.4Mm Drivers, 3D Spatial Audio,10 Mins Charge for 27 Hrs Playback, AI Call Noise Cancellation, 4 EQ Preset, Dynamic Bass Enhancement & BT5.4, Black View Details ₹1,699 Get This boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details ₹1,799 Get This GOBOULT Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, AUX Option, IPX5 Headphones Wireless with mic (Beige) View Details ₹1,999 Get This JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair,4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details ₹3,999 Get This Noise Pure Pods Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 80H Playtime,Quad Mic with ENC,16mm Neodymium Dynamic Driver,Detachable Pure Band,BTv5.3 (Power Black) View Details ₹2,499 Get This View More

Customisable EQ and sound modes put full control in your hands, shaping every track to perfection. Multipoint connectivity, voice assistant shortcuts, and water-resistant builds make daily life effortless and fun. From gaming sessions to weekend playlists, headphones deliver clarity, depth, and energy. . Every track feels closer, every note sharper, and every call crystal-clear. Quality headphones transform simple listening into a rich, engaging experience.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 are premium in-ear neckband earphones designed for immersive sound and all-day comfort. Equipped with 12.4mm large drivers, they deliver deep bass and rich audio details across all frequencies. 3D spatial audio provides a 360-degree sound experience, while four pre-tuned EQ presets let you customise your sound. AI call noise cancellation ensures crystal-clear conversations. With ultra-fast 10-minute charging for 27 hours of playback, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair, these best headphones combine convenience, style, and superior performance.



Specifications Colour Mambo Midnight Ear Placement In Ear Drivers 12.4mm Battery Life 27 hours playback

The boAt Rockerz 480 are over-ear Bluetooth headphones designed for immersive audio and vibrant style. Featuring blazing RGB LEDs with six modes, they combine visual flair with 40mm drivers delivering boAt Signature Sound. BEAST Mode ensures low-latency performance for gaming, while ENx technology removes background noise for clear calls. With up to 60 hours of playback, dual pairing, Bluetooth 5.3, adaptive fit, and quick-access controls, these headphones offer comfort, convenience, and superior sound.

Specifications Colour Black Sabre Ear Placement Over Ear Drivers 40mm Battery Life Up to 60 hours playback

The GOBOULT Q over-ear Bluetooth headphones deliver long-lasting performance and immersive sound for music, calls, and gaming. Equipped with 40mm bass drivers, they provide rich, deep audio, while Zen™ ENC mic ensures clear calls by reducing background noise. With up to 70 hours of playback and Type-C fast charging, these headphones are ideal for extended use. Dual device DSP and four EQ modes allow customised sound, and an AUX option ensures uninterrupted listening. IPX5 protection adds durability for active lifestyles.

Specifications Colour Q Beige Ear Placement On Ear Drivers 40mm bass drivers Battery Life Up to 70 hours playback

The JBL Wave Beam 2 are true wireless in-ear earbuds delivering immersive sound and advanced features. Equipped with 8mm dynamic drivers, they produce deep bass without overpowering mids and highs. Active Noise Cancellation and Smart Ambient allow control over background sounds for a tailored listening experience. Bluetooth 5.3 with Fast Pair and Swift Pair ensures seamless connectivity, while multi-point connection lets you switch between devices effortlessly.

Specifications Colour Black Ear Placement In Ear Drivers 8 mm Battery Life Up to 40 hours playback

The Noise Pure Pods are wireless open-ear earbuds delivering immersive audio with AirWave™ technology and 16mm neodymium dynamic drivers. They offer up to 80 hours of playback, with a quick 10-minute Instacharge providing 3 hours of listening. Quad microphones with ENC ensure clear calls in any environment. The detachable Pure Band offers a secure and comfortable fit, while Bluetooth 5.3 provides seamless connectivity. IPX5 water resistance makes these earbuds suitable for workouts, commutes, and outdoor activities.

Specifications Colour Agile White Ear Placement Open Ear Drivers 12.4mm dynamic bass driver Battery Life Up to 40 hours total playback

The realme Buds T310 are truly wireless in-ear earbuds offering immersive 360° spatial audio with powerful 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers. They feature 46dB hybrid active noise cancellation for clear sound in any environment. With ultra-low 45ms latency, these earbuds are ideal for gaming and media. Enjoy up to 40 hours of total playback, and a quick 10-minute charge provides 5 hours of use. IP55 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual device connectivity make it one of the best headphones for daily use.

Specifications Colour Agile White Ear Placement In Ear Drivers 12.4mm dynamic bass driver Battery Life Up to 40 hours total playback

The soundcore Q20i are one of the best wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling, offering up to 40 hours of playtime in ANC mode. Equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and BassUp technology, they deliver deep, detailed audio and Hi-Res sound via AUX connection. Bluetooth 5.0 allows dual-device connection for seamless switching. Personalise your audio experience using the soundcore app with adjustable EQ and 22 presets. Transparency mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings, and fast charging provides 4 hours of playback in just 5 minutes.

Specifications Colour Black Ear Placement Over Ear Drivers 40mm dynamic drivers Battery Life 40 hours ANC mode, 60 hours normal mode

The JBL Tune 770NC are over-ear wireless headphones with adaptive noise cancelling, adjustable Ambient Aware, and TalkThru for enhanced awareness. They deliver JBL Pure Bass sound for high-quality, well-balanced audio. With up to 70 hours of battery life and a 5-minute quick charge providing 3 hours of playback, these headphones keep you connected longer. Bluetooth 5.3 enables dual-device pairing, while hands-free calls are managed easily using ear-cup controls. Google Fast Pair ensures seamless connectivity with compatible devices.

Specifications Colour Blue Ear Placement Over Ear Battery Life Up to 70 hours Microphone Built-in for hands-free calls

The Sony WH-CH520 are one of the best wireless headphones delivering high-quality sound and comfort for all-day use. With up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging, they are ideal for travel and long listening sessions. DSEE Upscale enhances compressed audio, while EQ Custom via the Sony Headphones Connect App lets you personalise your sound. Multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between two devices. Built-in microphone enables crystal-clear hands-free calls, and Fast Pair ensures quick setup with compatible devices.

Specifications Colour Taupe Ear Placement On Ear Battery Life Up to 50 hours Microphone Built-in for hands-free calls

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20Xbt are over-ear wireless headphones offering professional-quality sound with 40mm drivers tuned for rich low frequencies. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures seamless connectivity with multipoint pairing to switch between two devices effortlessly. Enjoy up to 60 hours of playback, with a 10-minute rapid charge providing 3 hours of use. Low latency mode enhances streaming and gaming.

Specifications Colour Black Ear Placement Over Ear Drivers 40mm drivers Battery Life Up to 60 hours

