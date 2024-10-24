American tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to commence production of updated MacBook Air models featuring the new M4 chip, set to be unveiled in early 2025. This release follows a series of new Macs scheduled for announcement next week, as per a report from Bloomberg.

According to the Bloomberg report, the forthcoming MacBook Air will likely retain a design akin to the current models, which debuted in 2022, but will incorporate the advanced M4 chip. The new 13-inch and 15-inch variants, codenamed J713 and J715, are expected to enhance performance and improve the handling of artificial intelligence tasks.

In an unusual move, Apple reportedly plans to update its entire range of Mac computers to the same chip generation, namely the M4. This comprehensive upgrade could boost performance across the board, with new MacBook Pros, Mac minis, and iMacs also anticipated to be revealed next week. The refreshed M4 MacBook Air line is expected to launch following a software update in December, likely appearing between January and March.

While the MacBook Air is on track for its release, Apple has delayed the launch of a high-end Mac Studio, which is aimed at professionals and lacks an integrated display, adds the report. Initially scheduled alongside the MacBook Air, this model—codenamed J575—will likely now debut after the March software update, with an expected timeline between March and June. Additionally, the tech giant is developing an M4 version of the Mac Pro, its most expensive offering.

The introduction of M4 chips is expected to bring significant enhancements to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, including the integration of ray tracing technology for improved graphics performance, particularly beneficial for gaming. The chips will also likely upgrade the Neural Engine, a critical component for AI processing, essential for the upcoming Apple Intelligence platform.

Alongside these Mac updates, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a revamped iPhone SE, new iPad Air models, and updated iPad keyboards. The company is also expected to release 11th-generation entry-level iPads, codenamed J481 and J482. As part of next week’s rollout, Apple might provide hands-on demonstrations for select video creators in Los Angeles, though it is not organising a large-scale event at its Cupertino headquarters, unlike the recent September unveiling of the iPhone 16 and new AirPods.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

