The first batch of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones have been launched in China and its time for these flagship devices to soon make their way to the Indian market. Realme has already confirmed that the GT 7 Pro will be the first 8 Elite powered smartphone in India while iQOO has also confirmed that iQOO 13 will soon make its debut in India. Here's a look at all the Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones that could soon launch in India.

Snapdragon 8 Elite powered phones in India:

1) Realme GT 7 Pro:

While an exact release date for GT 7 Pro hasn't been revealed yet, the phone is expected to launch by 2nd or 3rd week of November. Going by the rumours, GT 7 Pro should come with a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Apart from Snadragon 8 Elite SoC, the GT 7 Pro will likely come with up to 24GB of LPDDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It comes with a humongous 6,500mAh battery with up to 120W of fast charging. The phone should run on Android 15 out of the box with Realme UI 6.0 on top.

2) iQOO 13:

iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and 2592Hz high-frequency dimming.

On the optics front, the iQOO 13 features a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device is equipped with a 6,150mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. It also upgrades from last year’s optical fingerprint sensor to an ultrasonic sensor.

3) OnePlus 13:

OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and includes compatibility with magnetic charging. It comes with IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12.

It's unclear at this point if OnePlus 13 will launch in January like last year or instead make its debut in November or December.

4) Asus ROG Phone 9 series:

ROG Phone 9 is expected to come with a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2,500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front.

Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the ROG Phone 9 is also rumored to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the ROG Phone 9 is likely to come with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700 primary shooter, 50MP macro sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone isl likely to come with a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

ROG Phone 9 could come with a 5,800mAh battery pack with support for 65W of fast charging. Much like other flagship launches this year, ROG Phone 9 is also likely to come with tons of AI features.

The ROG Phone 9 series will make its global debut on November 19 but an Indian launch date is yet to be confirmed.

5) Xiaomi 15 series:

Xiaomi 15 comes with a 6.36 inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 3,200 nits of peak brightness and Xiaomi's own Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection on the front. The flagship device runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 and features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter with Hyper OIS, 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and 50MP telephoto lens on the rear. To the front, you have a 32MP front facing shooter with the ability to shoot up to 4K 60fps videos.

It comes with IP68 certification and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor much like other phones on this list. The phone comes with 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15 series has already been launched in China and an Indian launch date is yet to be revealed.

