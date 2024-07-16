From the OnePlus Nord 4 to the Honor 200 series, a number of new smartphones are about to hit the Indian market. To cut through the confusion, we have compiled a list of smartphones that are confirmed to launch in India this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top smartphones launching in July: OnePlus Nord 4: Reports suggest that OnePlus Nord 4 may come with a 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2150 nits.

The upcoming phone is likely to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Optics-wise, the Nord 4 could come with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is likely to be a 16MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The Nord 4 may include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, an alert slider, an 0809 AAC linear motor, 17,900 millimeters of cooling technology, and an IR blaster.

The latest OnePlus device may pack a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Notably, the Nord CE 4 and OnePlus 12R both feature a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Software-wise, the phone is likely to run on the latest version of Oxygen OS on top of Android 14. OnePlus has already confirmed Nord 4 will come with 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patch updates, making the phone future-proof till at least Android 18.

Honor 200 series: While we don't have any official word on the specifications of the Honor 200 series Inida version, a look at the Chinese version of the phones should give us some clarity on the devices that may be coming to India.

Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4,000 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming.

The Honor 200 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset based on 4nm process and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the vanilla variant features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 112° field of view (FoV) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x lossless zoom. There is a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor on the front for handling the selfie and video calls related requirements.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W of fast charging. Honor 200 runs on the Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14.

Meanwhile, Honor 200 Pro was launched in China with the the same 6.78-inch OLED panel as its vanilla variant. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The latest Honor device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Samsung's mid-range Galaxy M35 smartphone will launch in India on July 17 and will make its debut during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

The M35 5G will feature a sAMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display on M35 5G will come with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset based on 5nm process ,along with support for a vapour cooling chamber for heat dissipation. It will also come with support for Samsung Wallet and tap to pay functionality. Apart from that, Samsung has also confirmed support for Knox security and Knox Vault on the M35 5G.

On the optics front, the smartphone will come with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Moreover, it will also feature a 13MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and video calls. The smartphone will come with four years of Android OS updates and security patches.

On the battery front, the smartphone will feature a 6,000mAh battery pack and 25W of fast charging. It will come in three colourways: Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Grey.

Realme 13 Pro series: Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ are confirmed to launch in India on July 30. Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro will be available in Monet Gold and Monet Purple colourways for the glass back panel and the Emerald Green colour variant for the vegan leather option.

Like the recent Oppo and Realme devices, the 13 Pro+ and 13 Pro are confirmed to come with a ton of AI features AI group photo enhancement, AI smart removal, AI ultra clarity and more.

An earlier leak by tipster DigitalChatStation on Weibo suggested that the Realme 13 Pro+ is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. In contrast, the Realme 12 Pro+ featured a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset underneath. Moreover, the 13 Pro+ is likely to be available in four storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/512GB storage.

