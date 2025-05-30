Upcoming phone launches in June 2025: OnePlus 13s, Infinix GT 30 Pro, Vivo T4 Ultra and more

If you're planning to buy a new smartphone right now, it may be prudent to wait a while, with June shaping up to be a month of power-packed launches, from the OnePlus 13s to the Infinix GT 30 Pro and even the Vivo T4 Ultra. Here's a look at all the phones expected to debut in India next month.

Upcoming phone launches in India in June 2025: 1) Infinix GT 30 Pro: The Infinix GT 30 Pro is set to debut in India on 3 June. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor — the same chipset that powers Motorola's Edge 60 Pro, which launched in India last month.

The phone features what Infinix calls a ‘Cyber Mecha Design’, with white lighting on the Blade White variant and RGB lighting on the Dark Flare version. It also comes with shoulder triggers to offer users more control while gaming.

While more details about the GT 30 Pro remain under wraps for now, its global debut has already given us a fair idea of what to expect from this new gaming-focused device. You can head over to our previous article to check out everything we know so far.

2) OnePlus 13s: The era of compact phones in India is about to begin with the OnePlus 13s, launching on 5 June. The phone will feature a 6.32-inch form factor and will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found in the OnePlus 13 (Review).

Apart from its compact size, the 13s is also notable for introducing the Plus key, OnePlus’ take on the iPhone’s Action Button, replacing the iconic alert slider. This new key will also support calling up AI Plus Mind, which OnePlus says will help users save, catalogue, and recall key information shown on-screen.

3) Vivo T4 Ultra: Vivo has confirmed that the T4 Ultra will launch in India soon, featuring a periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x zoom. While an exact launch date isn’t confirmed yet, the phone is expected to arrive in the first half of June.

Leaks suggest the T4 Ultra could feature a 6.67-inch pOLED 120Hz display and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. It may also come equipped with a 50MP IMX921 primary sensor and a 50MP periscope lens, along with support for 90W charging.

4) Poco F7: Initially rumoured to launch in May, the Poco F7 is now expected to debut in India in June 2025. According to leaks, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the same SoC used in the recently launched iQOO Neo 10 (Review).

The phone may come with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and a massive 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. On the camera front, the Poco F7 is expected to offer a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 20MP selfie shooter.

5) OnePlus Nord CE 5: The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has already received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification in India and is expected to launch in June. According to leaks, the device could sport a 6.78-inch flat Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and pack a 7,100mAh battery.