US Tariff hikes disrupt Nintendo’s Switch 2 pre-order timeline, but launch still set for June 5

Nintendo fans eager to lock in their Switch 2 pre-orders will have to wait a little longer. The gaming giant has hit the brakes on pre-orders, originally set for 9 April, because of concerns over new global tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

According to a Bloomberg report, a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed the delay on Friday, explaining that the company needs more time to figure out how these tariffs might affect costs and market conditions. However, there is some good news—while pre-orders are on hold, the Switch 2 is still set to launch in the US on 5 June, priced at $450 (nearly ₹38,435). As for when pre-orders will actually open? That is still up in the air.

US tariff hikes The delay comes just days after Trump announced hefty new tariffs, including a 24 per cent tax on Japanese imports and a massive 46 per cent levy on goods from Vietnam. Nintendo has been shifting more of its production to Vietnam, so these changes could have a significant impact on the company’s plans.

During an hour-long livestream on Wednesday, the Japanese gaming giant unveiled details about the console, along with an array of upcoming titles. Among them is Mario Kart World, the latest instalment in the beloved racing series, which will be available alongside the system’s launch. The new game will feature an impressive roster of 24 racers and introduce a free roam mode, allowing players to explore environments beyond the traditional racetracks.

What's new Among its enhanced features, the Switch 2 introduces a unique capability that allows players to flip their controllers over and use them as a computer mouse in certain games. The console also includes a C button dedicated to GameChat, a newly developed function enabling players to communicate with friends via the built-in microphone. Gamers can also share their screen with others while playing, enhancing the social aspect of the console.

For those looking to engage in live streaming, Nintendo has announced a separately sold camera, which will enable users to appear on screen while playing similar to streaming experiences seen on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Furthermore, the Switch 2 will support a multiplayer feature that allows users to play select games locally or online with others, even if they do not own a copy of the game themselves.