Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], True Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, 13mm Drivers, and IPX4 Water ResistanceView Details
₹1,999
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- BlackView Details
₹4,489
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)View Details
₹1,874
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)View Details
₹599
boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)View Details
₹999
Switching to premium audio brands is now easier than ever with exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon! You can now grab truly wireless earphones, earbuds, headphones and much more at heavy discounts from brands like Sennheiser, Sony, JBL and other top-notch audio brands.
Experience rich bass, immersive sound, and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance your music, movies, and calls. With these unbeatable prices, upgrading to superior audio has never been more affordable.
We have shortlisted the deals and products at the highest discount for to not miss out on any offers. Shop at the earliest before your favourite device runs out of stock.
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds offer a comfortable fit with an ergonomic design. These earbuds feature Noise Sensor Technology for active noise cancellation and an Ambient Sound Mode for awareness. With up to 20 hours of battery life and quick charging, they keep you going. The adaptive sound control adjusts to your surroundings for the best audio experience. Get them now at 42% discount on Amazon deals.
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, now available at 53% discount on Amazon Sale, bring AI-powered innovation to your audio experience. Samsung, known for cutting-edge technology, offers 24-bit Hi-Fi sound for clear, rich audio. Intelligent ANC with three high-SNR microphones filters out noise, even soft background sounds. With 360 Audio and Dolby Head Tracking, you get an immersive, theatre-like feel.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)
HAMMER Bash Max Over-Ear Wireless Headphones deliver powerful sound with deep bass, perfect for music lovers. Featuring touch controls, you can easily change tracks and adjust volume. The comfort-fit ear cushions make long listening sessions effortless. Get up to 40 hours of playtime, making it ideal for workouts, travel, or daily use. Get these now at 77% off during Amazon deals.
Featuring Adaptive Noise Cancelling, you can focus on your music or work without distractions with the JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. The Smart Ambient & TalkThru modes let you stay aware of your surroundings. Enjoy up to 70 hours of playtime, and with SpeedCharge, get hours of playback in just minutes. Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio ensures seamless connectivity, while Dual Pairing lets you switch between devices effortlessly.
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)
Get the pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth Neckband for an immersive audio experience at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Sale! With Bluetooth 5.2, enjoy seamless connectivity and dual pairing for effortless switching. The 13mm dynamic drivers deliver deep bass and HD calls with a built-in microphone. Stay powered with up to 24 hours of playtime, plus fast charging—just 10 minutes gives you 3 hours of use.
Experience uninterrupted music with the Boult Audio FXCharge Bluetooth Neckband! With an impressive 32-hour playtime and Type-C fast charging (5 minutes = 7.5 hours), you're always ready to go. The 14.2mm bass drivers deliver powerful, deep bass, while the Zen™ ENC mic ensures crystal-clear calls. Enjoy dual pairing, IPX5 water resistance, and inline controls for easy access.
Boult Audio FXCharge Bluetooth Earphones with 32H Playtime, Dual Pairing Neckband, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging (5Mins=7.5Hrs), Biggest 14.2mm Bass Driver IPX5 Premium Silicone Neck band (Black)
Featuring JBL Signature Sound and powerful bass, these earphones ensure crystal-clear music and calls. The premium metallic finish adds durability and style, while the angled earbuds provide a snug, comfortable fit. Equipped with a noise-cancelling mic, one-button remote, and Google Assistant/Siri access, they offer seamless control. Lightweight and ergonomic, they come with three ear tip sizes for a perfect fit.
JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gun Metal)
The pTron Boom Ultima V2 Wired Earphones feature dual 8mm dynamic drivers, these earphones deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and clear mids. The ergonomic, sweat-proof design ensures a comfortable and secure fit, perfect for long gaming sessions or workouts. Enjoy seamless control with the in-line remote, allowing you to manage calls, music, and voice assistants effortlessly.
pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black)
boAt Nirvana Space Bluetooth Earbuds deliver 360º Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation (32dB) for an immersive sound. These offer 100 hours of playtime with ASAP Charge, giving 240 minutes in just 15 minutes. The 4-mic AI-ENx technology ensures clear calls, while Google Fast Pair makes connectivity effortless. Enjoy seamless switching between devices. Get them now at 76% off during Amazon deals.
boAt Nirvana Space, 360º Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Cosmic Black)
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro bring 49dB Active Noise Cancellation and 12.4mm Titanised Drivers for deep bass and crisp treble. Need quick charging? 10 minutes gives 11 hours of playback, while a full charge lasts up to 44 hours. With BassWave 2.0, dual device connection, and Google Fast Pair, these earbuds ensure seamless audio. Perfect for music, calls, and gaming. Get them now at 24% off during Amazon Sale.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49Db Active Noise Cancellation,12.4Mm Dynamic Drivers,10Mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback[Black]
