Upcoming phone launches this week include the Redmi Note 14 series, Moto G35 5G, and Vivo X200. Each model offers unique specifications, including high-refresh displays, powerful processors, and enhanced camera systems.

Upcoming phone launches this week: It's going to be an exciting week with a number of new smartphone launches, starting with the debut of the Redmi Note 14 series today, followed by the Moto G35 5G on December 10 and the Vivo X200 on December 12. Here's a look at all the new phones launching this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top phone launches this week: 1) Redmi Note 14: Redmi Note 14 series is all set to debut in India during a launch event today. All three Redmi Note 14 variants are expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and support 45W of fast charging.

Redmi Note 14 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor while the Redmi Note 14 Pro could come with the Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 14 vanilla variant could start at a price of ₹21,999 while the Redmi Note 14 Pro model could begin at ₹28,999. Redmi Note 14 Pro, on the other hand, may start at ₹34,999.

2) Vivo X200 series: Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are confirmed to make their debut in India on December 12. The two phones were earlier launched in China are expected to give tough competition to the flagship camera devices out there.

Vivo X200 could boast a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display with support for PWM dimming, HDR10+, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the Chinese counterpart is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. True to its customer-friendly approach, Vivo is expected to include a charger in the retail box.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a triple-camera setup on the X200, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The X200 Pro could feature several enhancements, including an LTPO display panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and ultra-slim 1.63mm bezels. Its camera system is anticipated to include a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto sensor and Vivo’s V3+ imaging chip, enabling advanced features such as 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video and 10-bit Log video recording at 60fps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Moto G35 5G: Motorola has confirmed that Moto G35 5G will be priced under ₹10,000 in India. The phone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. It is will come with support for 12 5G bands.

The G35 5G will retain vegan leather design that has become the staple of Motorola phones these days. It will be powered by the UNISOC T760 processor and come with a 50MP primary shooter.

4) Realme GT Neo 7: Realme GT Neo 7 is all set to make its debut in China on the 11th of December, and if Realme's recent history is anything to go by, the phone could be making its way to the Indian market soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The GT Neo 7 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MedaiTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.