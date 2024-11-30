Upcoming phone launches in December 2024: iQOO 13, Vivo X200, OnePlus 13 and more
Upcoming phone launches in December 2024: Snapdragon 8 Elite devices are debuting in India with the Realme GT 7 Pro, followed by several new launches. Upcoming smartphones include iQOO 13, Vivo X200 series, OnePlus 13, Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, and Poco F7.
The dawn of Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices in India began with the Realme GT 7 Pro in November, and a plethora of new devices are set to follow suit soon. Apart from the flagship launches, a couple of foldable devices from Tecno could launch in the coming month, while Poco may also be planning to introduce a new smartphone. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top upcoming smartphone launches for December 2024.