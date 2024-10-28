Upcoming phone launches this week: OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7 and more
We are in the last week of October and the phone launches aren't about to stop anytime soon. While Google, Apple and Samsung have launched their flagship offerings of the year, it's time for Chinese smartphone brands to show their mettle. There is a wave phones launching this week powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor including the iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15 and Honor Magic 7.