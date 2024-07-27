Upcoming phone launches in August 2024: Google Pixel 9 series, Vivo V40 lineup, Motorola Edge 50 and more
Upcoming Phone launches in August 2024: A number of new smartphones are set to hit the Indian market in the month of August including the flagship Pixel 9 lineup, Vivo V40 series, Motorola Edge 50, Poco's M6 Plus and more. In order to keep you posted about the new launches, we have created a list of new phones that have been confirmed to launch in August so far.