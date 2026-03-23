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Upgrade your workflow with AI-powered laptops from Dell, HP and more for under ₹60000

AI laptops under 60000 now offer smarter performance, faster multitasking and better efficiency, making them suitable for work, study and everyday use.

Published23 Mar 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Affordable laptops with AI features designed for smarter everyday computing.
Affordable laptops with AI features designed for smarter everyday computing.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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AI features are no longer limited to premium laptops. From smarter performance optimisation to improved battery management and background task handling, modern laptops are gradually becoming more intelligent in how they operate.

Our Picks

Best overall

Long battery

Value for money

Budget friendly

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

acer AspireGo14, Intel Core Ultra5 125H AI Processor,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M, Backlit KB, Premium LaptopView Details...

₹52,990

...
CHECK DETAILS

Long battery

ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* LaptopView Details...

₹58,490

...
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Value for money

SAMSUNG Galaxy Book4 Edge Laptop 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Qualcomm 8-core Snapdragon X (Up to 45 Tops) 16GB RAM 512GB SSD for Creator Designer Business Professional Win11 ICP Hub w/Copilot+ AIView Details...

₹58,900

...
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acer Swift Lite 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Processor, 16 GB, 512 GB, WUXGA OLED, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Windows 11 Home, MSO,Light Silver, 1.1 kg, SFL14-54M, Thin and Light LaptopView Details...

₹59,540

...
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Budget friendly

HP Pavilion 16 AI PC, AMD Ryzen 5 8540U, 16-inch, WUXGA, 16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD IR Camera/w Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.79 kg), ag0019AUView Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Under 60000, several laptops now include processors and software enhancements that support AI-driven tasks. These features can help with multitasking, system responsiveness and even basic creative workflows. For students, professionals and everyday users, this means getting a laptop that feels faster and more adaptive without moving into a higher price segment.

Why AI laptops have an edge over regular laptops

FeatureAI laptopsRegular laptops
PerformanceAdjusts performance based on usage for smoother multitaskingRuns on fixed performance without optimisation
BatteryOptimises power usage to improve battery lifeStandard battery usage without smart control
Background tasksPrioritises important apps for better responsivenessHandles all tasks equally, which can slow things down
EfficiencyBalances power and performance automaticallyDepends on default or manual settings
Future readinessBetter suited for upcoming AI features and appsLess prepared for AI-driven software improvements

The Acer Aspire Go 14 is a compact and capable mid-range laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, designed for productivity and light creative work. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking efficiently while maintaining smooth system responsiveness. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers decent clarity and wide viewing angles, though colour reproduction is average. It includes modern connectivity with USB-C ports and comes bundled with Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic, making it ideal for students and office users.

Specifications

Display
14-inch WUXGA IPS
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
OS
Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy

...

Strong multitasking performance

...

Good value with bundled software

Reason to avoid

...

Average display quality

...

Mixed battery and audio performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its fast performance and build quality. However, some mention display issues, low audio output, and inconsistent battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable everyday performance with modern hardware and bundled productivity software.

LONG BATTERY

2. ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor with an integrated AI engine delivering up to 45 TOPS, making it suitable for modern AI-assisted workflows. Its 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare display offers comfortable viewing for long sessions. With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick load times. The laptop is lightweight for its size and offers excellent battery efficiency, making it ideal for professionals and students who prioritise portability and battery longevity.

Specifications

Display
16-inch FHD+
Processor
Snapdragon X
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
512GB SSD
AI Engine
45 TOPS

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery efficiency

...

AI-ready performance

Reason to avoid

...

App compatibility limitations

...

Mixed performance feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display and long battery life. However, some mention mixed performance depending on software compatibility.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for long battery life and AI-focused computing in a large-screen lightweight design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a premium AI-powered laptop featuring a Snapdragon X processor with integrated NPU capabilities. Its 15.6-inch anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing, while Dolby Atmos audio enhances multimedia experience. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles professional workloads efficiently. Wi-Fi 7 support ensures fast connectivity, and the inclusion of multiple ports, including HDMI 2.1, adds versatility. Designed for creators and business users, it combines performance with portability and advanced AI capabilities.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch FHD
Processor
Snapdragon X
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7

Reasons to buy

...

Premium AI capabilities

...

Strong connectivity options

Reason to avoid

...

Expensive

...

Limited native app support for ARM

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for premium AI features, modern connectivity, and a sleek professional design.

The Acer Swift Lite 14 stands out with its lightweight 1.1 kg design and vibrant OLED display. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, it balances efficiency and performance for daily productivity. The WUXGA OLED panel offers deep blacks and excellent contrast, enhancing content consumption. With 16GB RAM and fast SSD storage, it ensures smooth multitasking. Its compact build and premium display make it an excellent choice for professionals and students seeking portability without compromising visual quality.

Specifications

Display
14-inch WUXGA OLED
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 115U
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.1 kg

Reasons to buy

...

Lightweight and portable

...

Excellent OLED display

Reason to avoid

...

Limited ports

...

Integrated graphics only

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its lightweight design and superior OLED display quality.

The HP Pavilion 16 AI PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8540U processor, featuring AI capabilities for enhanced productivity and efficiency. Its 16-inch WUXGA display provides clear visuals, while 16GB LPDDR5 RAM ensures smooth multitasking. Equipped with AMD Radeon graphics, it handles everyday tasks and light creative work comfortably. The 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter supports secure video calls. With modern connectivity and eco-friendly materials, it balances performance, sustainability, and usability for everyday computing.

Specifications

Display
16-inch WUXGA
Processor
Ryzen 5 8540U
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
Radeon

Reasons to buy

...

Strong performance for productivity

...

Good connectivity options

Reason to avoid

...

Average gaming performance

...

Slightly heavier

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable multitasking performance with modern AI features and strong connectivity.

The HP 15 (2025) is a budget-friendly laptop designed for everyday computing. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7335U processor, it offers efficient performance for basic tasks like browsing, office work, and media consumption. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures decent multitasking capabilities. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display provides comfortable viewing, while its lightweight build enhances portability. It is ideal for students and casual users seeking an affordable yet capable machine.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch FHD
Processor
Ryzen 3 7335U
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
OS
Windows 11 Pro

Reasons to buy

...

Affordable pricing

...

Decent everyday performance

Reason to avoid

...

Entry-level processor

...

Not suitable for heavy workloads

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for budget-friendly performance suitable for everyday tasks and basic productivity.

Factors to consider when buying an AI laptop

  • AI-focused processors with optimisation features help improve performance and efficiency.
  • At least 8GB RAM and SSD storage ensure smoother multitasking and faster data access.
  • AI-driven power management can help extend battery life during daily use.
  • A clear Full HD display improves overall usability for work and entertainment.
  • Lightweight designs make it easier to carry the laptop for work, study or travel.

What makes a laptop “AI-enabled” in this price range?

In this segment, AI features are usually focused on optimisation rather than heavy AI workloads. These include smarter power management, background task handling and performance tuning that improve overall system responsiveness.

Are AI laptops under 60000 powerful enough for daily use?

Yes, many of these laptops are designed to handle everyday tasks such as browsing, document work, video calls and multitasking efficiently, with added benefits from AI-based optimisations.

Do AI features make a noticeable difference?

For most users, the improvements are subtle but useful. Faster app loading, better battery efficiency and smoother multitasking can enhance the overall experience without requiring high-end hardware.

Top 3 features of best AI laptops under 60000

AI laptopsDisplayProcessorWeight
Acer Aspire Go 1414' WUXGA IPSCore Ultra 51.5 kg
ASUS Vivobook 1616' FHD+Snapdragon X1.88 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge15.6' FHDSnapdragon X~1.6 kg
Acer Swift Lite 1414' OLEDCore Ultra 51.1 kg
HP Pavilion 1616' WUXGARyzen 5 8540U1.79 kg
HP 1515.6' FHDRyzen 3 7335U1.5 kg

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HomeTechnologyGadgetsUpgrade your workflow with AI-powered laptops from Dell, HP and more for under ₹60000
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FAQs
They include software and hardware optimisations designed to improve performance and efficiency, even for everyday tasks.
They can handle basic AI-related applications, but heavy AI workloads may require more powerful systems.
Many models use AI-based optimisation to manage power usage more efficiently, which can improve battery life.
Yes, they are well-suited for study, assignments, research and general multitasking needs.
In this segment, many AI-enabled laptops are priced competitively, making them accessible without a major price increase.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more