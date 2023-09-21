Usha room heater to ease through winter: Top 9 picks of September 2023

Usha room heaters ensure durability and quality for the consumers. However, there are multiple models and specifications to choose from. Check out our curated list of Usha room heaters to make your winter season chill-free and comfortable.

In a market filled with various brands and options, Usha stands out as a trusted and reliable choice. With a legacy spanning decades in the Indian market, Usha has not just survived but thrived by continuously adapting to the evolving requirements of Indian households. Usha room heaters have garnered a reputation for their dependability and efficiency, making them a preferred choice for millions of consumers.

One of the universal pros of the Usha brand lies in its deep-rooted understanding of the Indian consumer's demands and preferences. As an Indian-origin company, Usha possesses an innate understanding of the diverse climatic conditions and cultural nuances prevalent across the country. This unique perspective allows Usha to craft room heaters that cater specifically to the needs of Indian households, ensuring that families stay warm, cosy, and comfortable during the winter season. So, when it comes to keeping winter's chill at bay, a reliable Usha room heater is a trusted companion for countless homes across India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we will delve into the world of Usha room heaters, exploring their features, models, and why they are considered the go-to choice for staying warm and comfortable during the chilly winter season in India.

1. USHA Heat Convector 812 T 2000-Watt with Instant Heating Feature Room Heater The Usha heat convector 812 T is a reliable room heater designed for spot heating, making it ideal for small rooms up to 12 sq. ft. Its Twin Turbo Design ensures fast and efficient heating, while side vents help draw in air easily. The built-in fan provides instant heating, offering quick relief from the cold. This USHA room heater is ISI marked, assuring safety and quality. However, its limited coverage area may not be suitable for larger spaces. Overall, this Usha room heater is a compact and efficient heating solution for small rooms, perfect for those seeking rapid warmth during the winter months.

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 7.47 Pounds

ISI Mark

Pros Cons Fast and efficient heating with Twin Turbo Design Suitable for small rooms only Side vents for easy air intake Limited coverage area Inbuilt fan for instant warmth

2. USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Fan Heater The Usha 1212 PTC fan heater is a versatile heating solution designed for spot heating, making it ideal for rooms up to 15 sq ft. With a power output of 1500 watts, it provides efficient warmth in smaller spaces. This Usha room heater features a 2-stage safety system for overheating protection, ensuring peace of mind during use. Its two heating elements offer energy-saving options, making it cost-effective. The fire-retardant ABS housing enhances safety, and it comes ISI marked for quality assurance. While suitable for spot heating, this Usha room heater may not be suitable for larger areas.

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 2440 Grams

ISI Mark

Cord Winder: Yes

Pros Cons Ideal for spot heating in small rooms Limited coverage area 2-stage safety system for overheating protection Not suitable for larger rooms Energy-saving options with two heating elements Fire-retardant ABS housing

Also read: Bajaj room heater for great value: Pick from top 8 options in September 2023 3. Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater with Overheat Protection & ISI Mark {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Usha Heat Convector 423 N is a powerful room heater designed for spot heating, making it ideal for rooms up to 150 sq ft. With a heat output of 2000 watts and three heating positions (665/1330/2000 watts), this Usha room heater offers flexibility in adjusting the warmth as needed. This convector features a twin turbo design for efficient and rapid heating, ensuring your comfort during cold days. It includes overheat protection and a safety thermal cut-out for enhanced safety. The portable design allows you to easily move it to different rooms. Additionally, the night light indicator is a convenient feature for nighttime use.

Heating Method: Convection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Item Weight: 4000 Grams

ISI Mark {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overheat Protection: Yes

Two Fan Speed

Pros Cons Suitable for spot heating in medium-sized rooms May not be suitable for larger rooms Three heating positions for flexibility Twin turbo design for efficient heating Overheat protection and safety thermal cut-out

4. USHA Quartz Halogen Room Heater The USHA Quartz Halogen room heater is a compact and efficient heating solution for your home. With a power output of 800 watts, this heater quickly warms up small to medium-sized rooms, making it perfect for personal comfort during chilly days. The radiant burner type ensures even and consistent heating. Its floor-mounted design is stable and easy to place anywhere in the room. The Quartz Halogen technology provides instant warmth, and the Usha room heater is incredibly lightweight at just 2 kilograms, making it portable and easy to move. While it may not be suitable for large spaces, it offers a cost-effective and energy-efficient heating option for smaller areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heating Method: Convection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Item Weight: 2 Kilograms

Burner Type: Radiant {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Not suitable for large rooms or open spaces Quick and efficient heating Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Cost-effective and energy-efficient

5. Usha Quartz Room Heater 800 Watts with Overheating Protection The generic Usha Quartz room heater is a reliable heating solution designed for your indoor comfort. With a power output of 800 watts, this Usha room heater efficiently warms up small spaces, ensuring you stay cosy during chilly days and nights. Its durable and user-friendly design makes it easy to operate, providing a hassle-free heating experience. The grey cabinet form factor adds a touch of elegance to your room decor. While it may not be suitable for larger areas, it's an excellent choice for smaller rooms, offices, or personal spaces, offering an affordable and energy-efficient way to beat the cold.

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 2 Kilograms

Special Feature: Durable

Colour: Grey

Form Factor: Cabinet {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros Cons Compact and user-friendly design Not suitable for heating larger rooms or open areas Efficient heating for small spaces Durable construction Cost-effective and energy-efficient

6. USHA 3303-ISI Halogen Heater with Oscillation Function The USHA 3303-ISI Halogen heater is a versatile and portable heating solution for your indoor comfort. With its 1200 watts of power, this Usha room heater is designed for spot heating and can efficiently warm up rooms of up to 150 sq ft. It offers three heating positions, allowing you to customize the warmth as per your needs—choose from 400 watts, 800 watts, or the full 1200 watts for rapid heating. The wide-angle oscillation function ensures even heat distribution, while the tip-over switch and cool-touch body enhance safety. Its tower design makes it compact and easy to move around, providing comfort wherever needed.

Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Radiant

Heat Output: 1200 Watts

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: White {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Form Factor: Tower

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros Cons Portable and compact tower design May not be suitable for larger rooms Three heating positions for flexibility Wide-angle oscillation for even heating Safety features, including a tip-over switch

Also read: Havells room heater to tackle winter: September 2023's top picks 7. Usha Oil Filled Radiator OFR 3813 F The Usha Oil Filled Radiator OFR 3813 F is a powerful and versatile heating solution for your home. With a robust 2300W heating capacity and three heating positions (2300W, 1300W, 1000W), it's designed to quickly warm up spaces like your bedroom, home office, or study room. The 500W fan on the Usha room heater further accelerates the heating process, ensuring you stay comfortably warm. You have control over the heat output with an adjustable thermostat. The radiator is easy to move around with recessed handles and castor wheels, and it includes a cord winder for tidy storage. Safety features like a tip-over switch and rust-protected powder-coated fins make it a reliable choice for winter heating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Form Factor: Pedestal

Mounting Type: Floor Mount {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Room Type: Bedroom, Home Office, Study Room

Heating Method: Convection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Item Weight: 16.78 Kilograms

Heat Output: 2300 Watts

Pros Cons Powerful 2300W heating capacity Relatively heavy at 16.78 kilograms Three heating positions for versatility Adjustable thermostat for heat control Adjustable thermostat for heat control

8. Usha 4209 FU PTC U Shaped 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater The Usha 4209 FU PTC U Shaped 9 Fin oil filled radiator room heater combines modern design and advanced heating technology to provide efficient warmth to your space. Its innovative U-shaped fins are designed for faster and more efficient heating, ensuring you stay cosy in chilly weather. With castor wheels, this heater is easily movable, allowing you to place it wherever needed. Despite its powerful heating capabilities, it maintains a compact size, optimizing space utilization. The Usha room heater offers three heating positions and features an electronic thermostat for precise temperature adjustment. The U-shaped fins enhance heating efficiency by 19%, making it a smart choice for your heating needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour: Black

Form Factor: Pedestal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Pros Cons Innovative U-shaped fins for faster and efficient heating Limited colour options Easy movability with castor wheels Compact size for space optimization 19% more heating efficiency with U-shaped fins

9. Usha 4211 FU PTC Are you ready to banish the winter chill and embrace warmth and comfort in style? The Usha 4211 FU PTC U Shaped 11 Fin oil filled radiator room heater in sleek black is your answer. With its new U-shaped fins, this heater delivers faster and more efficient heating, ensuring your space is cosy in no time. Thanks to castor wheels, this Usha room heater is incredibly easy to move, making it versatile for various room setups. Its compact design optimizes space utilization while offering three heating positions and an electronic thermostat for precise temperature control. U-shaped fins provide an impressive 19% increase in heating efficiency, making it a practical and stylish heating solution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour: Black

Form Factor: Pedestal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Heating Method: Convection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons New U-shaped fins for swift and efficient heating Limited colour options Enhanced mobility with castor wheels Compact design for space-saving convenience Achieves 19% more heating efficiency with U-shaped fins

Best 3 features of Usha room heaters for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 USHA Heat Convector 812 Instant heating Ideal for spot heating Twin Turbo Design for efficiency USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Fan Heater Adjustable thermostat for heat control Two-stage safety for overheating protection Energy-saving options Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater ISI Mark for safety Overheat Protection Compact and portable USHA Quartz Halogen Room Heater Radiant heating Quartz Halogen Compact design Usha Quartz Room Heater 800 Watts Efficient heating Overheating Protection Compact and easy to use USHA 3303-ISI Halogen Heater with Oscillation Function Wide-angle oscillation Tip-over switch for safety Compact and portable Usha Oil Filled Radiator OFR 3813 F 3 heating positions Adjustable thermostat Castor wheels for portability Usha 4209 FU PTC U Shaped 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator New U-shaped fins for efficiency Compact and space-saving Castor wheels for easy movability Usha 4211 FU PTC New U-shaped fins for increased heating efficiency Electronic thermostat Compact and stylish design

Best value for money The Usha 1212 PTC Fan Heater stands out as the best value for money option. With an adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control, two-stage safety features for overheating protection, and energy-saving options, it offers a perfect blend of performance and affordability. Whether you need spot heating or want to warm up your room, this heater delivers excellent value without compromising on safety and convenience.

Best overall product For the best overall product, the Usha Oil Filled Radiator OFR 3813 F takes the lead. With a 500W fan for faster heating, three heating positions, and adjustable thermostat for heat control, it offers exceptional heating efficiency and customization. The inclusion of castor wheels for easy mobility, cord winder for storage, and safety features like tip-over switch and rust-protected fins make it a top choice for comprehensive heating needs. Its combination of performance, safety, and convenience makes it the best overall room heater in the Usha line-up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to find the right Usha room heater? To find the right Usha room heater, consider your specific heating needs and room size. Start by identifying the heater type—convection, radiant, or oil-filled, based on your preferences. For spot heating, convection heaters like the Usha 812 or PTC fan heaters like the Usha 1212 are suitable. If you require consistent heating for larger areas, opt for oil-filled radiators like the Usha OFR 3813 F.

Next, consider safety features like overheat protection and thermostat control for precise temperature settings. Portability is essential, so choose a heater with castor wheels for easy movement.

Finally, compare prices and read user reviews to ensure you're getting the best value for your budget. Usha offers a range of heaters to suit different needs, so assess your requirements and room size before making a decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : Are Usha room heaters energy-efficient? Ans : Usha room heaters are designed to be energy-efficient, especially models with features like adjustable thermostats and multiple heating positions. They allow you to customize the heat output according to your needs, helping you save energy and reduce electricity costs. Question : Are Usha room heaters safe to use? Ans : Yes, Usha room heaters come with safety features like overheat protection, tip-over switches, and durable construction to ensure safe operation. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions for safe usage. Question : Can I use Usha room heaters in a bedroom or home office? Ans : Yes, Usha room heaters are suitable for bedrooms, home offices, and other indoor spaces. However, it's essential to choose the right heater size and type based on the room's dimensions and your heating requirements. Question : Do Usha room heaters come with warranties? Ans : Yes, most Usha room heaters come with a manufacturer's warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years. Be sure to check the warranty terms for the specific model you choose. Question : How do I clean and maintain my Usha room heater? Ans : To maintain your Usha room heater, clean the surface regularly to remove dust and debris. For oil-filled radiators, check for oil leaks and ensure the fins are clean. Follow the maintenance instructions provided in the user manual for your specific model.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.