Upcoming smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60 and more devices tipped

August 2025 is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone enthusiasts in India, with several key launches lined up across price categories. From flagship models to mid-range contenders, a variety of new devices are set to hit the shelves, offering options for users seeking camera performance, battery longevity, or simply an upgrade.

Among the most anticipated is the launch of Google’s next-generation Pixel 10 series. Alongside Google, Vivo and Lava are also preparing to introduce new models in the Indian market. Here's a rundown of the major smartphone announcements expected this month.

Google Pixel 10 Series Google has officially confirmed the global debut of the Pixel 10 series on 20 August, which will include the Indian market. This year’s lineup is more extensive, featuring four models: the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

All four handsets are expected to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, reportedly produced by TSMC rather than Samsung, which may bring performance and efficiency upgrades. The base Pixel 10 could feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, alongside a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor, the latter making its first appearance in the lineup.

The Pro and XL variants are tipped to include up to 16GB RAM and larger displays. The foldable model, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, may also see a bigger 6.4-inch cover screen and a larger battery compared to its predecessor.

Vivo V60 The Vivo V60 is scheduled to launch in India on 12 August. Expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 released in China, the device is said to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

A 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support is likely to power the device. Camera specifications may include a triple-lens setup co-engineered with Zeiss, featuring a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope lens offering 3x optical zoom. A 50MP front camera is also expected.

Vivo Y400 5G Set for launch on 4 August, the Vivo Y400 is positioned as a mid-range 5G smartphone. It may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and could come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

A 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor is expected to headline the rear camera array. The phone will likely run on Android 15-based FuntouchOS and include features like AI Transcript Assist, Notes Summary, and Circle to Search. It could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging and offered in Glam White and Olive Green finishes.

Lava Agni 4 Homegrown brand Lava is also preparing to introduce its flagship Agni 4 soon, although a specific launch date is yet to be confirmed. Departing from the dual-screen design seen on its predecessor, the Agni 4 will reportedly feature a single 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.