Upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite phones in India: OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro and more
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones have launched in China, with Realme GT 7 Pro and iQOO 13 confirmed for the Indian market. Other models like OnePlus 13, Asus ROG Phone 9, and Xiaomi 15 series are also anticipated, showcasing advanced features and technology.
The first batch of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones have been launched in China and its time for these flagship devices to soon make their way to the Indian market. Realme has already confirmed that the GT 7 Pro will be the first 8 Elite powered smartphone in India while iQOO has also confirmed that iQOO 13 will soon make its debut in India. Here's a look at all the Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones that could soon launch in India.