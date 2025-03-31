Upcoming smartphones in April 2025: Poco C71, Moto Edge 60 Fusion and more expected

The tech world is buzzing with excitement as April 2025 brings a wave of smartphone launches. Major smartphone brands have already unveiled their highly anticipated releases.

Companies like Moto and Poco have confirmed their launch plans, making it an exciting time for smartphone enthusiasts. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, it is worth waiting until next month.

We have updated the list of confirmed and expected launches to help you stay informed.

Poco C71 Poco is all set to launch a new addition to its budget smartphone segment with the Poco C71. The smartphone will feature a 6.88-inch HD+ 120Hz display combined with Triple TUV certification. It is claimed to debut with a premium split grid design, bringing a sleek and modern aesthetic. Notably, the Poco C71 will launch in India on April 4, 2025, at 12 PM.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Motorola is gearing up to unveil its latest Moto Edge 60 Fusion in India on 2 April 2025. According to a Flipkart landing page, the forthcoming Moto Edge 60 model will feature a substantial 1.5K all-curved AMOLED display.

At its core, the device will house the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. On the camera front, the Moto Edge 60 Fusion is anticipated to boast a 50MP Sony LYT 700 primary sensor, accompanied by a 13MP secondary lens. Leaked images suggest the presence of a third camera, though its specifications remain unknown. For selfies, the handset is anticipated to include a 32MP front-facing camera.

Vivo T4 5G Vivo is reportedly gearing up to introduce the Vivo T4 5G in India as the successor to the Vivo T3 5G, which made its debut in the country in March 2024. According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the smartphone is expected to launch in April.

One of the standout features of the Vivo T4 5G is its expected 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother user experience. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, ensuring enhanced performance and efficiency. The handset is expected to run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out of the box.

iQOO Z10 5G As per a report by Smartprix, the iQOO Z10 is expected to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone is likely to have a starting price of ₹21,999, with a bank offer of ₹2,000 reducing the effective cost to ₹19,999 during the launch period.

The iQOO Z10 is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

Poco F7 Ultra Poco has launched its latest flagship F7 Ultra in global markets with top of the line processors, IP68 rating and 50MP primary sensor. While the phone has been unveiled for the global markets, it is expected to debut in India this April.

If launched, the Poco F7 Ultra could feature the same 6.67 inch 2K 12-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3200 nits of peak brightness.