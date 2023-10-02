October is set to bring a couple of new smartphones from tech giants like Google, Vivo and others. If you are an Android fan and looking to buy a new premium smartphone, look no more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the smartphones expected to launch this October.

Google Pixel 8 Series As per media reports, the Pixel 8 is anticipated to come with a 6.17-inch FHD display, while the Pixel 8 Pro might sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumored to be driven by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is said to introduce a fresh 9-core CPU arrangement, delivering noteworthy AI capabilities.

The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to come equipped with a triple-rear camera setup, while the Pixel 8 may opt for a dual-rear camera setup, both neatly enclosed within their distinctive visor-shaped modules. Rumor has it that the Pro model might incorporate a body temperature sensor. This year, both smartphones are expected to see a $100 price increase, potentially starting the Pixel 8 at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.

Vivo V29 Series On October 4, Vivo is set to unveil its Vivo V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro, which will be introduced in India. These phones will be available in a choice of three different colors.

The Vivo V29 has already made its appearance on Flipkart, in anticipation of the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The website showcases the phone, highlighting its ultra-slim curved display. The back panel, as evident from the images posted on Flipkart, sports a vibrant blue hue and incorporates a camera module featuring two camera sensors, accompanied by Vivo's distinctive signature ring light, reminiscent of the design elements seen in the Vivo V27 Pro.

In terms of specification, the Vivo V29 is anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate on the front. It is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The device is rumored to include a 50-megapixel primary camera.

As for the Vivo V29 Pro, it is likely to showcase a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, accompanied by HDR10+ certification. According to several media reports, the phone is set to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip and may also come with a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE As per a report by India Today, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to debut on October 4 as well. Reportedly, this upcoming phone is anticipated to sport a 6.4-inch display and a triple camera arrangement featuring 50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP camera sensors. The front camera is expected to have a resolution of 10 megapixels. With a 4500 mAh battery, the device is likely to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset.

