Upcoming Apple's MacBook Air models to retain familiar design while upgrading to M4 chips: Report
The updated MacBook Air featuring the M4 chip is anticipated for early 2025, retaining the current design. Apple will also upgrade its entire Mac lineup, with new MacBook Pros and other models expected next week, enhancing performance and AI capabilities across the board.
American tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to commence production of updated MacBook Air models featuring the new M4 chip, set to be unveiled in early 2025. This release follows a series of new Macs scheduled for announcement next week, as per a report from Bloomberg.