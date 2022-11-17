USB-C will be mandatory for all smart devices sold in India

“During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones," Singh added. Many advanced economies are moving toward standard charging devices and ports. The EU seeks to make USB-C port standard for all devices. On 7 June, the EU passed provisional legislation requiring smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone, to be equipped with the USB-C port for wired charging by mid-2024, according to a Bloomberg report.