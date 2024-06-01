Upcoming smartphone launching in June 2024: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Realme GT 6, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more
May witnessed several smartphone launches including Infinix GT 20 Pro, Poco F6, Realme GT 6T, Samsung F55, Tecno Camon 30 series. June promises more excitement with Xiaomi and Vivo set to unveil flagship devices in India.
The month of May was packed with a number of smartphone launches including Infinix's gaming focused GT 20 Pro, Poco F6, Realme GT 6T, Samsung Galaxy F55, Tecno Camon 30 series and more. However, the month of June is expected to be even more exciting, with brands like Xiaomi and Vivo already announcing that they are bringing some flagship devices to India, while there are also rumours of some other interesting smartphones being launched this month.