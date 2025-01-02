As we move into the new year, tech enthusiasts and smartphone lovers alike are eagerly awaiting some of the most anticipated launches in the mobile industry. January 2025 promises to bring a slew of exciting new devices from some of the biggest players in the market, including OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Poco, and Redmi. Here's a closer look at the upcoming smartphones that will hit the Indian and global markets, along with their expected features and specifications.
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus 13R on 7 January 2025, alongside the flagship OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 13R is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which was launched in China in December 2024. The device is expected to target the premium mid-range market with an array of features that make it stand out.
The OnePlus 13R will come in two stunning colour options—Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. The smartphone’s design will feature a large circular camera module on the rear, housing three sensors and an LED flash. The display will showcase slim, uniform bezels with a hole-punch cut-out for the front camera, lending the device a sleek and modern appearance. Physical buttons such as the power button and volume rocker will be positioned on the right, while the left will feature an alert slider. The top edge may include an IR sensor, with a USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, speaker grille, and microphone located on the bottom.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the OnePlus 13R is expected to offer AI-enhanced functionalities for photo editing and note-taking. A 6,000mAh battery will likely provide long-lasting power, while the device is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The rear camera setup is anticipated to feature a 50MP primary sensor, along with 8MP and 2MP secondary sensors. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is anticipated. The OnePlus 13R is also expected to retain features such as a fast-charging capability, but its exact specifications will be confirmed only upon launch.
OnePlus 13
While the OnePlus 13R is aimed at the mid-range segment, OnePlus will also launch its flagship device, the OnePlus 13, on the same day. The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be a powerhouse, boasting a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, along with 2160Hz PWM dimming and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating. This display will likely offer an exceptional viewing experience, especially in outdoor lighting.
Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, achieving an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device is expected to feature up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance. The triple-camera setup will likely include a 50MP Sony LYT808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the 32MP front-facing camera could allow users to capture sharp, detailed shots.
With an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The device will likely be powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, as well as 50W wireless charging and magnetic charging. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced starting from ₹53,000 in India, with the top-end variant likely to cost around ₹62,500.
Realme 14 Pro Series
Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 14 Pro series, with a rumoured release date of early January 2025. This mid-range series will likely include two models: the Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the same chipset found in the Redmi 14 Pro+.
The Realme 14 Pro series will stand out with its advanced camera capabilities. Both models are expected to feature a periscope camera and AI Clarity 2.0, a feature that promises to improve the quality of low-resolution photos. Additionally, the devices will be equipped with AI image stabilisation technology, which, when combined with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), will help reduce blur caused by hand tremors.
The Realme 14 Pro will likely come in two attractive colours—Pearl White and Suede Grey—and is expected to be available in storage variants ranging from 8GB RAM/128GB storage to 12GB RAM/512GB storage. The launch date for the Realme 14 Pro series has yet to be officially confirmed, but speculations suggest it could debut in the coming weeks.
Oppo Reno 13 Series
Oppo's Reno 13 series is set to launch soon, and it is expected to be a flagship offering that combines cutting-edge design with powerful performance. The series will likely include two models: the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G. The devices will feature a premium aluminium frame and a one-piece sculpted glass back, with a unique triangular camera arrangement that includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
One of the most exciting features of the Oppo Reno 13 series is its camera setup, which includes a 50MP front-facing camera, offering users sharp and detailed selfies. The devices will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and are expected to be backed by a robust 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.
The Oppo Reno 13 series will also run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and will offer various optimisations for a smoother user experience. Pricing in India is yet to be confirmed, but the series is expected to offer a premium experience at a competitive price point.
Poco X7 Series
Poco is all set to launch the Poco X7 5G series in India on 9 January 2025. The new series will include two variants: the Poco X7 5G and the Poco X7 Pro 5G. Both smartphones will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and early teasers have revealed some interesting design choices.
The Poco X7 5G will feature a centrally-placed squircle rear camera module, while the Poco X7 Pro 5G will have a pill-shaped camera island located in the top-left corner. The base model is expected to come in silver and green colours, while the Pro variant will offer a dual-tone black and green option.
In terms of specifications, the Poco X7 Pro 5G will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, while the base X7 5G is expected to feature the Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC. The Pro variant will likely come with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging, while the base variant will have a 5,110mAh battery with 45W charging support. The devices are expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Redmi 14C
Redmi is also expected to launch the Redmi 14C in early January 2025. The device is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 14R, with an expected display of 6.88-inch likely featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is anticipated to have a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits, making it suitable for use in bright lighting conditions.
The Redmi 14C will likely come with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone could be powered by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. As an affordable option, the Redmi 14C is expected to offer a solid performance without breaking the bank.