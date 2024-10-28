We are in the last week of October and the phone launches aren't about to stop anytime soon. While Google, Apple and Samsung have launched their flagship offerings of the year, it's time for Chinese smartphone brands to show their mettle. There is a wave phones launching this week powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor including the iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15 and Honor Magic 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upcoming Phone launches this week: 1) OnePlus 13: OnePlus 13 will launch in China on October 31 at 4:00PM or November 1 at 1:30 PM (India time).

OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch BOE X2 LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). It is also expected to have a massive 6,000mAh battery and an IP68/69 rating for water resistance. There could be support for 100W fast charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging as well

The flagship device from OnePlus is expected to come wth a triple camera setup with 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Leaked pricing suggests, OnePlus 13 could start at a price of CNY 4,699 in China, which could mean a CNY 400 price hike from last year.

2) iQOO 13: iQOO 13 will launch in China on October 30 at 4PM or October 31 at 1:30PM (India time). As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, iQOO 13 will start at a price of 3,999 yuan in China, which is the same price last year.

Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, iQOO 13 will also include a 7K ultra-large area VC cooling vapor chamber to ensure that the Snapdragon chip underneath maintains “cold energy under high loads."

iQOO 13 would house a massive 6,150mAh battery and support 120W of ultra-fast charging. It is expected to come with a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary shooter, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX826 telephoto shooter.

3) Honor Magic 7 series: Honor Magic 7 series and MagicOS 9.0 will launch in China on October 30. The phone has officially been confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Leaks suggest that the phone will come with a 5,600mAh battery and support 100W of fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging.

The Magic 7 Pro is likely to feature a 6.82inch 2K quad curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Kunlun Glass protection. For optics there would a 50MP OmniVision OV50H primary shooter and 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens.

4) Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition: Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition will launch in India and other global markets on October 30. The Community Edition device is expected to come with a new design, wallpaper and packaging while featuring the same specifications as the base variant.

5) Xiaomi 15 series: Xiaomi 15 will be the first phone in the world to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It will launch in China on October 29.

The Xiaomi 15 could sport a 6.36inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. For optics, it could come with a 50MP OV50H primary shooter, 50MP telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom and an ultra-wide angle lens.