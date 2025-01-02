1

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus 13R on 7 January 2025, alongside the flagship OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 13R is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which was launched in China in December 2024. The device is expected to target the premium mid-range market with an array of features that make it stand out.

The OnePlus 13R will come in two stunning colour options—Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. The smartphone’s design will feature a large circular camera module on the rear, housing three sensors and an LED flash. The display will showcase slim, uniform bezels with a hole-punch cut-out for the front camera, lending the device a sleek and modern appearance. Physical buttons such as the power button and volume rocker will be positioned on the right, while the left will feature an alert slider. The top edge may include an IR sensor, with a USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, speaker grille, and microphone located on the bottom.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the OnePlus 13R is expected to offer AI-enhanced functionalities for photo editing and note-taking. A 6,000mAh battery will likely provide long-lasting power, while the device is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The rear camera setup is anticipated to feature a 50MP primary sensor, along with 8MP and 2MP secondary sensors. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is anticipated. The OnePlus 13R is also expected to retain features such as a fast-charging capability, but its exact specifications will be confirmed only upon launch.