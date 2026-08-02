Upcoming phone launches in August: Pixel 11 series, Redmi Note 17, Poco M8 Power and Vivo S2

We are in the second half of the year and smartphone launches are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, we are entering the busiest phase of the launch calendar, with the Pixel 11 series set to debut this month, followed by the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September and a wave of Chinese flagship launches thereafter.

Here's a look at every smartphone already confirmed to launch this month.

1) Pixel 11 series Launch date: 12th August (Global), 13th August (India)

Google has officially confirmed that the Pixel 11 series will debut globally on 12th August, with the India launch scheduled for 13th August.

The company has also confirmed that the Pixel 11 lineup will see a price hike over its predecessor due to rising memory costs.

Meanwhile, recent leaks have revealed almost the complete specifications and expected pricing of the Pixel 11 series. You can check out more details about the Pixel 11 lineup here.

2) Redmi Note 17 Launch date: 6th August

After launching the Redmi Note 17 in China, Xiaomi is now bringing the mid-range smartphone to India.

If the Indian model mirrors its Chinese counterpart, the Redmi Note 17 will feature a 7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The phone is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi Note 17 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor paired with an Adreno 613 GPU. It could be offered with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, along with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The phone will run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It has already been confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery and, based on the China variant, is expected to support 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

For photography, the Redmi Note 17 is likely to feature a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it could house an 8MP selfie camera. Both cameras are expected to support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Connectivity options are expected to include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

3) Poco M8 Power Launch date: 4th August

Poco has already confirmed that the M8 Power will launch in India on 4th August.

The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 17, meaning it is likely to share most of its specifications, including the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, 7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP primary camera and an 8,000mAh battery. Pricing, however, is expected to be the key differentiator between the two devices.

4) Vivo S2 Launch date: 6th August

Vivo is bringing back its S-series smartphones to India with the launch of the Vivo S2.

The upcoming smartphone will feature a horizontal pill-shaped camera module on the rear, similar in style to Apple's iPhone Air design.

The Vivo S2 is expected to sport a 6.83-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 processor. It is also tipped to feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera without OIS, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it could house a 32MP selfie camera.

The device is likely to run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with Vivo expected to promise three years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches.