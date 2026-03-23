Upgrade your workflow with AI-powered laptops from Dell, HP and more for under ₹60000

AI features are no longer limited to premium laptops. From smarter performance optimisation to improved battery management and background task handling, modern laptops are gradually becoming more intelligent in how they operate.

Our Picks Best overall Long battery Value for money Budget friendly FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall acer AspireGo14, Intel Core Ultra5 125H AI Processor,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M, Backlit KB, Premium Laptop View Details ₹52,990 CHECK DETAILS Long battery ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details ₹58,490 CHECK DETAILS Value for money SAMSUNG Galaxy Book4 Edge Laptop 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Qualcomm 8-core Snapdragon X (Up to 45 Tops) 16GB RAM 512GB SSD for Creator Designer Business Professional Win11 ICP Hub w/Copilot+ AI View Details ₹58,900 CHECK DETAILS acer Swift Lite 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Processor, 16 GB, 512 GB, WUXGA OLED, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Windows 11 Home, MSO,Light Silver, 1.1 kg, SFL14-54M, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹59,540 CHECK DETAILS Budget friendly HP Pavilion 16 AI PC, AMD Ryzen 5 8540U, 16-inch, WUXGA, 16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD IR Camera/w Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.79 kg), ag0019AU View Details GET PRICE View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Under ₹60000, several laptops now include processors and software enhancements that support AI-driven tasks. These features can help with multitasking, system responsiveness and even basic creative workflows. For students, professionals and everyday users, this means getting a laptop that feels faster and more adaptive without moving into a higher price segment.

Why AI laptops have an edge over regular laptops

Feature AI laptops Regular laptops Performance Adjusts performance based on usage for smoother multitasking Runs on fixed performance without optimisation Battery Optimises power usage to improve battery life Standard battery usage without smart control Background tasks Prioritises important apps for better responsiveness Handles all tasks equally, which can slow things down Efficiency Balances power and performance automatically Depends on default or manual settings Future readiness Better suited for upcoming AI features and apps Less prepared for AI-driven software improvements

The Acer Aspire Go 14 is a compact and capable mid-range laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, designed for productivity and light creative work. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking efficiently while maintaining smooth system responsiveness. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers decent clarity and wide viewing angles, though colour reproduction is average. It includes modern connectivity with USB-C ports and comes bundled with Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic, making it ideal for students and office users.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA IPS Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD OS Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Strong multitasking performance Good value with bundled software Reason to avoid Average display quality Mixed battery and audio performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its fast performance and build quality. However, some mention display issues, low audio output, and inconsistent battery life.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for reliable everyday performance with modern hardware and bundled productivity software.

LONG BATTERY 2. ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor with an integrated AI engine delivering up to 45 TOPS, making it suitable for modern AI-assisted workflows. Its 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare display offers comfortable viewing for long sessions. With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick load times. The laptop is lightweight for its size and offers excellent battery efficiency, making it ideal for professionals and students who prioritise portability and battery longevity.

Specifications Display 16-inch FHD+ Processor Snapdragon X RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB SSD AI Engine 45 TOPS Reasons to buy Excellent battery efficiency AI-ready performance Reason to avoid App compatibility limitations Mixed performance feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the display and long battery life. However, some mention mixed performance depending on software compatibility.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for long battery life and AI-focused computing in a large-screen lightweight design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a premium AI-powered laptop featuring a Snapdragon X processor with integrated NPU capabilities. Its 15.6-inch anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing, while Dolby Atmos audio enhances multimedia experience. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles professional workloads efficiently. Wi-Fi 7 support ensures fast connectivity, and the inclusion of multiple ports, including HDMI 2.1, adds versatility. Designed for creators and business users, it combines performance with portability and advanced AI capabilities.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD Processor Snapdragon X RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Reasons to buy Premium AI capabilities Strong connectivity options Reason to avoid Expensive Limited native app support for ARM

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for premium AI features, modern connectivity, and a sleek professional design.

The Acer Swift Lite 14 stands out with its lightweight 1.1 kg design and vibrant OLED display. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, it balances efficiency and performance for daily productivity. The WUXGA OLED panel offers deep blacks and excellent contrast, enhancing content consumption. With 16GB RAM and fast SSD storage, it ensures smooth multitasking. Its compact build and premium display make it an excellent choice for professionals and students seeking portability without compromising visual quality.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 115U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.1 kg Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable Excellent OLED display Reason to avoid Limited ports Integrated graphics only

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for its lightweight design and superior OLED display quality.

The HP Pavilion 16 AI PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8540U processor, featuring AI capabilities for enhanced productivity and efficiency. Its 16-inch WUXGA display provides clear visuals, while 16GB LPDDR5 RAM ensures smooth multitasking. Equipped with AMD Radeon graphics, it handles everyday tasks and light creative work comfortably. The 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter supports secure video calls. With modern connectivity and eco-friendly materials, it balances performance, sustainability, and usability for everyday computing.

Specifications Display 16-inch WUXGA Processor Ryzen 5 8540U RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Radeon Reasons to buy Strong performance for productivity Good connectivity options Reason to avoid Average gaming performance Slightly heavier

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for reliable multitasking performance with modern AI features and strong connectivity.

The HP 15 (2025) is a budget-friendly laptop designed for everyday computing. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7335U processor, it offers efficient performance for basic tasks like browsing, office work, and media consumption. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures decent multitasking capabilities. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display provides comfortable viewing, while its lightweight build enhances portability. It is ideal for students and casual users seeking an affordable yet capable machine.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD Processor Ryzen 3 7335U RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD OS Windows 11 Pro Reasons to buy Affordable pricing Decent everyday performance Reason to avoid Entry-level processor Not suitable for heavy workloads

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for budget-friendly performance suitable for everyday tasks and basic productivity.

Factors to consider when buying an AI laptop AI-focused processors with optimisation features help improve performance and efficiency.

At least 8GB RAM and SSD storage ensure smoother multitasking and faster data access.

AI-driven power management can help extend battery life during daily use.

A clear Full HD display improves overall usability for work and entertainment.

Lightweight designs make it easier to carry the laptop for work, study or travel. What makes a laptop “AI-enabled” in this price range? In this segment, AI features are usually focused on optimisation rather than heavy AI workloads. These include smarter power management, background task handling and performance tuning that improve overall system responsiveness.

Are AI laptops under ₹ 60000 powerful enough for daily use? Yes, many of these laptops are designed to handle everyday tasks such as browsing, document work, video calls and multitasking efficiently, with added benefits from AI-based optimisations.

Do AI features make a noticeable difference? For most users, the improvements are subtle but useful. Faster app loading, better battery efficiency and smoother multitasking can enhance the overall experience without requiring high-end hardware.

Top 3 features of best AI laptops under ₹ 60000

AI laptops Display Processor Weight Acer Aspire Go 14 14' WUXGA IPS Core Ultra 5 1.5 kg ASUS Vivobook 16 16' FHD+ Snapdragon X 1.88 kg Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 15.6' FHD Snapdragon X ~1.6 kg Acer Swift Lite 14 14' OLED Core Ultra 5 1.1 kg HP Pavilion 16 16' WUXGA Ryzen 5 8540U 1.79 kg HP 15 15.6' FHD Ryzen 3 7335U 1.5 kg

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