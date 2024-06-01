May witnessed several smartphone launches including Infinix GT 20 Pro, Poco F6, Realme GT 6T, Samsung F55, Tecno Camon 30 series. June promises more excitement with Xiaomi and Vivo set to unveil flagship devices in India.

The month of May was packed with a number of smartphone launches including Infinix's gaming focused GT 20 Pro, Poco F6, Realme GT 6T, Samsung Galaxy F55, Tecno Camon 30 series and more. However, the month of June is expected to be even more exciting, with brands like Xiaomi and Vivo already announcing that they are bringing some flagship devices to India, while there are also rumours of some other interesting smartphones being launched this month.

Top smartphones launching in June, 2024: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Vivo has confirmed that it will launch its first foldable device in India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, at an event on 6 June. The smartphone is likely to feature an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels, 120Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Meanwhile, the phone also features a 6.53-inch AMOLED outer display with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels.

The smartphone could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, based on the 4nm process, combined with an Adreno 750 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. In terms of storage, the phone could come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI: Xiaomi has confirmed that it will bring the first-ever CIVI series device to India on June 12. While the CIVI series has long bridged the gap between the budget centered Note series and the flagship number series in China, it hadn't yet found a place in India.

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is likely to feature a 6.55-inch 12-bit OLED display with a resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also have a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front.

The 14 CIVI may run on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen chipset based on 4nm process and may be paired with the Adreno 735 GPU. Interestingly, this is the same chipset that powers Poco F6 smartphone which was launched in India last week.

Moving on, the phone could come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Realme GT 6: Realme has confirmed that it will be launching the latest GT series smartphone in India and a number of other countries soon. A top-level executive of the company also recently teased that the phone may be slated for a global launch on June 20.

While Realme hasn't officially revealed the price or any other details of the Realme GT 6 smartphone, a look at the Realme GT Neo 6's specifications could give us an idea of the upcoming smartphone's specfications in India.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Neo 6 features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 735 graphics processor for graphics-intensive tasks. The GT 6 Neo runs on the Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14.

Poco M6 Plus: The Poco budget series phone recently got a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, suggesting that it may be launched in the country soon. The latest Poco device could feature a 6.79-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD display, a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front camera.

The M6 Plus could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone is likely on the latest Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

Honor 200 and Magic 6 Pro: HTech has also confirmed that it will soon launch its Magic 6 Pro and Honor 200 series in India. While HTech hasn't revealed a launch date just yet, all signs point to the 2 new devices coming to India this month.

Honor Magic 6 Pro could feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The phone may be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 750GPU for all graphics-related tasks. It could be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone is likely to feature a triple camera sensor with a 50MP primary sensor, a 180MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There may also be a 50MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and making video calls.

Honor 200 series was recently launched in China and a look at the specifications of those devices should give us a good idea about the phones may be shipping to the Indian market soon enough.

Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4,000 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming.

The Honor 200 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset based on 4nm process and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the vanilla variant features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 112° field of view (FoV) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x lossless zoom. There is a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor on the front for handling the selfie and video calls related requirements.

While featuring the same display specs, the Honor 200 Pro comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks.

For optics, there is a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP Omnvision OV50H sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens setup. Similar to the vanilla variant, there is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls

