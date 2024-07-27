Upcoming Phone launches in August 2024: A number of new smartphones are set to hit the Indian market in the month of August including the flagship Pixel 9 lineup, Vivo V40 series, Motorola Edge 50, Poco's M6 Plus and more. In order to keep you posted about the new launches, we have created a list of new phones that have been confirmed to launch in August so far.

Top phones launching in August 2024:

1) Pixel 9 series:

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 9 series will make its debut at the company's Made for Google event in August. Interestingly, this is likely to be the first time that Google has held its hardware event ahead of the unveiling of the new iPhone 16 series in September.

Similar to the iPhone 16 series, Google will also unveil 4 new phones at the event, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. What's even more interesting is that Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will make their debut in India.

2) Vivo V40 series:

Vivo has confirmed that its camera-focused V40 series will launch in India next month. The smartphone has already received BIS certification and is confirmed to be available via Flipkart.

It will feature ZEISS branding on the camera and the two devices: V40 and V40 Pro will be the slimmest devices in the segment and will come with a 5,500mAh battery.

3) Motorola Edge 50:

Motorola has also confirmed that its latest device, Motorola Edge 50 with MIL-810 military grade certification, will launch in India on August 1 via Flipkart. The phone will feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1900 nits and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 1 chipset. It will also get a vapour chamber cooling system with support for up to 256GB RAM. Motorola Edge 50 has already been promised to receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

4) Poco M6 Plus:

Poco has also confirmed that it will launch its latest smartphone in the budget focused M series, the Poco M6 Plus. The phone is likely to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi 13 5G and could be slightly cheaper than its parent company's phone.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.79-inch LCD screen capable of displaying 16 million colors. It is expected to offer a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid performance. With a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the display promises clear and vibrant visuals. The screen is also expected to have a peak brightness of 850 nits and a punch-hole notch, offering an impressive screen-to-body ratio of about 85.1%.

Speaking of the processor, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 Advanced Edition chipset, which includes a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

5) Nothing Phone 2a Plus:

While the Nothing Phone 2a Plus isn't technically launching next month, it's close enough to be included in this list. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch on 31 July and has been confirmed to be powered by the latest MediaTek 7350 chipset.

The chipset will be clocked at 3.0Ghz and is said to be 10 per cent faster than the Phone 2a. For graphics-intensive tasks, the phone will come with a Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, which is said to be 30 per cent faster than its predecessor. It will also come with 12GB of RAM and support for 20GB of RAM expansion.

