Upcoming phone launches this week: Redmi Note 14 series, Vivo X200, Moto G35 5G and more
Upcoming phone launches this week: It's going to be an exciting week with a number of new smartphone launches, starting with the debut of the Redmi Note 14 series today, followed by the Moto G35 5G on December 10 and the Vivo X200 on December 12. Here's a look at all the new phones launching this week.