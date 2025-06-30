Upcoming phone launches in July 2025: OnePlus Nord 5 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and more

If you are looking to buy a new phone, it might be wise to wait a few more days, as July is shaping up to be a month full of smartphone launches. While OnePlus and Samsung will be the two brands taking the spotlight, there are also a number of smaller but important launches that could offer multiple options for those looking for a new phone on a budget. Here's a look at the top upcoming phone launches in July 2025.

Advertisement

Upcoming phone launches in July 2025: 1) OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Nord 5 OnePlus is all set to launch its latest entrants in the Nord series—the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5—at the Summer Launch Event on 8 July. The new phones will also be followed by the OnePlus Buds 4, the successor to last year's OnePlus Buds 3 launched alongside the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, while the Nord CE 5 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, previously seen in the Infinix GT 30 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

2) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung has confirmed that it will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 8 July. While the company hasn't officially revealed the devices it will launch, it is all but certain to unveil the new Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lineup.

Advertisement

Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is also reported to be launching the Galaxy Z Flip FE and the Galaxy Watch 8 series at the event. A new Galaxy Buds lineup could also make its debut, along with potential hints about Samsung's latest One UI 8 update.

3) AI+ smartphones Madhav Sheth-led smartphone brand AI+ will launch its first set of devices on 8 July. The first two models from the company, called Pulse and Nova 5G, will also be available on Flipkart and Shopsy.

According to a dedicated Flipkart microsite for the Nova 5G, the phone will feature a 50MP primary camera and come in five colour variants. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card.

Advertisement

4) Tecno Pova 7 Tecno Pova 7 will debut in India on 4 July. The new phone will feature customisable lights around the camera module, which Tecno calls the Delta Light interface. If it follows its global counterpart, it could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and come with a 6,000mAh battery and 70W wired fast charging.

5) Honor X9c 5G Honor has confirmed it will soon launch a new smartphone in India, the Honor X9c, which will be an Amazon exclusive. While there is no confirmed launch date yet, the phone is likely to debut in July.

The Honor X9c is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits of peak brightness. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.