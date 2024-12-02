Are you thinking about upgrading your kitchen? From preparing quick breakfasts to cooking elaborate meals, having the right appliances can transform your culinary experience. From mixer grinders to geysers, water purifiers, and more, having reliable tools in your home is a game changer. The exciting part? Amazon is offering discounts of up to 60% on a wide selection of top rated kitchen appliances, making this a great opportunity to refresh your kitchen setup.

With so many choices available, finding the perfect appliance can feel overwhelming. We’ve put together a list of highly recommended and best kitchen appliances that balance functionality, durability, and value for money. This guide will help you find the best options to elevate your cooking game while keeping things budget-friendly.

Kitchen aplliances brand Product category Known for Online availability Crompton Kitchen appliances Geysers, mixer grinder Yes Havells Kitchen appliances Geysers, mixer grinder Yes AO Smith Kitchen appliances Geysers, water purifier Yes HUL Pureit Kitchen appliances Water purifier Yes Aquaguard Kitchen appliances Water purifier Yes Livpure Kitchen appliances Water purifier Yes Philips Kitchen appliances Air fryer, mixer grinder Yes Agaro Kitchen appliances Mixer grinder, air fryer Yes Bosch Kitchen appliances Mixer grinder, washing machine Yes Lifelong Kitchen appliances Mixer grinder Yes Inalsa Kitchen appliances Mixer grinder, air fryer Yes

Top features of the best geysers

Brand Capacity Colour Special features Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater 3 litres White and blue Colour Changing LED Indicator Crompton Gracee 5 litres Black High Grade SS Tank A.O. Smith EWS-5 White 5 litres Black 5 Levels safety shield

Top features of the best water purifiers

Brand Capacity Colour Special features Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF 7 litres Black LED Indications, Taste Enhancer HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral 10 litres Black Smartsense indicators Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage RO Water Purifier 6.2 litres Black Reduce TDS, Automatic Shut-Off

Top features of the best mixer grinders

Brand Material Wattage No. of speeds Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen Stainless Steel 500 watts 3 Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) 1000 watts 3 Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel 750 watts 3

Top features of the best air fryers

Brand Capacity Material Special feature PHILIPS Air Fryer 4.1 litres Plastic Temperature Control, Programmable AGARO Regency Air Fryer 12 litres Stainless Steel Temperature Control INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 litres Plastic Temperature Control

Top picks for geysers:

1. Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater | Color Changing LED Indicator, Rust & Shook Proof | SS Tank, ISI Certified, Warranty: 5 year on Inner Container ; 2 year comprehensive | (White Blue)

The Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater combines style and functionality with its colour-changing LED indicator that switches from blue to amber, indicating water temperature. Featuring a rust and shock-proof ABS outer body, this geyser ensures durability. The 304-grade stainless steel inner tank provides long-lasting performance, while the copper heating element ensures efficient heating. With a 3000W capacity, it heats the water quickly, making it ideal for high-rise buildings, withstanding a pressure of 0.65 MPa. ISI-certified, it also comes with a 5-year warranty on the inner container.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Havells water heater for fast, efficient heating with innovative LED temperature indicators, long-lasting durability, and maximum safety, thanks to its shockproof body and fire-retardant power cord.

2. Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|Premium Black|Wall Mounting

The Crompton Gracee 5L Electric Instant Water Heater is designed for fast and efficient heating. With a powerful 3000W copper heating element, it heats water 33% faster. The high-grade 304 stainless steel inner tank ensures durability, while the rust-proof outer body adds a premium finish. The geyser offers 4-level safety with a thermostat, thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and fusible plug for secure operation. It’s suitable for high-rise buildings, withstanding pressure up to 6.5 Bar, and features twin LED indicators for easy monitoring.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this Crompton water heater for quick, energy-efficient heating, superior safety, and long-lasting performance. Its rust-proof body and high-grade tank ensure durability and reliability in any setting.

3. A.O. Smith EWS-5 White | 5 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications, Wall Mounting

The A.O. Smith EWS-5 Instant Water Heater offers efficient and fast heating with its 3000W high-powered heating element. Perfect for both kitchen and bathroom applications, this 5-litre geyser features a superior stainless steel tank that resists corrosion, even in hard water conditions. With a 5-level safety shield, including an auto switch on/off function, pressure relief valve, and ISI-marked power cord, it provides maximum protection. The shockproof, rustproof outer body ensures durability, while its 6.5 Bar high-pressure rating makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. Lightweight and compact, this water heater is designed for easy wall mounting.

Why choose this product?

Go for the A.O. Smith EWS-5 for rapid heating, enhanced safety with multiple protection features, and durability in hard water conditions. Its high-pressure rating and rustproof outer body make it ideal for high-rise buildings.

Also read: Best Racold geysers in India: Top 6 latest options for efficient and effective water heating

Top picks for water purifiers:

4. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier

The Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier offers an innovative water-saving technology that reduces water wastage by up to 60%, twice as much as standard RO systems. It features a 10-litre capacity, ensuring your family always has access to fresh, purified water. The purifier enhances your water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, providing 100% RO water without bypass. Efficient UV sterilization kills up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Pureit Eco Water Saver for efficient water purification with advanced features, including water-saving technology, mineral enhancement, and long filter life.

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage RO Water Purifier is an advanced water purification system featuring a 6.2-litre capacity and equipped with innovative technologies to provide safe and clean drinking water. It incorporates 3-in-1 Patented Active Copper Technology that infuses the right amount of copper for added health benefits, in line with BIS norms. The purifier uses superior 10-stage filtration, including RO, UV, and UF, to remove harmful contaminants like lead, mercury, and pesticides.

Why choose this product?

Go for Aquaguard Marvel NXT for superior water purification, copper infusion, and water savings. Its advanced 10-stage filtration ensures clean, healthy, and tasty water from any source.

6. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier is designed for homes with a 7-litre storage capacity, offering a multi-stage purification process for cleaner, healthier water. With 7 stages of purification, it removes sediments, chemicals, and harmful pathogens while retaining beneficial minerals. The purifier features a sediment filter, pre-activated carbon absorber, anti-scalant cartridge, RO membrane, UV disinfection, ultra-filtration, and a post-carbon filter. The post-carbon filter enhances the taste and prevents bacterial regrowth, ensuring safe drinking water.

Why choose this product?

Select the Livpure GLO PRO++ for advanced 7-stage filtration, safe drinking water, and enhanced taste.



Also read: Best RO water purifiers for home: Top 10 picks for clean and safe drinking water every day

Top picks for mixer grinders:

7. Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder (LLMG23) is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to handle a variety of tasks with ease. It features three durable stainless steel jars – a 1.5-litre liquidizing jar, a 0.8-litre dry grinding jar, and a 0.35-litre chutney jar, making it perfect for blending, grinding, and making chutneys or masalas. The 500-watt motor, with three-speed control, ensures powerful performance for all your kitchen needs, whether it’s preparing smoothies, milkshakes, or purees.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lifelong Mixer Grinder for its multifunctionality, durable stainless steel blades, and versatile jars. It's perfect for grinding, blending, and preparing smoothies, making it a kitchen essential.

8. Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

Equipped with a robust Turbo motor, this mixer grinder offers efficient grinding and mixing for various tasks like making batter, purees, milkshakes, and chutneys. The mixer comes with three high-quality, food-grade stainless steel jars – a 1.5-litre wet jar, a 1-litre multipurpose jar, and a 0.3-litre chutney jar. The leak-proof jar design ensures a tight, secure fit, preventing any spills. With 3-speed settings and a pulse function, this mixer gives you complete control over your grinding needs.

Why choose this product?

Go for the Philips HL7756/01 for its powerful 750-watt motor, durable stainless steel jars, and leak-proof design. Ideal for efficient grinding, it delivers superior results with multiple speed settings.

9. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN

The Bosch True Mixx 1000-Watt Mixer Grinder combines powerful performance with innovative design. Its unique blunt PoundingBlade replicates the traditional pounding effect on dry ingredients, ensuring authentic textures and flavours. The mixer features high-grade stainless steel blades for efficient wet, dry, and chutney grinding. With a 1.4-litre jar capacity, it offers ample space for all your kitchen needs. The hands-free operation is enhanced by lid-locks and strong suction feet for added stability, ensuring safety during use.

Why choose this product?

Select the Bosch True Mixx if you value authenticity in texture and taste. Its unique pounding effect, overload protection, and durable stainless steel jars make it an ideal choice for grinding and mixing tasks, while the hands-free operation adds convenience.

Also read: Best juicer mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options for home made and fresh juice every day

Top picks for air fryers:

10. PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The Philips Air Fryer offers a healthier way to cook your favourite meals, using up to 90% less fat compared to traditional frying methods. With its patented Rapid Air technology and unique starfish design, it ensures even frying results without the need to flip your food. This versatile air fryer allows you to fry, bake, grill, roast, and even reheat with ease. It features a 60-minute timer with auto-off function and a wide temperature control range from 80°C to 200°C, making it perfect for a variety of dishes.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips Air Fryer for healthier cooking with less fat and more versatility. Its large capacity and easy-to-clean design make it a perfect addition to any kitchen.

11. AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home, 12L, Family Rotisserie Oven, 1800W, 9 Preset Menu, Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Digital Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Silver.

This air fryer offers a wide temperature range of 80°C to 220°C and a timer of up to 90 minutes, ensuring perfect cooking results every time. Featuring 360° heat circulation technology, it evenly cooks food, making it crispy and tender. The air fryer comes with 9 pre-set recipes, including options like French fries, pizza, chicken, and baking, alongside 3 assist cooking functions—reheat, preheat, and defrost. The sleek, silver design includes a special bevelled LED screen, transparent cooking window, and interior lighting for easy monitoring.

Why choose this product?

Choose the AGARO Regency Air Fryer if you're looking for an all-in-one appliance that combines convenience, versatility, and healthier cooking.

12. INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)

The INALSA Tasty Fry Digital Air Fryer offers a healthier and more efficient way to prepare your favourite meals. With its 4.2-litre capacity and 1400W power, this air fryer uses Air Crisp Technology to cook food with little to no oil, reducing fat by up to 99%. The 8 preset programs make it simple to cook a variety of dishes like fries, chicken, vegetables, sausages, fish, cakes, and more with just the touch of a button. The digital touch screen allows you to set the time (1 to 60 minutes) and temperature (80°C to 200°C), providing precise control over your cooking.

Why choose this product?

With its preset programs, digital controls, and large capacity, it’s perfect for preparing a wide range of meals more healthily, while saving time and effort in the kitchen.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between a mixer grinder and a food processor?

Ans : A mixer grinder is designed primarily for grinding and mixing dry and wet ingredients like spices, batters, and chutneys. A food processor, on the other hand, comes with multiple attachments for slicing, chopping, kneading, and more.

Question : How do I maintain my geyser?

Ans : To maintain your geyser, clean the tank regularly to remove mineral buildup, check for leaks, and ensure the thermostat is functioning correctly. Annual servicing is recommended to keep the geyser in optimal condition.

Question : What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF in water purifiers?

Ans : RO removes dissolved impurities like salts and chemicals through a semi-permeable membrane. UV eliminates harmful microorganisms with ultraviolet light, while UF filters bacteria and particles but retains essential minerals.

Question : Can I cook all types of food in an air fryer?

Ans : Yes, you can cook a wide variety of foods, including fries, chicken, vegetables, fish, and even desserts. However, some moist dishes like soups may not be suitable for an air fryer.

