October is set to be a big month for smartphone launches, following a star-studded September. Key releases include OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Lava Agni 3, and Infinix Zero Flip, all boasting powerful specifications and impressive features.

The month of September witnessed many star studded launches including iPhone 16 series, Vivo T3 Ultra and Motorola Razr 50. However, things are set to go to another level in October with many flagship smartphones slated to make their debut in the upcoming month.

Upcoming phone launches in October 2024: OnePlus 13: OnePlus has confirmed that its flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone will launch in China in the month of October. The Phone is said to come with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and feature a 6,000 mAh battery pack with support for 100W fast charging.

Vivo sub-brand iQOO will reportedly launch its premium iQOO 13 series in China in October. Much like OnePlus 13, the iQOO 13 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and feature an IP68 rating. The phone is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB o storage.

iQOO 13 may come with a 6.7 inch 2K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It could come with a massive 6,150mAh battery and feature 100W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Samsung has already announced its latest fan edition smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE but the phone will go on sale in India from October 3. The phone comes powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400e chipset and packs a 4,700mAh battery. It gets support for up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Lava Agni 3: Lava's latest smartphone in India, Lava Agni 3 is all set to make its debut in India on October 4. Agni 3 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the same chipset we saw in the CMF Phone 1 and Motorola Edge 50 Neo. It is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, there are no rumours about the storage or RAM type and we'll have to wait for the official announcement for more details.

On the optics front, the Agni 3 could come with a quad camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Agni 3 is expected to run on Lava's own UI, which is close to stock Android, based on Android 14. The upcoming mid-ranger could pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with support for 66W fast charging.

Infinix Zero Flip: Infinix had recently launched this smartphones in some markets but rumors suggest that the company could now bring its first ever flip phone to India in the month of October. The Zero Flip comes with a 6.9 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refesh rate. For the cover display, there is a 3.64 inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and is paired with Mali G77 MC9 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.