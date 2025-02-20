Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Up to 75% off on truly wireless earbuds, headphones and more from Sony, JBL and other audio brands

Up to 75% off on truly wireless earbuds, headphones and more from Sony, JBL and other audio brands

Aishwarya Faraswal

With discounts of up to 75% on personal audio products on Amazon, you can now switch to premium earbuds, headphones, neckbands etc from top notch brands like Sony, boAt, JBL, Sennheiser and more.

Premium earphones, headphones and more audio products now up at massive discounts.
Our Picks Best overall TWS Best overall headphones Best overall neckband Best wired earphones

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], True Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, 13mm Drivers, and IPX4 Water Resistance

Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Black

HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)

boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)

boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Raging Red)

pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in Ear Headphones, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)

Best overall TWS

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)

Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (Black Gloss)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Melodic White

Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black)

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)

Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - Black

Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], True Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, 13mm Drivers, and IPX4 Water Resistance

HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)

Best overall headphones

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper

Belkin X Disney, Special Disney 100 Mickey & Friends Edition, Safe Wireless On-Ear Kids Headphones with Mic, 30 Hours Playtime - Silver (Disney- 100 Mickey & Friends Silver)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)

pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in Ear Headphones, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)

Best overall neckband

pTron Tangent Eon in-Ear Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones, 45H Playtime, HD Mic & TruTalk AI-ENC Calls, Movie/Music Modes, Dual Device Pairing & Type-C Fast Charging & IPX5 (Dark Blue)

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+, 60HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Magnetic Earbuds, Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic Earphones (Active Black)

amazon basics Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband, IPX-6 Rated, Up to 42 Hours Playtime, Magnetic in Ear Earbuds, Voice Assistant, Dual Pairing (Black)

Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black)

boAt Rockerz 205 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 65ms), ENx Tech for Clear Voice Calls,30 Hours Playtime, ASAP Charge,10mm Drivers,Dual Pairing & IPX5(Active Black)

Best wired earphones

pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black)

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)

boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)

Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones with 10mm Extra Bass Driver and HD Sound with mic(Black)

boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Raging Red)

boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Furious Red)

boAt Nirvana Space, 360º Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Cosmic Black)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49Db Active Noise Cancellation,12.4Mm Dynamic Drivers,10Mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback[Black]

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)

realme Buds T310 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black)

Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Black

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57

Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Carbon Black)

Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, Black

Switching to premium audio brands is now easier than ever with exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon! You can now grab truly wireless earphones, earbuds, headphones and much more at heavy discounts from brands like Sennheiser, Sony, JBL and other top-notch audio brands.

 

 

Experience rich bass, immersive sound, and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance your music, movies, and calls. With these unbeatable prices, upgrading to superior audio has never been more affordable.

We have shortlisted the deals and products at the highest discount for to not miss out on any offers. Shop at the earliest before your favourite device runs out of stock.

Top Amazon deals on earbuds and headphones that are too good to be true!

Up to 75% off on truly wireless earbuds

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds offer a comfortable fit with an ergonomic design. These earbuds feature Noise Sensor Technology for active noise cancellation and an Ambient Sound Mode for awareness. With up to 20 hours of battery life and quick charging, they keep you going. The adaptive sound control adjusts to your surroundings for the best audio experience. Get them now at 42% discount on Amazon deals.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 20 hours
Technology
Noise Sensor Technology
Connectivity
Multipoint Bluetooth pairing
Audio quality
DSEE technology for rich, balanced sound
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, now available at 53% discount on Amazon Sale, bring AI-powered innovation to your audio experience. Samsung, known for cutting-edge technology, offers 24-bit Hi-Fi sound for clear, rich audio. Intelligent ANC with three high-SNR microphones filters out noise, even soft background sounds. With 360 Audio and Dolby Head Tracking, you get an immersive, theatre-like feel.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 5 hours with ANC, 18 hours with the case
Technology
Intelligent ANC with Voice Detect feature
Audio quality
24-bit Hi-Fi sound with Samsung Seamless Codec
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

More deals for you

Up to 70% off on over-ear headphones

HAMMER Bash Max Over-Ear Wireless Headphones deliver powerful sound with deep bass, perfect for music lovers. Featuring touch controls, you can easily change tracks and adjust volume. The comfort-fit ear cushions make long listening sessions effortless. Get up to 40 hours of playtime, making it ideal for workouts, travel, or daily use. Get these now at 77% off during Amazon deals.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 40 hours
Technology
Sound isolation for immersive listening
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 with built-in mic
Controls
Touch control for volume and track changes
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)

Featuring Adaptive Noise Cancelling, you can focus on your music or work without distractions with the JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. The Smart Ambient & TalkThru modes let you stay aware of your surroundings. Enjoy up to 70 hours of playtime, and with SpeedCharge, get hours of playback in just minutes. Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio ensures seamless connectivity, while Dual Pairing lets you switch between devices effortlessly.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 70 hours
Noise control
Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 with Dual Pairing
Features
Hands-free calls, Voice Aware, Google Fast Pair
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)

Up to 80% off on neckbands: Shop now with Amazon deals

Get the pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth Neckband for an immersive audio experience at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Sale! With Bluetooth 5.2, enjoy seamless connectivity and dual pairing for effortless switching. The 13mm dynamic drivers deliver deep bass and HD calls with a built-in microphone. Stay powered with up to 24 hours of playtime, plus fast charging—just 10 minutes gives you 3 hours of use.

Specifications

Playtime
Up to 24 hours
Driver size
13mm dynamic drivers
Charging
Fast Type-C charging
Special features
IPX4 water resistance, Magnetic earbuds, Voice Assistant
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in Ear Headphones, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)

Experience uninterrupted music with the Boult Audio FXCharge Bluetooth Neckband! With an impressive 32-hour playtime and Type-C fast charging (5 minutes = 7.5 hours), you're always ready to go. The 14.2mm bass drivers deliver powerful, deep bass, while the Zen™ ENC mic ensures crystal-clear calls. Enjoy dual pairing, IPX5 water resistance, and inline controls for easy access.

Specifications

Playtime
32 hours
Driver size
14.2mm bass drivers
Charging
5-min fast charge = 7.5 hours playtime
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Dual Pairing
More Amazon deals to explore on neckbands

Up to 70% off on wired earphones on Amazon Sale

Featuring JBL Signature Sound and powerful bass, these earphones ensure crystal-clear music and calls. The premium metallic finish adds durability and style, while the angled earbuds provide a snug, comfortable fit. Equipped with a noise-cancelling mic, one-button remote, and Google Assistant/Siri access, they offer seamless control. Lightweight and ergonomic, they come with three ear tip sizes for a perfect fit.

Specifications

Driver sensitivity
100±3dBSPL
Impedance
16Ω
Connectivity
3.5mm wired jack
More features
Noise-canceling mic, Universal remote
The pTron Boom Ultima V2 Wired Earphones feature dual 8mm dynamic drivers, these earphones deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and clear mids. The ergonomic, sweat-proof design ensures a comfortable and secure fit, perfect for long gaming sessions or workouts. Enjoy seamless control with the in-line remote, allowing you to manage calls, music, and voice assistants effortlessly.

Specifications

Cable length
1.2m tangle-free
Impedance
32Ω
Mic sensitivity
-42dB±3dB
Special features
Passive noise cancellation, Volume control, Universal compatibility
pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black)

More unmissable Amazon deals on wired earphones

Newly launched earphones at up to 70% off

boAt Nirvana Space Bluetooth Earbuds deliver 360º Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation (32dB) for an immersive sound. These offer 100 hours of playtime with ASAP Charge, giving 240 minutes in just 15 minutes. The 4-mic AI-ENx technology ensures clear calls, while Google Fast Pair makes connectivity effortless. Enjoy seamless switching between devices. Get them now at 76% off during Amazon deals.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 100 hours
Driver size
10mm Diamond-Like Carbon
Noise cancellation
Up to 32dB ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.3 with Google Fast Pair
boAt Nirvana Space, 360º Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Cosmic Black)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro bring 49dB Active Noise Cancellation and 12.4mm Titanised Drivers for deep bass and crisp treble. Need quick charging? 10 minutes gives 11 hours of playback, while a full charge lasts up to 44 hours. With BassWave 2.0, dual device connection, and Google Fast Pair, these earbuds ensure seamless audio. Perfect for music, calls, and gaming. Get them now at 24% off during Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 44 hours (ANC off)
Driver size
12.4mm Titanized Diaphragm
Noise Cancellation
Up to 49dB ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.4 with 47ms low latency
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49Db Active Noise Cancellation,12.4Mm Dynamic Drivers,10Mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback[Black]

Grab latest audio products at discount on Amazon Sale

Save big on tech: Score up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and more

Say goodbye to distractions: Why noise cancellation in earbuds and headphones is needed for better sound and focus

AirPods Max alternatives: Get premium sound without maxing out your wallet

Best OnePlus wireless headphones and earbuds: Top 10 options to pick for every budget

Best boAt mic headphones: Top 8 choices for exceptional audio and call quality combined with the latest features

Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between earphones and headphones?

Ans : Earphones are compact, in-ear audio devices, while headphones are larger and cover the ears. Headphones often provide better sound quality, noise isolation, and comfort for extended use,

Question : Are wireless headphones better than wired ones?

Ans : Wireless headphones offer freedom of movement and convenience, making them great for workouts and travel. However, wired headphones usually deliver more consistent audio quality without the need for charging.

Question : What is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in headphones?

Ans : ANC technology reduces background noise by using microphones and sound waves to cancel out unwanted sounds.

Question : Do all wireless headphones have a built-in microphone?

Ans : Most modern wireless headphones come with built-in microphones for calls and voice assistants. However, sound quality during calls depends on mic placement and noise reduction features.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.
