Upcoming smartphone in April launches: Top devices from OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo

While there were a number of high-profile launches in March, April is shaping up to be just as packed, if not more. Several major brands have already confirmed their launches across segments, while many others are expected to do so in the coming days. Here's a lineup of every major phone launch expected in the coming month.

Top phone launches expected in April Oppo Find X9 Ultra Oppo's camera flagship is finally coming to global markets, including India. While a launch date for the phone has not been set yet, it is expected to debut sometime in April.

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The X9 Ultra could come with a 6.82-inch 120Hz Quad HD LTPO AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support. It could run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone could run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It could also pack an over 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Realme 16 (2 April) Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 will be debuting in India on 2 April at 12 noon. The phone will come with a Pixel-like horizontal camera module that could feature a dual camera setup.

The device will come with a 6.57-inch display with support for up to 4,200 nits of peak brightness and a 3,000Hz instant touch sampling rate. There will also be support for IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

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The phone has also been confirmed to come with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging.

Vivo V70 FE (2 April) Vivo's first FE device in the V70 lineup will also be debuting on 2 April at 12 noon. The phone will come with a 200MP primary shooter along with a secondary lens.

Leaks suggest that the phone could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor. It could feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device could get a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It is expected to run on Funtouch OS 16 based on Android 16.

Redmi Note 15 SE The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition is all set to debut on 2 April as well. The new device has already been showcased in a Crimson Reserve colour with a vegan leather finish and a golden frame.

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Xiaomi has stayed mum on the specifications for the phone, but leaks suggest that the device could get a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness.

The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and run on HyperOS 3. It could come with a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord 6 OnePlus Nord 6 is set to debut at 7 PM on 7 April. The phone will come with a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display while packing in a 9,000mAh battery. It will feature a squircle camera module, making the device look similar to the OnePlus 15 lineup.

OnePlus Nord 6

The latest OnePlus mid-ranger will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and is claimed to get an AnTuTu score of over 2.5 million. The phone also comes with a dedicated G2 Wi-Fi chip for improved signal reception in congested environments. OnePlus claims this will allow the phone to deliver up to 3× faster peak data speeds when using the Reliance Jio network.

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The Nord 6 will come in three colour variants: Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Low-Reflection Pitch Black.