Upcoming smartphone launches expected in January 2026: OnePlus Turbo, Realme 16 Pro and more

January 2026 is shaping up to be a busy and exciting period for smartphone buyers, with several major brands lining up new launches across India and global markets. From premium flagships to power-packed mid-range devices, companies such as OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, and more. Here is a closer look at the key smartphones expected to debut this month.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series to Debut on January 8 OnePlus is set to kick off the year with the launch of its Turbo 6 lineup in China on January 8. The series includes the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V models, both targeting performance-focused users.

The standard OnePlus Turbo 6 will likely feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with a 1.5K resolution display offering a 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to house a large 9,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

The Turbo 6V variant will likely offer a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and may run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Both models will support up to 16GB RAM and 12GB of storage, with multiple colour options confirmed for launch.

Honor Power 2 Focuses on Massive Battery Life Honor is set to unveil the Power 2 on January 5 in China, positioning it as its biggest battery-centric smartphone to date. The handset will pack a massive 10,080mAh battery, promising up to 22 hours of short-video playback and more than 14 hours of gaming on a single charge.

The phone will support 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging. Powering the device will likely be the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset. It is expected to feature a 6.79-inch LTPS display with 1.5K resolution and extremely high brightness levels. The camera setup is tipped to include a 50-megapixel main sensor, while colour options include Black, White and Orange.

Realme 16 Pro Series Arrives in India on January 6 Realme is preparing to launch the Realme 16 Pro series in India on January 6. The lineup will be available through Flipkart and Realme’s official website and will introduce new AI-based imaging features under the brand’s LumaColor technology.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset and feature a large AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. A 7,000mAh battery and advanced cooling system are also part of the package.

Meanwhile, the higher-end Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and boast a 200-megapixel main camera along with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The device will also feature ultra-slim bezels, a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, and strong IP-rated dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Expected Mid-January Oppo is also gearing up to introduce the Reno 15 series in India, with an expected launch around January 8. The lineup will include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini.

All three models will feature aerospace-grade aluminium frames and Oppo’s HoloFusion design technology. Display sizes will range from 6.32 inches on the Pro Mini to 6.78 inches on the Pro, with AMOLED panels and advanced glass protection. The series will also carry high IP ratings for dust and water resistance, positioning it as a premium lifestyle offering.

Poco M8 Series to Follow Soon Poco is also preparing to expand its portfolio with the M8 series, although an official launch date is yet to be announced. The lineup will include the Poco M8 5G and M8 Pro 5G, both expected to arrive in India soon.