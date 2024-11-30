The dawn of Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices in India began with the Realme GT 7 Pro in November, and a plethora of new devices are set to follow suit soon. Apart from the flagship launches, a couple of foldable devices from Tecno could launch in the coming month, while Poco may also be planning to introduce a new smartphone. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top upcoming smartphone launches for December 2024.

Upcoming smartphone launches in December 2024:

1) iQOO 13:

The iQOO 13 is set to make its India debut on December 3 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and claimed AnTuTu scores of over 3 million. iQOO has confirmed that the phone will come with a 6,000mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging. There will also be support for IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Looking at the China specifications, the iQOO 13 could feature a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a variable refresh rate.

For optics, the phone is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. There could be a 32MP shooter on the front.

2) Vivo X200 series:

While Vivo is yet to officially confirm the launch date of the X200 series, the Chinese smartphone maker has been aggressively marketing the upcoming devices, leading one to believe that the India launch might not be far away.

As for specifications, the Vivo X200 could be powered by the MediaTek 9400 processor and feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Vivo X200 is likely to come with a 50MP Sony IMX882 telemacro 3x sensor, while the X200 Pro could include a 200MP Samsung HP9 telemacro sensor with 3.7x optical zoom. Both phones are likely to come with the same 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front camera.

3) OnePlus 13:

OnePlus usually launches its number series smartphones in January, but with many major launches being moved up this year, it is likely that the OnePlus 13 could also debut in India in December. The Oppo sub-brand could also launch OnePlus 13R and OnePlus Watch 3 alongside the new smartphone.

Based on the China specifications, the OnePlus 13 could feature a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The OnePlus flagship is likely to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support for IP68 and IP69 water resistance.

OnePlus 13 should also come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery and support up to 100W of wired fast charging and 50W of wireless fast charging.

For optics, OnePlus 13 could feature a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone may be equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

4) Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Tecno Phantom V Flip 2:

As per reports, Tecno is planning to launch Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 in India next month.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 could be a rebranded version of the recently launched Infinix Zero Flip (Review), featuring a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED primary display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and house a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging. For optics, it could include a 50MP primary shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear, while the front could house a 32MP selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 should come with a 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED external display. Much like its predecessor, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor.

The Phantom V Fold 2 could come with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP 2x optical zoom portrait sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It could also feature dual 32MP sensors on the front.

5) Poco F7:

Poco might be gearing up to expand its F series lineup in India, with reports indicating that the Poco F7 has received certification on the BIS website under the model number 2412DPC0AI. However, the certifications have not revealed any specifications for the device yet.

